Right Now è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Sophie and the Giants, tra i brani più trasmessi in radio.

Il significato della canzone è chiaro fin dalla prima lettura e si adatta perfettamente alla frustrazione di questi ultimi tempi.

‘Right Now’ canta della frustrazione che tutti quanti proviamo e di quanto desideriamo di nuovo avere la nostra libertà. Ci auguriamo che ovunque ci si trovi, questa canzone dia la sensazione, anche solo per un momento, che tutto sia nuovamente possibile”

Avrà lo stesso successo ottenuto, mesi fa, da Hypnotized, insieme a Purple Disco Machine?

Potete ascoltare la canzone cliccando qui, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Sophie and the Giants, Right Now, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Used up all my lives

Out run throwing knives

But it’s over now, over now

Been down deep so long

Giving that up

‘Cause enough’s enough

But it’s over now, over now

[Pre-Chorus]

No more

Dancing in the shower now

Turning up the music loud

Loving myself, no doubt

You got this, you got this

[Chorus]

(No) Oh, we’re young and wasted

And we’re coming up stronger now

Yeah, we made it, ayy

Right now, right now

Yeah, I’m all done waitin’

And I’m coming up stronger now

Oh, I made it, hey

Right now, right now

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh

Yeah, I wanna let it all out, hey

Right now

[Verse 2]

Drink holy wine

My God, she says, “It’s fine”

‘Cause I’m better now, better now

Ain’t standing still

Feel no regret

Whеre could I go next?

Oh, it’s bettеr now, better now

[Pre-Chorus]

Done with

Dancing in the shower now

Turning up the music loud (Ayy)

Loving myself, no doubt (Ayy)

You got this, you got this

[Chorus]

(No) Oh, we’re young and wasted

And we’re coming up stronger now

Yeah, we made it, hey

Right now, right now

Yeah, I’m all done waitin’

And I’m coming up stronger now

Oh, I made it, hey

Right now, right now

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh

Yeah, I wanna let it all out, ayy

Right now, right now

Ooh, ooh

And I ain’t gonna let it burn out, ayy

Right now, right now

[Bridge]

Stepping into the light (Oh, oh, oh)

I can finally live tonight (Oh, oh, oh)

You know we got this

Stepping into the light (Oh, oh, oh)

We can finally live tonight

We got this, we got this

[Chorus]

(No) Oh, we’re young and wasted

And we’re coming up stronger now

Yeah, we made it, ayy

Right now, right now

Yeah, I’m all done waitin’

And I’m coming up stronger now

Oh, I made it, ayy

Right now, right now

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh

Yeah, I wanna let it all out, ayy

Right now, right now

Ooh, ooh

And I ain’t gonna let it burn out, ayy

Right now, now

Sophie and the Giants, Right Now, Traduzione

Ho consumato tutte le mie vite

Fuori, schivando coltelli

Ma adesso è finita, adesso è finita

Sono stato in profondità così a lungo

Rinunciando a quello

Perché abbastanza è abbastanza

Ma adesso è finita, adesso è finita

Non più

Ballando sotto la doccia adesso

Alzando la musica ad alto volume

Amando me stessa, senza dubbio

Hai capito, hai capito

(No) Oh, siamo giovani e sprecati

E ora stiamo arrivando più forti

Sì, ce l’abbiamo fatta, ayy

Adesso, adesso

Sì, ho finito di aspettare

E ora sto risalendo più forte

Oh, ce l’ho fatta, ehi

Adesso, adesso

Ooh ooh

Sì, voglio lasciar perdere tutto, ehi