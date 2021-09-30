Dal 30 settembre 2021, è disponibile il video ufficiale di Who’s In Your Head, l’ultimo singolo dei Jonas Brothers, pubblicato lo scorso 17 settembre. Who’s In Your Head è arrivato dopo il singolo Remember This, pubblicato dalla band, lo scorso giugno.

Il video è stato diretto da Christian Breslauer.

Who’s In Your Head è un singolo che i Jonas Brothers hanno scritto in collaborazione con gli autori e produttori svedesi, Max Martin e Rami Yacoub, artefici di molte hit che hanno fatto la storia del pop anni ’90 e 2000 come Shape of My Heart e The Call dei Backstreet Boys, Oops!… I Did It Again, Stronger, Lucky, Overprotected e I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman di Britney Spears, It’s Gonna Be Me degli ‘Nsync e molte altre. Max Martin e Rami Yacoub sono tornati a lavorare insieme dopo più di dieci anni.

Di seguito, trovate il testo e la traduzione di Who’s In Your Head. Cliccando qui, potete vedere il video ufficiale.

Il testo

You moved like magic, you moved like time

You had your heart disguised

When you cry diamonds, yeah, they shine

But they blind my eyes, and now.

I hear the whispers every night

Even when I’m dreamin’

Now, tell me, baby, would you ever mind?

I wanna know who’s in your head

Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’

Who’s in your bed

Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’

Got lost in your halo, I just wanna know

Know who’s in your head, in your head

I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.

You moved like danger, but I don’t mind

The way you talking’ with your eyes

You leave me broken, and I can’t lie

It gets me every time, and now.

I hear the whispers every night

Even when I’m dreamin’

Now, tell me, baby, would you ever mind.

I wanna know who’s in your head

Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’

Who’s in your bed

Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’

Got lost in your halo, I just wanna know

Know who’s in your head, in your head

I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.

You get me down

On my knees

On my knees, yeah

You drive me wild

When you want

When you want it

Oh you get me down

On my knees

On my knees, yeah

‘Cause every time I look into your eyes.

I wanna know who’s in your head?

Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’

Who’s in your bed

Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’

Got lost in your halo, I just wanna know

Know who’s in your head, in your head

I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head.

In your head still, baby

In your head, while you’re sleepin’

In your head still, baby

In your head, while you’re sleepin.

Who’s In Your Head: la traduzione

Ti sei mossa come per magia, ti sei mossa come il tempo

Avevi il tuo cuore mascherato

Quando piangi diamanti, sì, loro brillano

Ma mi accecano gli occhi, e ora.

Sento i sussurri ogni notte

Anche quando sto sognando

Ora, dimmi, piccola, ti dispiacerebbe mai?

Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa.

Rubando il tuo cuore mentre sto ancora sanguinando

Chi c’è nel tuo letto

Avvolto tra le tue braccia mentre io non sto dormendo

Mi sono perso nella tua aura, voglio solo sapere

Sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa

Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa.

Ti sei mossa come un pericolo ma non mi importa

Il modo in cui mi stai parlando con i tuoi occhi

Mi lasci a pezzi e non posso mentire

Mi prende ogni volta, e ora.

Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa.

Rubando il tuo cuore mentre sto ancora sanguinando

Chi c’è nel tuo letto

Avvolto tra le tue braccia mentre io non sto dormendo

Mi sono perso nella tua aura, voglio solo sapere

Sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa

Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa.

Mi butti giù

In ginocchio

In ginocchio, sì

Mi fai impazzire

Quando vuoi

Quando lo vuoi

Oh, mi butti giù

In ginocchio

In ginocchio, sì

Perché ogni volta che guardo nei tuoi occhi.

Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa.

Rubando il tuo cuore mentre sto ancora sanguinando

Chi c’è nel tuo letto

Avvolto tra le tue braccia mentre io non sto dormendo

Mi sono perso nella tua aura, voglio solo sapere

Sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa

Voglio sapere chi c’è nella tua testa, nella tua testa.

Nella tua testa ancora, piccola

Nella tua testa, mentre stai dormendo

Nella tua testa ancora, piccola

Nella tua testa, mentre stai dormendo.