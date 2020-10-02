“Wonder“, il primo singolo dell’omonimo quarto album in studio di Shawn Mendes, viene descritto come “l’emblema del profondo stato di contemplazione di Shawn”, con riferimenti al suo rapporto con Camila Cabello, e segna la prima uscita in oltre un anno dal duetto con Camila in “Señorita”.

Inizialmente confermato dal personaggio radiofonico Elvis Duran, Shawn ha annunciato la canzone il 30 settembre 2020, seguito da un video teaser che consiste nell’introduzione dell’album. Un “Wonder Virtual Live Event” si è tenuto prima della prima delle immagini della canzone.

A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano.

Shawn Mendes, Wonder, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I wonder if I’m being real

Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?

I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice

To live inside a world that isn’t black and white?

I wonder what it’s like to be my friends

Hope that they don’t think I forget about them

I wonder, I wonder

[Chorus]

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it, too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it’s like

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by

[Verse 2]

I wonder why I’m so afraid

Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint

I wonder, when I cry into my hands

I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man

And I wonder if some day you’ll be by my side

And tell me that the world will end up alright

I wonder, I wonder

[Chorus]

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it, too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it’s like

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by

[Outro]

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

Shawn Mendes, Wonder, Traduzione

Mi chiedo se sono reale

Dico la mia verità o filtro come mi sento?

Mi chiedo, non sarebbe carino

Vivere in un mondo che non è bianco e nero?

Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere mio amico

Spero che non credano che io li dimentichi

Mi chiedo, mi chiedo



Subito prima di chiudere gli occhi

L’unica cosa che ho in mente

Ho sognato che lo sentissi anche tu

Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da te, sì

Mi chiedo com’è

Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da

Mi chiedo perché ho tanta paura

Di dire qualcosa di sbagliato, non ho mai detto di essere un santo

Mi chiedo, quando piango nelle mie mani

Sono condizionato a pensare che mi renda meno uomo

E mi chiedo se un giorno sarai al mio fianco

E dimmi che il mondo finirà bene

Mi chiedo, mi chiedo

Subito prima di chiudere gli occhi

L’unica cosa che ho in mente

Ho sognato che lo sentissi anche tu

Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da te, sì

Mi chiedo com’è

Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te

Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da te, sì

Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te

Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da

Subito prima di chiudere gli occhi

L’unica cosa che ho in mente

Ho sognato che lo sentissi anche tu

Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te