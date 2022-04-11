These Are the Ways, Red Hot Chili Peppers: traduzione e testo, ascolta la canzone (video)
Red Hot Chili Peppers, These Are the Ways: testo e significato della canzone. Ecco ci cosa parla il brano, traduzione e video ufficiale
These Are the Ways è un brano dei Red Hot Chili Peppers tratto dal loro ultimo disco di inediti, Unlimited love.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Significato canzone
Uno dei brani più intensi dell’album, “These Are the Ways” riflette sulla vita in America, non da un punto di vista ma da un luogo di accettazione. Tuttavia, sembrerebbe desiderare un ritorno a un discorso politico più civile (“Per favore, dimettiti dalla tua macchina da prepotente / Possiamo supportarlo tutti?”). C’è sconforto, impotenza di fronte ad un mondo che non sentono loro e che provoca sdegno e preoccupazione.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Video ufficiale
Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways. Il brano è tratto dal disco “Unlimited love”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Testo canzone
Make me a fist
Purple Mountain road that I can’t miss
Have we all had enough?
Have we all had too much?
Lost in a dream
Please step down from your bully machine
Can we all back it up?
Can we all give it up?
These are the ways when you come from America
The sights, the sounds, the smells
These are the ways when you come from America
I don’t want to die and she’s gonna take good care of ya
I just want to thrive and there’s gonna be hystеria
Don’t be late
Walk us through the goldеn gate, yeah!
Bruce and George
Singing for their own reward
Take me inside
Twenty-three windows and it’s gonna be a long ride
All had enough?
Have we all had too much?
Sing me the blues
Cowgirl’s tight in her basketball shoes
Can we all back it up?
Can we all give it up?
These are the ways when you come from America
The sights, the sounds, the smells
These are the ways when you come from America
I don’t want to die and she’s gonna take good care of ya
I just want to thrive and there’s gonna be hysteria
Don’t be late
Walk us through the golden gate, yeah!
Bruce and George
Singing for their own reward
Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Traduzione canzone
Fammi un pugno
Purple Mountain Road che non posso perdere
Ne abbiamo tutti abbastanza?
Abbiamo avuto tutti sopportato troppo?
Possiamo rinunciarci tutti?
Voglio solo prosperare e ci sarà l’isteria
Non essere in ritardo
Guidaci attraverso il cancello d’oro, yeah!
Bruce e George
Cantando per la loro ricompensa
Portami dentro
Ventitré finestre e sarà un viaggio lungo
Tutti ne avevano abbastanza?
Ne abbiamo avuto tutti troppo?
Cantami il blues
La cowgirl è aderente con le sue scarpe da basket
Possiamo tutti eseguire il backup?
Possiamo rinunciarci tutti?
Questi sono i modi in cui vieni dall’America
Le immagini, i suoni, gli odori
Questi sono i modi in cui vieni dall’America
Non voglio morire e lei si prenderà cura di te
Voglio solo prosperare e ci sarà l’isteria
Non essere in ritardo
Guidaci attraverso il cancello d’oro, yeah!
Bruce e Giorgio
Cantando per la propria ricompensa