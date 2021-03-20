White Dress, Lana Del Rey: ecco il video della canzone (testo e traduzione)
E’ uscito il video ufficiale di White Dress, il nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey estratto dal suo ultimo album di inediti, Chemtrails Over the Country Club.
Lana ha anche menzionato la parola “bianco/white” molte volte in passato, inclusa nella sua canzone da Lust for Life, White Mustang.
Il colore bianco spesso simboleggia la purezza e l’innocenza e gli indumenti bianchi sono indossati per trasmettere la purezza spirituale. Non sorprende che il bianco sia stato associato alla purezza, poiché anche la più piccola goccia di colorante, o una macchia di sporco, distrugge il colore. Nel brano, Lana parla del passato, di quando era cameriera, col suo abito bianco e dei sentimenti e delle emozioni che aveva provato con l’uomo che aveva accanto, ai tempi.
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire il testo della canzone di Lana Del Rey, White Dress:
Lana Del Rey, White Dress, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Sun stare, don’t care with my head in my hands
Thinking of a simpler time
Like Sun Ra, feel small
But I had it under control every time
[Chorus]
When I was a waitress wearing a white dress
Look how I do this, look how I got this
I was a waitress working the night shift
You were my man, felt like I got this
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene
And I felt seen
Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm
[Verse 2]
Summer, sizzling
Listening to jazz out on the lawn
Listеning to White Stripes when thеy were white-hot
Listening to rock all day long
[Chorus]
When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress handling the heat
I wasn’t famous, just listening to Kings of Leon to the beat
Like look at how I got this, look how I got this
Just singing in the street
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I felt free ‘cause I was only nineteen
Such a scene
[Bridge]
Summer, summer’s almost gone
We were talking about life, we were sitting outside ‘til dawn
But I would still go back
If I could do it all again, I’d fly
Because it made me feel, made me feel like a god
‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god
Somehow it made me feel, made me feel like a god
[Chorus]
When I was a waitress wearing a white dress
Look how I do this, look how I got this
When I was a waitress working the night shift
You were my man, felt like I got this
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene
And I felt seen
Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm
[Chorus]
When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress
Like, look how I do it, look how I got this
I was a waitress wearing a tight dress
Like, look how I do this, look how I got this
[Outro]
It made me feel, made me feel like a god
It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off
‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god
It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off
Fissa il sole, non importa con la testa tra le mani
Pensando a un tempo più semplice
Come Sun Ra, mi sento piccola
Ma ogni volta avevo tutto sotto controllo
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito bianco
Guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
Ero una cameriera che lavorava il turno di notte
Eri il mio uomo, mi sentivo come se avessi capito
Giù al Men in Music Business Conference
Giù a Orlando, avevo solo diciannove anni
Giù al Men in Music Business Conference
Lo menziono solo perché era una scena del genere
E mi sono sentita guardata
Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm
Estate, frizzante
Ascoltando il jazz sul prato
Ascoltando i White Stripes quando erano incandescenti
Ascoltando rock tutto il giorno
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito attillato che sopportava il caldo
Non ero famosa, ascoltavo solo Kings of Leon a ritmo di musica
Guarda come l’ho ottenuto, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
Sto solo cantando per strada
Giù al Men in Music Business Conference
Mi sentivo libera perché avevo solo diciannove anni
Una scena del genere
Estate, l’estate è quasi finita
Stavamo parlando della vita, eravamo seduti fuori fino all’alba
Ma vorrei comunque tornare indietro
Se potessi rifare tutto di nuovo, volerei
Perché mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea
Perché mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea
In qualche modo mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito attillato che sopportava il caldo
Non ero famosa, ascoltavo solo Kings of Leon a ritmo di musica
Guarda come l’ho ottenuto, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
Sto solo cantando per strada
Giù al Men in Music Business Conference
Mi sentivo libera perché avevo solo diciannove anni
Una scena del genere
Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito stretto
Tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come ho ottenuto questo
Ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito attillato
Tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto
Mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea
Mi fa sentire come se forse stavo meglio
Perché mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea
Mi fa sentire come se forse stavo meglio