Sono state rese note le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2021.

Sono 84, in totale, le categorie di questa edizione. Il presidente e CEO della Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. è stato affiancato dai precedenti vincitori dei Grammy, candidati e aspiranti, da località remote nello svelare la maggior parte delle categorie. Altri coinvolti nella cerimonia sono stati il cantautore messicano Pepe Aguilar, la cantante afropop nigeriana Yemi Alade, il violinista classico Nicola Benedetti, la cantante cristiana contemporanea Lauren Daigle, il cantautore country Mickey Guyton, l’artista discografico Imogen Heap, la conduttrice di This Morning, Gayle King, la cantautrice Dua Lipa e la conduttrice di The Talk, Sharon Osbourne.

L’anno scorso, Billie Eilish ha conquistato i numeri maggiori di riconoscimenti pop con cinque Grammy.



Grammy 2021, Nomination, Beyoncé regina

Era prevedibile e così è stato. Beyoncé ha fatto incetta di nomination ai Grammy Awards 2021. Grazie al brano Black Parade, la cantante è stata nominata come Record of the year e Song of the year, due tra i premi più importanti dell’evento musicale.

La canzone, che ha raggiunto la Top 40 delle classifiche pop, è stata anche candidata per la migliore canzone R&B e la migliore performance R&B.

E non finisce qui. Il brano Brown Skin Girl ha ottenuto una nomination come Miglior Video. Infine, il suo nome appare anche grazie alla collaborazione con Megan Thee Stallion in Savage che si è portata a casa le nomination Record of the year, Best rap performance e Best rap song.

Vincitrice di 24 Grammy in tutta la sua carriera, Beyoncé è la seconda artista più nominata nella storia dello show con 79 nomination. È pari a Paul McCartney, che quest’anno ha ottenuto una candidatura per “Best boxed or special limited edition package”.



Beyoncé è solo dietro a suo marito Jay-Z e a Quincy Jones, che hanno entrambi ottenuto 80 nomination ciascuno. Jay-Z ha ottenuto tre nomination quest’anno per le collaborazioni nlle canzoni di Beyoncé: ha co-scritto Black Parade e Savage. Jay-Z ha collezionato 22 Grammy ad oggi.



Grammy 2021, nomination, The Weeknd tra gli esclusi a sorpresa

Se quasi tutti si aspettavano il boom di nomination per Beyoncé, ha, invece, sorpreso l’assenza di nomination per The Weeknd. Il prossimo artista scelto per esibirsi durante l’intervallo del Super Bowl nell’edizione 2021, non ha ottenuto nessuna candidatura nonostante un album vendutissimo e anche applaudito dalla maggior parte della critica. Né l’album “After Hours” né i singoli estratti hanno avuto una possibilità per i Grammy 2021. In terra americana, si respira anche curiosità per l’assenza di Luke Combs, che quest’anno ha dominato le classifiche nazionali e stabilito record sui servizi di streaming. Anche lui è stato sorprendentemente escluso dalle nomination.

Grammy 2021, le nomination

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica”, Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High”, Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala