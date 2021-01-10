Zayn, Vibez: il nuovo singolo dall’album “Nobody is listening” (video)
Vibez, il nuovo singolo di Zayn dall’album Nobody is listening: traduzione in italiano, lyrics e significato della canzone
E’ uscito il video ufficiale di “Vibez“, il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik che anticipa l’uscita del nuovo disco di inediti, Nobody is listening.
Il pezzo è dedicato alla modella americana Gigi Hadid, la fidanzata del cantante e madre della loro figlia. Usando allusioni, la incoraggia a mostrare il suo vero sé e a non dover nascondere nulla poiché non c’è nessun altro, il che potrebbe anche spiegare il titolo dell’album.
Potete vedere la clip che accompagna la canzone cliccando qui, a seguire -invece- testo e traduzione in italiano della traccia.
Zayn, Vibez, Lyrics
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we’re movin’ too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You know the vibes, know the vibes
[Verse]
You and me here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind runnin’ wild, we touchin’ slow
Just say the word, I’m ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I’ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You got the vibes, got the vibes
[Bridge]
If I move too fast, too fast
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I’ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You got the vibes, got the vibes
Non farmi aspettare
Ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
E sai già che ce l’ho per te
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, mettilo su di te
Se ci muoviamo troppo velocemente, possiamo rallentare
Baby, questo tutt’altro che mediocre, no
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni
Io e te qui in questa stanza
Immaginando cose che potremmo fare
Non ti dirò bugie, niente bugie a te
Ho bisogno di te qui, ho bisogno di te qui
La mente corre selvaggia, ci tocchiamo lentamente
Di ‘solo la parola, sono pronto per andare
L’attesa gioca dopo le quattro
Ho bisogno di te adesso, oh
Baby, ti sistemerò bene, lo farò
Quando ti tocco mi dici come ci si sente
Credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale
Baby, mente mia
Ti farò tutte le cose, quel tipo di cose che accadono nei tuoi sogni
Ti porto esattamente dove devi essere Solo non fermarmi
Non farmi aspettare
Ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
E sai già che ce l’ho per te
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, mettilo su di te
Se ci muoviamo troppo velocemente, potremmo rallentare
Baby, questo tutt’altro che mediocre, no
Hai le vibrazioni, hai le vibrazioni
Se mi muovo troppo velocemente, troppo velocemente
Baby, ti sistemerò, lo farò
Quando ti tocco mi dici come ci si sente
Credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale Baby, mente mia
Farò tutte le cose, quel tipo di cose che accadono nei tuoi sogni
Ti porto esattamente dove devi essere
Solo non trattenermi
Non farmi aspettare
Ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
E sai già che ce l’ho per te
Conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, mettilo su di te
Se ci muoviamo troppo velocemente, potremmo rallentare
Baby, questo tutt’altro che mediocre, no
Hai le vibrazioni, hai le vibrazioni