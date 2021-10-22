Just a notion, ABBA: ascolta la canzone (significato e testo)

Just a notion è un brano presente nel prossimo disco degli ABBA, VOYAGE, in uscita il 5 novembre 2021.

“Just A Notion” è stato originariamente scritto e registrato nell’estate del 1978 durante le prime lavorazioni del sesto album in studio degli ABBA “Voulez-Vous”. Tuttavia, la canzone non è stata poi inclusa nell’album. Un frammento di 90 secondi di una versione demo della canzone è stato pubblicato nel cofanetto “Thank You for the Music” nel 1994.

ABBA, Just a notion, significato canzone

Il brano è incentrato su una fantasia, sul sogno dell’altra persona che sta pensando a noi, che si sta domandando se siamo insieme a qualcun altro e sul desiderio che tutti questo prima o poi si avveri. Resta un’idea, un pensiero costante. Che possa diventare concreto?

Just a notion, ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare Just a notion, tratta dall’album VOYAGE, in streaming:

ABBA, Just a notion, testo canzone

Just a notion, that’s all
Just a funny feeling deep inside (A-ha-ha)
That you’re out there waiting
You’re not sure I’m alone
And you wonder if I’m occupied (A-ha-ha)
So you’re hesitating

Just a notion
That you’ll be walking up to me in a while
And you’ll smile and say hello
And we’ll be dancing through the night
Knowing everything from there on must be right
Just a notion
But somehow, I know I’m not wrong
There’s something happening that I just can’t explain
If I try, it’s all in vain

Because it’s just a notion, that’s all
Just a feeling that you’re watching me (A-ha-ha)
Every move I’m making
Am I reading your mind?
‘Cause it’s almost like you’re touching me (A-ha-ha)
Therе is no mistaking

Just a notion
That you’ll be walking up to me in a while
And you’ll smilе and say hello
And we’ll be dancing through the night
Knowing everything from there on must be right
Just a notion
But somehow, I know I’m not wrong
It is our destiny, there’s nothing we can do
And tonight is very special, it’s a night for me and you

A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha (I, I think it’s more than a notion)
A-ha-ha (In a moment, that dream is about to come true)
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha
A-ha-ha

ABBA, Just a notion, traduzione canzone

Solo un’idea, tutto qui
Solo una sensazione divertente nel profondo (A-ha-ha)
Che tu sei là fuori ad aspettare
Non sei sicuro che io sia solo
E ti chiedi se sono occupato (A-ha-ha)
Quindi stai esitando

Solo un’idea
Che verrai da me tra un po’
E tu sorriderai e dirai ciao
E balleremo tutta la notte
Sapere che tutto da lì in poi saprà essere giusto
Solo un’idea
Ma in qualche modo, so che non mi sbaglio
Sta succedendo qualcosa che non riesco proprio a spiegare
Se ci provo, è tutto vano

Perché è solo un’idea, tutto qui
Solo la sensazione che mi stai guardando (A-ha-ha)
Ogni mossa che sto facendo
Sto leggendo la tua mente?
Perché è quasi come se mi stessi toccando (A-ha-ha)
Non ci sono errori

Solo un’idea
Che verrai da me tra un po’
E tu sorriderai e dirai ciao
E balleremo tutta la notte
Sapere tutto da lì in poi deve essere giusto
Solo un’idea
Ma in qualche modo, so che non mi sbaglio
È il nostro destino, non c’è niente che possiamo fare
E stasera è molto speciale, è una notte per me e te

a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
A-ha-ha (io, penso che sia più di un’idea)
A-ha-ha (In un momento, quel sogno sta per avverarsi)
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha
a-ha-ha

