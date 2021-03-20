E’ uscito il video ufficiale di White Dress, il nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey estratto dal suo ultimo album di inediti, Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Lana ha anche menzionato la parola “bianco/white” molte volte in passato, inclusa nella sua canzone da Lust for Life, White Mustang.

Il colore bianco spesso simboleggia la purezza e l’innocenza e gli indumenti bianchi sono indossati per trasmettere la purezza spirituale. Non sorprende che il bianco sia stato associato alla purezza, poiché anche la più piccola goccia di colorante, o una macchia di sporco, distrugge il colore. Nel brano, Lana parla del passato, di quando era cameriera, col suo abito bianco e dei sentimenti e delle emozioni che aveva provato con l’uomo che aveva accanto, ai tempi.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire il testo della canzone di Lana Del Rey, White Dress:

Lana Del Rey, White Dress, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Sun stare, don’t care with my head in my hands

Thinking of a simpler time

Like Sun Ra, feel small

But I had it under control every time

[Chorus]

When I was a waitress wearing a white dress

Look how I do this, look how I got this

I was a waitress working the night shift

You were my man, felt like I got this

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene

And I felt seen

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

[Verse 2]

Summer, sizzling

Listening to jazz out on the lawn

Listеning to White Stripes when thеy were white-hot

Listening to rock all day long

[Chorus]

When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress handling the heat

I wasn’t famous, just listening to Kings of Leon to the beat

Like look at how I got this, look how I got this

Just singing in the street

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I felt free ‘cause I was only nineteen

Such a scene

[Bridge]

Summer, summer’s almost gone

We were talking about life, we were sitting outside ‘til dawn

But I would still go back

If I could do it all again, I’d fly

Because it made me feel, made me feel like a god

‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god

Somehow it made me feel, made me feel like a god

[Chorus]

When I was a waitress wearing a white dress

Look how I do this, look how I got this

When I was a waitress working the night shift

You were my man, felt like I got this

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

Down in Orlando, I was only nineteen

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I only mention it ‘cause it was such a scene

And I felt seen

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

[Chorus]

When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress

Like, look how I do it, look how I got this

I was a waitress wearing a tight dress

Like, look how I do this, look how I got this

[Outro]

It made me feel, made me feel like a god

It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off

‘Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god

It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off

Lana Del Rey, White Dress, Lyrics

Fissa il sole, non importa con la testa tra le mani

Pensando a un tempo più semplice

Come Sun Ra, mi sento piccola

Ma ogni volta avevo tutto sotto controllo

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un abito bianco

Guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

Ero una cameriera che lavorava il turno di notte

Eri il mio uomo, mi sentivo come se avessi capito

Giù al Men in Music Business Conference

Giù a Orlando, avevo solo diciannove anni

Giù al Men in Music Business Conference

Lo menziono solo perché era una scena del genere

E mi sono sentita guardata

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

Estate, frizzante

Ascoltando il jazz sul prato

Ascoltando i White Stripes quando erano incandescenti

Ascoltando rock tutto il giorno

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito attillato che sopportava il caldo

Non ero famosa, ascoltavo solo Kings of Leon a ritmo di musica

Guarda come l’ho ottenuto, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

Sto solo cantando per strada

Giù al Men in Music Business Conference

Mi sentivo libera perché avevo solo diciannove anni

Una scena del genere

Estate, l’estate è quasi finita

Stavamo parlando della vita, eravamo seduti fuori fino all’alba

Ma vorrei comunque tornare indietro

Se potessi rifare tutto di nuovo, volerei

Perché mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea

Perché mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea

In qualche modo mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito attillato che sopportava il caldo

Non ero famosa, ascoltavo solo Kings of Leon a ritmo di musica

Guarda come l’ho ottenuto, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

Sto solo cantando per strada

Giù al Men in Music Business Conference

Mi sentivo libera perché avevo solo diciannove anni

Una scena del genere

Quando ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito stretto

Tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come ho ottenuto questo

Ero una cameriera che indossava un vestito attillato

Tipo, guarda come lo faccio, guarda come l’ho ottenuto

Mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea

Mi fa sentire come se forse stavo meglio

Perché mi ha fatto sentire, mi ha fatto sentire una dea

Mi fa sentire come se forse stavo meglio