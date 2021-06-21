Remember this, Jonas Brothers: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)
Jonas Brothers, Remember this: testo e significato della canzone, Di cosa parla il nuovo singolo, ascolta il brano in streaming su Soundsblog
Remember this è il titolo del nuovo singolo dei Jonas Brothers.
In collaborazione con NBCUniversal, il trio presenterà live il brano durante la trasmissione della prima notte degli U.S. Olympic Team Trials per atletica leggera il 23 luglio su NBC, prima delle Olimpiadi di Tokyo.
Nel brano, la chitarra echeggia mentre le percussioni aumentano verso il canto espansivo e coinvolgente con “Ero solito pregare per un momento del genere, c’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere, piccola, noi lo ricorderemo”.
I Jonas Brothers eseguiranno live per la prima volta “Remember This” ai Giochi della NBCUniversal questa estate. La premiere di Olympic Dreams With Jonas Brothers, andrà in onda due giorni prima della cerimonia di apertura delle Olimpiadi di Tokyo il 21 luglio su NBC.
Inoltre, ad agosto ci sarà il “REMEMBER THIS Tour”, il tour estivo dei Jonas Brothers composto da 44 date americane, che inizierà il 20 agosto a Las Vegas e ad aprire i loro concerti sarà la star country Kelsea Ballerini.
Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione della canzone.
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]
We ain’t getting any younger
To be honest, I don’t care
I’m not tryna live forever, I’m just tryna be right here
This I know, only now it’s all we got
This I know, mmm
All the nights of striking matches
Just trying to find a spark
Counting down to raising glasses
Counting up to broken heart
This I know, yea the counting never stops
This I know
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Just one more dance
Two more drinks
It’ll go by fast
So don’t you blink
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]
Life moves a little faster
Every second I’m with you
Didn’t know what I was after
Till I found it all with you
This I know
If tonight is all we got don’t let go, yeah, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Just one more dance
Two more drinks
It’ll go by fast
So don’t you blink
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Bridge: Nick Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this, you know it’s true
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas, *Nick Jonas* ]
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I could pray for a moment just like this (*yeah, yeah, oh*)
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips (*on your lips, yeah, yeah*)
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this (*remember this, yeah*)
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi a cui non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare il “per sempre” sulle tue labbra
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Non diventiamo più giovani
Ad essere sincero, non mi interessa
Non sto cercando di vivere per sempre, sto solo cercando di essere proprio qui
Questo lo so, solo ora è tutto quello che abbiamo
Questo lo so, mmm
Tutte le notti di partite sorprendenti
Sto solo cercando di trovare una scintilla
Conto alla rovescia per alzare i calici
Contando fino al cuore spezzato
Questo lo so, sì il conteggio non si ferma mai, mai
Questo lo so
Solo un altro ballo
Altri due drink
Passerà in fretta
Quindi non sbattere le palpebre
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare il per sempre sulle tue labbra
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
La vita va un po’ più veloce
Ogni secondo sono con te
Non sapevo cosa stavo cercando
Finché non ho trovato tutto con te
Questo lo so
Se stanotte è tutto ciò che abbiamo non mollare, sì, sì
Solo un altro ballo
Altri due drink
Passerà in fretta
Quindi non sbattere le palpebre
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare il per sempre sulle tue labbra
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
[Post-ritornello: Nick Jonas e Joe Jonas]
Ricorda, ricorda, ricorda
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo, lo sai che è vero
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Potrei pregare per un momento proprio così (*sì, sì, oh*)
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare l’eternità sulle tue labbra (*sulle tue labbra, sì, sì*)
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo (*ricordalo, si*)
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Ricorda, ricorda, ricorda
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo