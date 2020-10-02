Wonder, Shawn Mendes: un emblema del suo profondo stato di contemplazione (video)
Shawn Mendes, Wonder, lyrics, traduzione, testo e significato della canzone che anticipa l’album omonimo (video)
“Wonder“, il primo singolo dell’omonimo quarto album in studio di Shawn Mendes, viene descritto come “l’emblema del profondo stato di contemplazione di Shawn”, con riferimenti al suo rapporto con Camila Cabello, e segna la prima uscita in oltre un anno dal duetto con Camila in “Señorita”.
Inizialmente confermato dal personaggio radiofonico Elvis Duran, Shawn ha annunciato la canzone il 30 settembre 2020, seguito da un video teaser che consiste nell’introduzione dell’album. Un “Wonder Virtual Live Event” si è tenuto prima della prima delle immagini della canzone.
Potete guarda il video ufficiale cliccando qui. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano.
Shawn Mendes, Wonder, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I wonder if I’m being real
Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?
I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice
To live inside a world that isn’t black and white?
I wonder what it’s like to be my friends
Hope that they don’t think I forget about them
I wonder, I wonder
[Chorus]
Right before I close my eyes
The only thing that’s on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it, too
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it’s like
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by
[Verse 2]
I wonder why I’m so afraid
Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint
I wonder, when I cry into my hands
I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man
And I wonder if some day you’ll be by my side
And tell me that the world will end up alright
I wonder, I wonder
[Chorus]
Right before I close my eyes
The only thing that’s on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it, too
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it’s like
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by
[Outro]
Right before I close my eyes
The only thing that’s on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it too
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you
Shawn Mendes, Wonder, Traduzione
Mi chiedo se sono reale
Dico la mia verità o filtro come mi sento?
Mi chiedo, non sarebbe carino
Vivere in un mondo che non è bianco e nero?
Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere mio amico
Spero che non credano che io li dimentichi
Mi chiedo, mi chiedo
Subito prima di chiudere gli occhi
L’unica cosa che ho in mente
Ho sognato che lo sentissi anche tu
Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da te, sì
Mi chiedo com’è
Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da
Mi chiedo perché ho tanta paura
Di dire qualcosa di sbagliato, non ho mai detto di essere un santo
Mi chiedo, quando piango nelle mie mani
Sono condizionato a pensare che mi renda meno uomo
E mi chiedo se un giorno sarai al mio fianco
E dimmi che il mondo finirà bene
Mi chiedo, mi chiedo
Subito prima di chiudere gli occhi
L’unica cosa che ho in mente
Ho sognato che lo sentissi anche tu
Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da te, sì
Mi chiedo com’è
Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te
Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da te, sì
Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te
Mi chiedo come ci si sente ad essere amati da
Subito prima di chiudere gli occhi
L’unica cosa che ho in mente
Ho sognato che lo sentissi anche tu
Mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te