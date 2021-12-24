The Joker and The Queen, Ed Sheeran: ascolta la canzone (testo e traduzione)
Ed Sheeran, The Joker and The Queen: testo e significato della canzone. Leggi la traduzione, ecco di cosa parla il brano
“The Joker and the Queen” è la sesta traccia del quarto album di Ed Sheeran = (Equals) ed è indicato come nuovo singolo estratto dal disco.
The Joker and the Queen, Significato canzone
Nella canzone, Ed Sheeran riflette sul fatto che sua moglie, Cherry Seaborn, avrebbe potuto innamorarsi di altri uomini invece di lui, riconoscendo che non stava vivendo i momenti e le situazioni migliori della sua vita, nel momento in cui si sono incontrati. Tuttavia, ha visto il meglio in lui e ha deciso di non lasciarlo, ma di stare insieme a lui. Fa riferimenti -come si intuisce già dal titolo- alla monarchia e ai suoi termini, caratterizzandosi come il burlone, e sua moglie Cherry come la regina, quello che potrebbe essere interpretato come un metodo per esprimere che sono sempre stati diversi persone, di altri gruppi sociali o luoghi.
The Joker and the Queen, Ascolta la canzone
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano in streaming, tratto da Equals (=)
Ed Sheeran, The Joker and the Queen, Testo canzone
How was I to know? It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand and you still let me win
And who was I to say that this was meant to be?
The road that was broken brought us together
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I was upside down from the outside in
You came to the table and you went all in
With a single word and a gentle touch
You turned a moment into forever
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that could give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would givе you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the bеst in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen
Ed Sheeran, The Joker and the Queen, Significato canzone
Come potevo saperlo? È una cosa pazzesca
Ti ho mostrato la mia mano e mi hai ancora lasciato vincere
E chi ero io per dire che questo doveva essere?
La strada che è stata rotta ci ha riuniti
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti
Quando sono giù, vedi il meglio in me
Il burlone e la regina
Ero sottosopra dall’esterno
Sei venuta al tavolo e hai puntato tutto
Con una sola parola e un tocco gentile
Hai trasformato un momento per sempre
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che potrebbero darti un anello di diamanti
Quando piego, vedi il meglio in me
Il burlone e la regina
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti
Quando ho chiuso, hai visto il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
Il burlone e la regina