These Are the Ways è un brano dei Red Hot Chili Peppers tratto dal loro ultimo disco di inediti, Unlimited love.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Significato canzone

Uno dei brani più intensi dell’album, “These Are the Ways” riflette sulla vita in America, non da un punto di vista ma da un luogo di accettazione. Tuttavia, sembrerebbe desiderare un ritorno a un discorso politico più civile (“Per favore, dimettiti dalla tua macchina da prepotente / Possiamo supportarlo tutti?”). C’è sconforto, impotenza di fronte ad un mondo che non sentono loro e che provoca sdegno e preoccupazione.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways. Il brano è tratto dal disco “Unlimited love”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Testo canzone

Make me a fist

Purple Mountain road that I can’t miss

Have we all had enough?

Have we all had too much?

Lost in a dream

Please step down from your bully machine

Can we all back it up?

Can we all give it up?

These are the ways when you come from America

The sights, the sounds, the smells

These are the ways when you come from America

I don’t want to die and she’s gonna take good care of ya

I just want to thrive and there’s gonna be hystеria

Don’t be late

Walk us through the goldеn gate, yeah!

Bruce and George

Singing for their own reward

Take me inside

Twenty-three windows and it’s gonna be a long ride

All had enough?

Have we all had too much?

Sing me the blues

Cowgirl’s tight in her basketball shoes

Can we all back it up?

Can we all give it up?

These are the ways when you come from America

The sights, the sounds, the smells

These are the ways when you come from America

I don’t want to die and she’s gonna take good care of ya

I just want to thrive and there’s gonna be hysteria

Don’t be late

Walk us through the golden gate, yeah!

Bruce and George

Singing for their own reward

Red Hot Chili Peppers, These are the ways, Traduzione canzone

Fammi un pugno

Purple Mountain Road che non posso perdere

Ne abbiamo tutti abbastanza?

Abbiamo avuto tutti sopportato troppo?

Perso in un sogno

Per favore, scendi dalla tua macchina da bullo

Possiamo tutti eseguire il backup?