‘You’re the One That I Want’ è una canzone della colonna sonora del film “Grease”, interpretata da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta. Possiamo ascoltare il brano nella parte finale della pellicola, nella ‘resa dei conti’ tra i due innamorati. La pellicola è tratta da un celebre musical teatrale ma questo pezzo è stato scritto appositamente per la trasposizione sul grande schermo. Fin da subito è diventato un enorme successo, trainando le vendite della soundtrack e diventando una delle tracce simbolo di questo film ormai cult.

Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta, You’re the One that I Want, Significato canzone

You’re the want that i Want è un brano della colonna sonora del film “Grease” che possiamo ascoltare nella scena finale del film. La protagonista, Sandy, prende in mano la situazione e mette alle strette l’amato Danny, davanti a tutti, dichiarandosi e chiedendogli di farle capire quello che davvero prova, una volta per tutte. Lei non è più esitante o succube delle scelte di lui che, invece, a sua volta, esprime i suoi sentimenti e le promette di essere cambiato.

You’re the One that I Want, Ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano in streaming.

Cliccando qui, invece, ecco la scena finale del film con la canzone interpretata da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta.

Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta, You’re the One that I Want, Testo canzone

I got chills, they’re multiplying

And I’m losing control

‘Cause the power you’re supplying

It’s electrifying

You better shape up

‘Cause I need a man

And my heart is set on you

You better shape up

You better understand

To my heart I must be true

Nothin’ left, nothin’ left for me to do

You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

The one I need (the one I need)

Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)

If you’re filled with affection

You’re too shy to convey

Meditate in my direction

Feel your way

I better shape up

‘Cause you need a man

I need a man

Who can keep me satisfied

I better shape up

If I’m gonna prove

You better prove

That my faith is justified

Are you sure?

Yes, I’m sure down deep inside

You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

The one I need (the one I need)

Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)

You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh ooh, ooh

The one I need (the one I need)

Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed) ooh, ooh

You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

The one I need (the one I need)

Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)

You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

The one that I want

Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta, You’re the One that I Want, Traduzione canzone

Ho i brividi, si stanno moltiplicando

E sto perdendo il controllo

Perché l’energia che stai donando

È elettrizzante

Farai meglio a metterti in forma

Perché ho bisogno di un uomo

E il mio cuore è puntato su di te

Farai meglio a metterti in forma

È meglio che tu capisca

Nel mio cuore devo essere sincero

Non è rimasto niente, non mi è rimasto niente da fare

tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)

Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero)

Se sei pieno di affetto

Sei troppo timido per trasmettere

Medita nella mia direzione

Senti la tua strada

È meglio che mi metta in forma

Perché hai bisogno di un uomo

ho bisogno di un uomo

Chi può tenermi soddisfatto

È meglio che mi metta in forma

Se lo dimostrerò

Faresti meglio a dimostrare

Che la mia fede sia giustificata

Sei sicuro?

Sì, sono sicuro nel profondo

tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)

Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero)

tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh ooh, ooh

Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)

Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero) ooh, ooh

tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)

Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero)

tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro

Quello che voglio