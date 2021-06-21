Remember this è il titolo del nuovo singolo dei Jonas Brothers.

In collaborazione con NBCUniversal, il trio presenterà live il brano durante la trasmissione della prima notte degli U.S. Olympic Team Trials per atletica leggera il 23 luglio su NBC, prima delle Olimpiadi di Tokyo.

Nel brano, la chitarra echeggia mentre le percussioni aumentano verso il canto espansivo e coinvolgente con “Ero solito pregare per un momento del genere, c’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere, piccola, noi lo ricorderemo”.

I Jonas Brothers eseguiranno live per la prima volta “Remember This” ai Giochi della NBCUniversal questa estate. La premiere di Olympic Dreams With Jonas Brothers, andrà in onda due giorni prima della cerimonia di apertura delle Olimpiadi di Tokyo il 21 luglio su NBC.

Inoltre, ad agosto ci sarà il “REMEMBER THIS Tour”, il tour estivo dei Jonas Brothers composto da 44 date americane, che inizierà il 20 agosto a Las Vegas e ad aprire i loro concerti sarà la star country Kelsea Ballerini.

Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione della canzone.

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]

We ain’t getting any younger

To be honest, I don’t care

I’m not tryna live forever, I’m just tryna be right here

This I know, only now it’s all we got

This I know, mmm

All the nights of striking matches

Just trying to find a spark

Counting down to raising glasses

Counting up to broken heart

This I know, yea the counting never stops

This I know

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Just one more dance

Two more drinks

It’ll go by fast

So don’t you blink

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]

Life moves a little faster

Every second I’m with you

Didn’t know what I was after

Till I found it all with you

This I know

If tonight is all we got don’t let go, yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Just one more dance

Two more drinks

It’ll go by fast

So don’t you blink

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Bridge: Nick Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this, you know it’s true

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas, *Nick Jonas* ]

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I could pray for a moment just like this (*yeah, yeah, oh*)

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips (*on your lips, yeah, yeah*)

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this (*remember this, yeah*)

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Pregavo per un momento proprio così

C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi a cui non posso resistere

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Posso assaporare il “per sempre” sulle tue labbra

C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Non diventiamo più giovani

Ad essere sincero, non mi interessa

Non sto cercando di vivere per sempre, sto solo cercando di essere proprio qui

Questo lo so, solo ora è tutto quello che abbiamo

Questo lo so, mmm

Tutte le notti di partite sorprendenti

Sto solo cercando di trovare una scintilla

Conto alla rovescia per alzare i calici

Contando fino al cuore spezzato

Questo lo so, sì il conteggio non si ferma mai, mai

Questo lo so

Solo un altro ballo

Altri due drink

Passerà in fretta

Quindi non sbattere le palpebre

Pregavo per un momento proprio così

C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Posso assaporare il per sempre sulle tue labbra

C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

La vita va un po’ più veloce

Ogni secondo sono con te

Non sapevo cosa stavo cercando

Finché non ho trovato tutto con te

Questo lo so

Se stanotte è tutto ciò che abbiamo non mollare, sì, sì

Solo un altro ballo

Altri due drink

Passerà in fretta

Quindi non sbattere le palpebre

Pregavo per un momento proprio così

C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Posso assaporare il per sempre sulle tue labbra

C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

[Post-ritornello: Nick Jonas e Joe Jonas]

Ricorda, ricorda, ricorda

Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare

Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Pregavo per un momento proprio così

C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo, lo sai che è vero

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Potrei pregare per un momento proprio così (*sì, sì, oh*)

C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Posso assaporare l’eternità sulle tue labbra (*sulle tue labbra, sì, sì*)

C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo (*ricordalo, si*)

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Ricorda, ricorda, ricorda

Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare

Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo

Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo