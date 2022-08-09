You’re the One That I Want, Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta: ascolta la canzone del film Grease (testo e traduzione)
‘You’re the One That I Want’ è una canzone della colonna sonora del film “Grease”, interpretata da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta. Possiamo ascoltare il brano nella parte finale della pellicola, nella ‘resa dei conti’ tra i due innamorati. La pellicola è tratta da un celebre musical teatrale ma questo pezzo è stato scritto appositamente per la trasposizione sul grande schermo. Fin da subito è diventato un enorme successo, trainando le vendite della soundtrack e diventando una delle tracce simbolo di questo film ormai cult.
Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta, You’re the One that I Want, Significato canzone
You’re the want that i Want è un brano della colonna sonora del film “Grease” che possiamo ascoltare nella scena finale del film. La protagonista, Sandy, prende in mano la situazione e mette alle strette l’amato Danny, davanti a tutti, dichiarandosi e chiedendogli di farle capire quello che davvero prova, una volta per tutte. Lei non è più esitante o succube delle scelte di lui che, invece, a sua volta, esprime i suoi sentimenti e le promette di essere cambiato.
You’re the One that I Want, Ascolta la canzone
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano in streaming.
Cliccando qui, invece, ecco la scena finale del film con la canzone interpretata da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta.
Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta, You’re the One that I Want, Testo canzone
I got chills, they’re multiplying
And I’m losing control
‘Cause the power you’re supplying
It’s electrifying
You better shape up
‘Cause I need a man
And my heart is set on you
You better shape up
You better understand
To my heart I must be true
Nothin’ left, nothin’ left for me to do
You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)
If you’re filled with affection
You’re too shy to convey
Meditate in my direction
Feel your way
I better shape up
‘Cause you need a man
I need a man
Who can keep me satisfied
I better shape up
If I’m gonna prove
You better prove
That my faith is justified
Are you sure?
Yes, I’m sure down deep inside
You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)
You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed) ooh, ooh
You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)
You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want
Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta, You’re the One that I Want, Traduzione canzone
Ho i brividi, si stanno moltiplicando
E sto perdendo il controllo
Perché l’energia che stai donando
È elettrizzante
Farai meglio a metterti in forma
Perché ho bisogno di un uomo
E il mio cuore è puntato su di te
Farai meglio a metterti in forma
È meglio che tu capisca
Nel mio cuore devo essere sincero
Non è rimasto niente, non mi è rimasto niente da fare
tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)
Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero)
Se sei pieno di affetto
Sei troppo timido per trasmettere
Medita nella mia direzione
Senti la tua strada
È meglio che mi metta in forma
Perché hai bisogno di un uomo
ho bisogno di un uomo
Chi può tenermi soddisfatto
È meglio che mi metta in forma
Se lo dimostrerò
Faresti meglio a dimostrare
Che la mia fede sia giustificata
Sei sicuro?
Sì, sono sicuro nel profondo
tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)
Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero)
tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh ooh, ooh
Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)
Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero) ooh, ooh
tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Quello di cui ho bisogno (quello di cui ho bisogno)
Oh, sì davvero (sì, davvero)
tu sei quello che voglio (tu sei quello che voglio)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, tesoro
Quello che voglio