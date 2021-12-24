“The Joker and the Queen” è la sesta traccia del quarto album di Ed Sheeran = (Equals) ed è indicato come nuovo singolo estratto dal disco.

The Joker and the Queen, Significato canzone

Nella canzone, Ed Sheeran riflette sul fatto che sua moglie, Cherry Seaborn, avrebbe potuto innamorarsi di altri uomini invece di lui, riconoscendo che non stava vivendo i momenti e le situazioni migliori della sua vita, nel momento in cui si sono incontrati. Tuttavia, ha visto il meglio in lui e ha deciso di non lasciarlo, ma di stare insieme a lui. Fa riferimenti -come si intuisce già dal titolo- alla monarchia e ai suoi termini, caratterizzandosi come il burlone, e sua moglie Cherry come la regina, quello che potrebbe essere interpretato come un metodo per esprimere che sono sempre stati diversi persone, di altri gruppi sociali o luoghi.

The Joker and the Queen, Ascolta la canzone

Ed Sheeran, The Joker and the Queen, Testo canzone

How was I to know? It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand and you still let me win

And who was I to say that this was meant to be?

The road that was broken brought us together

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I was upside down from the outside in

You came to the table and you went all in

With a single word and a gentle touch

You turned a moment into forever

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that could give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would givе you a diamond ring

When I folded, you saw the bеst in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen

Ed Sheeran, The Joker and the Queen, Significato canzone

Come potevo saperlo? È una cosa pazzesca

Ti ho mostrato la mia mano e mi hai ancora lasciato vincere

E chi ero io per dire che questo doveva essere?

La strada che è stata rotta ci ha riuniti

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando sono giù, vedi il meglio in me

Il burlone e la regina

Ero sottosopra dall’esterno

Sei venuta al tavolo e hai puntato tutto

Con una sola parola e un tocco gentile

Hai trasformato un momento per sempre

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che potrebbero darti un anello di diamanti

Quando piego, vedi il meglio in me

Il burlone e la regina

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando ho chiuso, hai visto il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

Il burlone e la regina