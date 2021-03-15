Right Now, Sophie and the Giants: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal sapore di libertà (traduzione e testo)
Right Now è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Sophie and the Giants, tra i brani più trasmessi in radio.
Il significato della canzone è chiaro fin dalla prima lettura e si adatta perfettamente alla frustrazione di questi ultimi tempi.
‘Right Now’ canta della frustrazione che tutti quanti proviamo e di quanto desideriamo di nuovo avere la nostra libertà. Ci auguriamo che ovunque ci si trovi, questa canzone dia la sensazione, anche solo per un momento, che tutto sia nuovamente possibile”
Avrà lo stesso successo ottenuto, mesi fa, da Hypnotized, insieme a Purple Disco Machine?
Potete ascoltare la canzone cliccando qui, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Sophie and the Giants, Right Now, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Used up all my lives
Out run throwing knives
But it’s over now, over now
Been down deep so long
Giving that up
‘Cause enough’s enough
But it’s over now, over now
[Pre-Chorus]
No more
Dancing in the shower now
Turning up the music loud
Loving myself, no doubt
You got this, you got this
[Chorus]
(No) Oh, we’re young and wasted
And we’re coming up stronger now
Yeah, we made it, ayy
Right now, right now
Yeah, I’m all done waitin’
And I’m coming up stronger now
Oh, I made it, hey
Right now, right now
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh
Yeah, I wanna let it all out, hey
Right now
[Verse 2]
Drink holy wine
My God, she says, “It’s fine”
‘Cause I’m better now, better now
Ain’t standing still
Feel no regret
Whеre could I go next?
Oh, it’s bettеr now, better now
[Pre-Chorus]
Done with
Dancing in the shower now
Turning up the music loud (Ayy)
Loving myself, no doubt (Ayy)
You got this, you got this
[Chorus]
(No) Oh, we’re young and wasted
And we’re coming up stronger now
Yeah, we made it, hey
Right now, right now
Yeah, I’m all done waitin’
And I’m coming up stronger now
Oh, I made it, hey
Right now, right now
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh
Yeah, I wanna let it all out, ayy
Right now, right now
Ooh, ooh
And I ain’t gonna let it burn out, ayy
Right now, right now
[Bridge]
Stepping into the light (Oh, oh, oh)
I can finally live tonight (Oh, oh, oh)
You know we got this
Stepping into the light (Oh, oh, oh)
We can finally live tonight
We got this, we got this
[Chorus]
(No) Oh, we’re young and wasted
And we’re coming up stronger now
Yeah, we made it, ayy
Right now, right now
Yeah, I’m all done waitin’
And I’m coming up stronger now
Oh, I made it, ayy
Right now, right now
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh
Yeah, I wanna let it all out, ayy
Right now, right now
Ooh, ooh
And I ain’t gonna let it burn out, ayy
Right now, now
Sophie and the Giants, Right Now, Traduzione
Ho consumato tutte le mie vite
Fuori, schivando coltelli
Ma adesso è finita, adesso è finita
Sono stato in profondità così a lungo
Rinunciando a quello
Perché abbastanza è abbastanza
Ma adesso è finita, adesso è finita
Non più
Ballando sotto la doccia adesso
Alzando la musica ad alto volume
Amando me stessa, senza dubbio
Hai capito, hai capito
(No) Oh, siamo giovani e sprecati
E ora stiamo arrivando più forti
Sì, ce l’abbiamo fatta, ayy
Adesso, adesso
Sì, ho finito di aspettare
E ora sto risalendo più forte
Oh, ce l’ho fatta, ehi
Adesso, adesso
Proprio adesso
Bevi vino santo
Mio Dio, lei dice “Va bene”
Perché sto meglio ora, meglio ora
Non sto ferma
Non provo rimpianti
Dove posso andare dopo?
Oh, è meglio ora, meglio ora
Fatto
Ballando sotto la doccia adesso
Alzando la musica ad alto volume (Ayy)
Amando me stessa, senza dubbio (Ayy)
Hai capito, hai questo
(No) Oh, siamo giovani e sprecati
E ora stiamo arrivando più forti
Sì, ce l’abbiamo fatta, ayy
Adesso, adesso
Sì, ho finito di aspettare
E ora sto risalendo più forte
Oh, ce l’ho fatta, ehi
Adesso, adesso
Ooh ooh
Sì, voglio lasciar perdere tutto, ayy
Adesso, adesso
Ooh ooh
E non lo lascerò bruciare, ayy
Adesso, adesso
Entrando nella luce (Oh, oh, oh)
Finalmente posso vivere stanotte (Oh, oh, oh)
Sai che abbiamo questo
Entrando nella luce (Oh, oh, oh)
Finalmente possiamo vivere stanotte
Abbiamo questo, abbiamo questo
(No) Oh, siamo giovani e sprecati
E ora stiamo arrivando più forti
Sì, ce l’abbiamo fatta, ayy
Adesso, adesso
Sì, ho finito di aspettare
E ora sto risalendo più forte
Oh, ce l’ho fatta, ehi
Adesso, adesso
Ooh ooh
Sì, voglio lasciar perdere tutto, ayy
Adesso, adesso
Ooh ooh
E non lo lascerò bruciare, ayy
Adesso, adesso