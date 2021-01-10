E’ uscito il video ufficiale di “Vibez“, il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik che anticipa l’uscita del nuovo disco di inediti, Nobody is listening.

Il pezzo è dedicato alla modella americana Gigi Hadid, la fidanzata del cantante e madre della loro figlia. Usando allusioni, la incoraggia a mostrare il suo vero sé e a non dover nascondere nulla poiché non c’è nessun altro, il che potrebbe anche spiegare il titolo dell’album.

Potete vedere la clip che accompagna la canzone cliccando qui, a seguire -invece- testo e traduzione in italiano della traccia.

Zayn, Vibez, Lyrics

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we’re movin’ too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You know the vibes, know the vibes

[Verse]

You and me here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind runnin’ wild, we touchin’ slow

Just say the word, I’m ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I’ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You got the vibes, got the vibes

[Bridge]

If I move too fast, too fast

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I’ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You got the vibes, got the vibes

