What I Am è il titolo del singolo che anticipa la nuova era discografica di Zayn (Malik), ex componente dei One Direction. Il brano, prodotto da Dave Cobb & ZAYN, è una traccia del prossimo disco di inediti dell’artista, Room under tha stairs, disponibile dal prossimo 17 maggio.

L’album arriva a distanza di tre anni dal precedente “Nobody Is Listening” del 2021. Zayn, nel 2023, aveva condiviso il brano “Love like this”. Oltre al nuovo LP, Zayn sarà co-protagonista nel film d’animazione di prossima uscita 10 Lives, per il quale ha anche scritto nuova musica e ha duettato con la star di Bridgerton Simone Ashley; Zayn sarà anche il produttore esecutivo della pellicola e ne supervisionerà la direzione creativa musicale.

Cliccando qua potete vedere il lyric video della canzone “What I Am”.

Ecco il testo in inglese di What I Am di Zayn Malik.

I’ve been drinking absinthe

I just did the math, it ain’t adding up

I’ve had enough of running ‘round this board game

You can know your own name, I won’t give it up

Am I crazy? Am I foolish?

Am I stupid for playin’ these games with you?

If I told you I loved you

Would you say that it’s fucked up?

If I told you they’re flyin’

Would you say that you looked up?

Don’t take me for what I’m sayin’

Just take me for what I am

‘Cause this is where I’m stayin’

My two feet are in the sand

I’ve been readin’ old shit and I can’t make sense of it

Ain’t no conspiracy that can save me

Livin’ in the moment feels good to me till it hurts

And I need somebody

Am I crazy? Am I foolish?

Am I stupid for playin’ these games with you?

If I told you I loved you

Would you say that it’s fucked up?

If I told you they’rе flyin’

Would you say that you looked up?

Don’t take me for what I’m sayin’

Just takе me for what I am

‘Cause this is where I’m stayin’

My two feet are in the sand

Take me as I am

I’m tired of dancin’ around the point

Sharp and it is jagged

Like the shape of glass and it steals my voice

If I told you I loved you (Oh)

Would you say that it’s fucked up?

If I told you they’re flyin’

Would you say that you looked up? (Looked up)

Don’t take me for what I’m sayin’ (Don’t)

Just take me for what I am

‘Cause this is where I’m stayin’

My two feet are in the sand

If I told you I loved you

Would you say that it’s fucked up?

If I told you they’re flyin’

Would you say that you looked up?

Don’t take me for what I’m sayin’ (Ooh)

Just take me for what I am

‘Cause this is where I’m stayin’

My two feet are in the sand