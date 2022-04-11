These Are the Ways, Red Hot Chili Peppers: traduzione e testo, ascolta la canzone (video)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These Are the Ways: testo e significato della canzone. Ecco ci cosa parla il brano, traduzione e video ufficiale

di Alberto Graziola

These Are the Ways, Red Hot Chili Peppers: traduzione e testo, ascolta la canzone (video)

These Are the Ways è un brano dei Red Hot Chili Peppers tratto dal loro ultimo disco di inediti, Unlimited love.

Indice
  1. Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Significato canzone
  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Video ufficiale
  3. Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Testo canzone
  4. Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Traduzione canzone

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Significato canzone

Uno dei brani più intensi dell’album, “These Are the Ways” riflette sulla vita in America, non da un punto di vista ma da un luogo di accettazione. Tuttavia, sembrerebbe desiderare un ritorno a un discorso politico più civile (“Per favore, dimettiti dalla tua macchina da prepotente / Possiamo supportarlo tutti?”). C’è sconforto, impotenza di fronte ad un mondo che non sentono loro e che provoca sdegno e preoccupazione.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways. Il brano è tratto dal disco “Unlimited love

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Testo canzone

Make me a fist
Purple Mountain road that I can’t miss
Have we all had enough?
Have we all had too much?

Lost in a dream
Please step down from your bully machine
Can we all back it up?
Can we all give it up?

These are the ways when you come from America
The sights, the sounds, the smells
These are the ways when you come from America
I don’t want to die and she’s gonna take good care of ya
I just want to thrive and there’s gonna be hystеria

Don’t be late
Walk us through the goldеn gate, yeah!
Bruce and George
Singing for their own reward

Take me inside
Twenty-three windows and it’s gonna be a long ride
All had enough?
Have we all had too much?

Sing me the blues
Cowgirl’s tight in her basketball shoes
Can we all back it up?
Can we all give it up?

These are the ways when you come from America
The sights, the sounds, the smells
These are the ways when you come from America
I don’t want to die and she’s gonna take good care of ya
I just want to thrive and there’s gonna be hysteria

Don’t be late
Walk us through the golden gate, yeah!
Bruce and George
Singing for their own reward

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Traduzione canzone

Fammi un pugno
Purple Mountain Road che non posso perdere
Ne abbiamo tutti abbastanza?
Abbiamo avuto tutti sopportato troppo?

Perso in un sogno
Per favore, scendi dalla tua macchina da bullo
Possiamo tutti eseguire il backup?

Possiamo rinunciarci tutti?

Questi sono i modi in cui vieni dall’America
Le immagini, i suoni, gli odori
Questi sono i modi in cui vieni dall’America
Non voglio morire e lei si prenderà cura di te

Voglio solo prosperare e ci sarà l’isteria

Non essere in ritardo
Guidaci attraverso il cancello d’oro, yeah!
Bruce e George
Cantando per la loro ricompensa

Portami dentro
Ventitré finestre e sarà un viaggio lungo
Tutti ne avevano abbastanza?
Ne abbiamo avuto tutti troppo?

Cantami il blues
La cowgirl è aderente con le sue scarpe da basket
Possiamo tutti eseguire il backup?
Possiamo rinunciarci tutti?

Questi sono i modi in cui vieni dall’America
Le immagini, i suoni, gli odori
Questi sono i modi in cui vieni dall’America
Non voglio morire e lei si prenderà cura di te
Voglio solo prosperare e ci sarà l’isteria

Non essere in ritardo
Guidaci attraverso il cancello d’oro, yeah!
Bruce e Giorgio
Cantando per la propria ricompensa

 

Destra sinistra, Giorgio Gaber: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Testi canzoni

Destra sinistra, Giorgio Gaber: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Cortocircuito, Sangiovanni: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Testi canzoni

Cortocircuito, Sangiovanni: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
ATM, Clementino: testo e significato ascolta la canzone (video)
Testi canzoni

ATM, Clementino: testo e significato ascolta la canzone (video)
Signor Tenente, Giorgio Faletti: testo e significato canzone
Testi canzoni

Signor Tenente, Giorgio Faletti: testo e significato canzone
Nessuno, Lazza feat. Geolier: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Testi canzoni

Nessuno, Lazza feat. Geolier: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Senza chiedere permesso, Alex: testo e significato della canzone (Amici 2022)
Amici di Maria De Filippi

Senza chiedere permesso, Alex: testo e significato della canzone (Amici 2022)
Hey, Hey, Rise Up!, Pink Floyd feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk dei Boombox: testo e traduzione della canzone per l&#8217;Ucraina
Testi canzoni

Hey, Hey, Rise Up!, Pink Floyd feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk dei Boombox: testo e traduzione della canzone per l’Ucraina
Piove, Lazza feat. Sfera Ebbasta: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Testi canzoni

Piove, Lazza feat. Sfera Ebbasta: testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Out of time, The Weeknd: traduzione e testo della canzone, guarda il video ufficiale
Testi canzoni

Out of time, The Weeknd: traduzione e testo della canzone, guarda il video ufficiale
Il diario degli errori, Michele Bravi: testo e significato della canzone
Testi canzoni

Il diario degli errori, Michele Bravi: testo e significato della canzone

Altri Trend che potrebbero interessarti