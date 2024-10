È uscito a sorpresa “Noid”, il primo brano ufficiale estratto dall’attesissimo nuovo album di Tyler The Creator, “CHROMAKOPIA” (Sony Music), in uscita in digitale lunedì 28 ottobre.

Accompagnato dal video diretto dallo stesso Tyler, The Creator, che ha totalizzato già più di 4 milioni di visualizzazioni in meno di 24 ore, il brano arriva dopo la pubblicazione di “ST. Chroma”, un video introduttivo con cui l’artista ha lanciato il suo nuovo progetto discografico.

Recentemente Tyler, The Creator ha anche annunciato la lineup della decima edizione del suo Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, in cui presenterà per la prima volta dal vivo i brani del nuovo album.

Il nuovo progetto arriva dopo l’acclamato album del 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (e la sua versione estesa del 2023, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’).

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “NOID” DI TYLER THE CREATOR.

Ecco il testo di Noid, brano di Tyler The Creator.

Paranoid, paranoid, paranoid (Ayy)

Things feel out of order

Look and look around, I’m not sure of

Pair of paranoia, no (Such a—)

I can feel it in my aura (Woo)

Living between cameras and recorders, ah, yeah (Woo, woo)

I want peace but can’t afford ya, no (Such a—)

Pobwela panyumba panga, uyenela ku nkala ndi ulemu (Paranoid)

Chifukwa, ine sinifuna vokamba, kamba

Vokamba kamba vileta pa mulomo

(Wotangozi, wotangozi)

Ooh, ah (‘Round and ‘round, huh, yeah)

Ooh, ah (‘Round, ‘round)

Ooh, ah (Someone’s keeping watch, I feel them on my shoulder)

Ooh, ah (Runnin’, runnin’, runnin’, runnin’ ‘round) (Such a—)

I can’t even buy a home in private

Home invasions got my brothers dyin’

Notice every car that’s drivin’ by

I think my neighbors want me dead

I got a cannon underneath the bed

Triple checkin’ if I locked the door

I know every creak that’s in the floor

Motherfucker, I am paranoid (Such a—)

I loop around the block, eyes glued to the rearview

Rather double back than regret hearin’, “Pew, pew”

Never trust a bitch, if you good, they could trap you

So just strap it up ‘fore they fuck around and strap you, bitch

Pobwela panyumba panga, uyenela ku nkala ndi ulemu (Noid)

Chifukwa, ine sinifuna vokamba, kamba (Noid)

Vokamba kamba vileta pa mulomo

(Wotangozi, wotangozi)

Shadow, oh-oh

Shadow, oh-oh (Yeah, woo)

Shadow (Someone’s keeping watch) Oh-oh

(I feel them in my shadow)

Shadow (Someone’s keeping watch) Oh-oh

(Watchin’, watchin’)

(Such a—)

Someone’s keeping watch

I can feel it, I can feel it

I can feel it, I can feel it

Don’t trust these people out here

Please, whatever you do

Keep to yourself, keep your business to yourself

Don’t even trust these motherfuckin’ accountants

‘Cause they will try to get off on you, okay?

Please, because I don’t wanna have to fuck nobody up

I promise to God

Don’t it seem so good? Ooh, ooh (Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

Don’t it feel so good? (Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

(Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

Don’t it feel so good? (Left shoulder, right shoulder, left shoulder, look, ooh) (Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

Left shoulder, right shoulder (Watch your surroundings), left shoulder, look, ooh (Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

Who’s at my window? Na-na, who’s at my window? (Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

Who’s at my window? (Okay, okay, okay—yeah), who’s at my window? (Oh, na-na, oh, na-na, ayy)

No cameras out, please, I wanna eat in peace

I don’t wanna take pictures with you niggas or bitches

Nervous system is shook, way before nineteen (Yeah)

LA’ll do that to you, where you from, nigga? Who ya?

Satellite (Satellite), screenshot (Noid)

Paparazzi (Noid), NDAs (Noid)

Privacy? Huh, yeah right, I got a better shot in the NBA

Ain’t no respect for nothin’, voice recordin’ our discussions

Her, him, they, them, or anybody, I don’t trust ‘em at—

At all (Noid), some pray for my fall (Noid)

Hearin’ clicks on the calls (Noid)

Niggas hackin’ for some rough drafts

Bitches lookin’ for a buff bag

Risk that for some jaw, nah

You sing along, but you don’t know me, nigga

Nah, never ever, not at all, y’all

Niggas crossed the line, like fuck the stop sign (Noid)

They wonder where I close my eyes at, I keep my eyes wide

On God, this shit cooked, brodie

Look, brodie (Noid), handshakes got me shook, brodie

Niggas want info about me? (Read a motherfuckin’—)

Read a book on me, ugh

Leave me alone, leave me alone (Baby, I’m paranoid)

Left shoulder, right shoulder, left shoulder, look (Don’t it feel so good?)

Left shoulder, right shoulder, left shoulder, look (Ugh)

Left shoulder, right shoulder, left shoulder, look

(Fuck you want? Don’t it feel so good?)

Leave me alone, what you want?

Leave me alone, what you want?

Leave me alone (Who’s at my window, my window?)

Fuck, damn (Who’s at my window?)

Paranoid