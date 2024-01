Video Games è una delle canzoni più conosciute di Lana Del Rey, contenuta nel secondo album della cantautrice statunitense dal titolo Born to die, pubblicato nel 2012. Canzone scritta dalla stessa Lana Del Rey insieme a Justin Parker e prodotta da RoboPop, Video Games ha raggiunto i primi posti in classifica in molti paesi europei tra i quali Germania (al primo posto), Francia, Austria, Belgio, Svizzera e Paesi Bassi. In Italia, la posizione più alta in classifica raggiunta dal singolo è stata la numero 27. Il videoclip ufficiale del singolo è noto per essere stato girato in prima persona dalla cantante tramite una webcam.

Di seguito, trovate il testo di Video Games, la canzone di Lana Del Rey tratta dall’album Born to die.

Swingin’ in the backyard, pull up in your fast car

Whistlin’ my name

Open up a beer and you say, “Get over here

And play a video game”

I’m in his favorite sundress, watching me get undressed

Take that body downtown

I say, “You the bestest,” lean in for a big kiss, put his favorite perfume on

Go play your video game.

It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you, everything I do

I tell you all the time, Heaven is a place on Earth with you

Tell me all the things you wanna do

I heard that you like the bad girls, honey, is that true?

It’s better than I ever even knew

They say that the world was built for two

Only worth living if somebody is loving you

And baby, now you do.

Singin’ in the old bars, swinging with the old stars

Livin’ for the fame

Kissin’ in the blue dark, playing pool and wild darts

Video games

He holds me in his big arms, drunk, and I am seeing stars

This is all I think of

Watchin’ all our friends fall in and out of Old Paul’s, this is my idea of fun

Playin’ video games.

It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you, everything I do

I tell you all the time, Heaven is a place on Earth with you

Tell me all the things you wanna do

I heard that you like the bad girls, honey, is that true?

It’s better than I ever even knew

They say that the world was built for two

Only worth living if somebody is loving you

And baby, now you do.

It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you, everything I do

I tell you all the time, Heaven is a place on Earth with you

Tell me all the things you wanna do

I heard that you like the bad girls, honey, is that true?

It’s better than I ever even knew

They say that the world was built for two

Only worth living if somebody is loving you

And baby, now you do.

Mmm, now you do.