Who’s In Your Head: il nuovo singolo dei Jonas Brothers (Testo, Traduzione e Video)
Dal 30 settembre 2021, è disponibile il video ufficiale dell’ultimo singolo pubblicato dai Jonas Brothers, Who’s In Your Head.
Dal 30 settembre 2021, è disponibile il video ufficiale di Who’s In Your Head, l’ultimo singolo dei Jonas Brothers, pubblicato lo scorso 17 settembre. Who’s In Your Head è arrivato dopo il singolo Remember This, pubblicato dalla band, lo scorso giugno.
Il video è stato diretto da Christian Breslauer.
Who’s In Your Head è un singolo che i Jonas Brothers hanno scritto in collaborazione con gli autori e produttori svedesi, Max Martin e Rami Yacoub, artefici di molte hit che hanno fatto la storia del pop anni ’90 e 2000 come Shape of My Heart e The Call dei Backstreet Boys, Oops!… I Did It Again, Stronger, Lucky, Overprotected e I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman di Britney Spears, It’s Gonna Be Me degli ‘Nsync e molte altre. Max Martin e Rami Yacoub sono tornati a lavorare insieme dopo più di dieci anni.
Di seguito, trovate il testo e la traduzione di Who’s In Your Head. Cliccando qui, potete vedere il video ufficiale.
Il testo
You moved like magic, you moved like time
You had your heart disguised
When you cry diamonds, yeah, they shine
But they blind my eyes, and now.
I hear the whispers every night
Even when I’m dreamin’
Now, tell me, baby, would you ever mind?
I wanna know who’s in your head
Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’
Who’s in your bed
Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’
Got lost in your halo, I just wanna know
Know who’s in your head, in your head
I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.
You moved like danger, but I don’t mind
The way you talking’ with your eyes
You leave me broken, and I can’t lie
It gets me every time, and now.
I hear the whispers every night
Even when I’m dreamin’
Now, tell me, baby, would you ever mind.
I wanna know who’s in your head
Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’
Who’s in your bed
Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’
Got lost in your halo, I just wanna know
Know who’s in your head, in your head
I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.
You get me down
On my knees
On my knees, yeah
You drive me wild
When you want
When you want it
Oh you get me down
On my knees
On my knees, yeah
‘Cause every time I look into your eyes.
I wanna know who’s in your head?
Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’
Who’s in your bed
Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’
Got lost in your halo, I just wanna know
Know who’s in your head, in your head
I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.
In your head still, baby
In your head, while you’re sleepin’
In your head still, baby
In your head, while you’re sleepin.
Who’s In Your Head: la traduzione
Ti sei mossa come per magia, ti sei mossa come il tempo
Avevi il tuo cuore mascherato
Quando piangi diamanti, sì, loro brillano
Ma mi accecano gli occhi, e ora.
Sento i sussurri ogni notte
Anche quando sto sognando
Ora, dimmi, piccola, ti dispiacerebbe mai?
Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa.
Rubando il tuo cuore mentre sto ancora sanguinando
Chi c’è nel tuo letto
Avvolto tra le tue braccia mentre io non sto dormendo
Mi sono perso nella tua aura, voglio solo sapere
Sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa
Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa.
Ti sei mossa come un pericolo ma non mi importa
Il modo in cui mi stai parlando con i tuoi occhi
Mi lasci a pezzi e non posso mentire
Mi prende ogni volta, e ora.
Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa.
Rubando il tuo cuore mentre sto ancora sanguinando
Chi c’è nel tuo letto
Avvolto tra le tue braccia mentre io non sto dormendo
Mi sono perso nella tua aura, voglio solo sapere
Sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa
Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa.
Mi butti giù
In ginocchio
In ginocchio, sì
Mi fai impazzire
Quando vuoi
Quando lo vuoi
Oh, mi butti giù
In ginocchio
In ginocchio, sì
Perché ogni volta che guardo nei tuoi occhi.
Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa.
Rubando il tuo cuore mentre sto ancora sanguinando
Chi c’è nel tuo letto
Avvolto tra le tue braccia mentre io non sto dormendo
Mi sono perso nella tua aura, voglio solo sapere
Sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa
Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa.
Nella tua testa ancora, piccola
Nella tua testa, mentre stai dormendo
Nella tua testa ancora, piccola
Nella tua testa, mentre stai dormendo.