Grammy 2021, nomination: Beyoncé spicca con nove candidature, The Weeknd snobbato
Grammy Awards 2021, ecco i nomi di tutti i cantanti candidati in ogni categoria dei premi musicali che saranno assegnati il 31 gennaio
Sono state rese note le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2021.
Sono 84, in totale, le categorie di questa edizione. Il presidente e CEO della Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. è stato affiancato dai precedenti vincitori dei Grammy, candidati e aspiranti, da località remote nello svelare la maggior parte delle categorie. Altri coinvolti nella cerimonia sono stati il cantautore messicano Pepe Aguilar, la cantante afropop nigeriana Yemi Alade, il violinista classico Nicola Benedetti, la cantante cristiana contemporanea Lauren Daigle, il cantautore country Mickey Guyton, l’artista discografico Imogen Heap, la conduttrice di This Morning, Gayle King, la cantautrice Dua Lipa e la conduttrice di The Talk, Sharon Osbourne.
L’anno scorso, Billie Eilish ha conquistato i numeri maggiori di riconoscimenti pop con cinque Grammy.
Grammy 2021, Nomination, Beyoncé regina
Era prevedibile e così è stato. Beyoncé ha fatto incetta di nomination ai Grammy Awards 2021. Grazie al brano Black Parade, la cantante è stata nominata come Record of the year e Song of the year, due tra i premi più importanti dell’evento musicale.
La canzone, che ha raggiunto la Top 40 delle classifiche pop, è stata anche candidata per la migliore canzone R&B e la migliore performance R&B.
E non finisce qui. Il brano Brown Skin Girl ha ottenuto una nomination come Miglior Video. Infine, il suo nome appare anche grazie alla collaborazione con Megan Thee Stallion in Savage che si è portata a casa le nomination Record of the year, Best rap performance e Best rap song.
Vincitrice di 24 Grammy in tutta la sua carriera, Beyoncé è la seconda artista più nominata nella storia dello show con 79 nomination. È pari a Paul McCartney, che quest’anno ha ottenuto una candidatura per “Best boxed or special limited edition package”.
Beyoncé è solo dietro a suo marito Jay-Z e a Quincy Jones, che hanno entrambi ottenuto 80 nomination ciascuno. Jay-Z ha ottenuto tre nomination quest’anno per le collaborazioni nlle canzoni di Beyoncé: ha co-scritto Black Parade e Savage. Jay-Z ha collezionato 22 Grammy ad oggi.
Grammy 2021, nomination, The Weeknd tra gli esclusi a sorpresa
Se quasi tutti si aspettavano il boom di nomination per Beyoncé, ha, invece, sorpreso l’assenza di nomination per The Weeknd. Il prossimo artista scelto per esibirsi durante l’intervallo del Super Bowl nell’edizione 2021, non ha ottenuto nessuna candidatura nonostante un album vendutissimo e anche applaudito dalla maggior parte della critica. Né l’album “After Hours” né i singoli estratti hanno avuto una possibilità per i Grammy 2021. In terra americana, si respira anche curiosità per l’assenza di Luke Combs, che quest’anno ha dominato le classifiche nazionali e stabilito record sui servizi di streaming. Anche lui è stato sorprendentemente escluso dalle nomination.
Grammy 2021, le nomination
Record of the Year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
Album of the Year
“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas
“Everyday Life,” Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Changes,” Justin Bieber
“Chromatica”, Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Fine Line,” Harry Styles
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High”, Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Rock Album
“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace,” Beck
“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers
“Jamie,” Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle
“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals
“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage”, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
“Black Habits,” D Smoke
“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease,” Nas
“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark
“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall,” Little Big Town
“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny
“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo
“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García
“Pausa,” Ricky Martin
“3:33,” Debi Nova
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best Global Music Album
“Fu Chronicles,” Antibalas
“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy
“Agora,” Bebel Gilberto
“Love Letters,” Anoushka Shankar
“Amadjar,” Tinariwen
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Music Film
“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys
“Black Is King,” Beyoncé
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top