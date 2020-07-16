Hypnotized, Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants: lyrics, traduzione e video

Di Alberto Graziola giovedì 16 luglio 2020

Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants, Hypnotized: significato testo, lyrics e traduzione

Tra i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane, troviamo "Hypnotized" di Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants.

Rilasciato ad aprile 2020, è il secondo estratto dal secondo album in studio.

In apertura post il visualizer video, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.

Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants, Hypnotized, Lyrics

Feel buried alive

This city is uptight

Suffocated and lonely in the crowd

I'm surrounded by

All the screens of their life

Screaming in to space to draw them out

I felt out so low

Felt nowhere to go

But I know you wait for me

You wait for me

So far out of sight

Straight into to the white

But I know you wait for me

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

'Cause I've been hypnotized by the lights

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Yeah, it's taken time to realize

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

So hold me tight

I just wanna fade out

Somewhere we can ship the world away

I'm ready to hide

Far from the fall out

They won't find us in the paradise we'll make

I felt out so low

Felt nowhere to go

But I know you wait for me

You wait for me

So far out of sight

Straight into to the white

But I know you wait for me

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

'Cause I've been hypnotized by the lights

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Yeah, it's taken time to realize

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Free falling from the high

I'm following the voice I know

Free falling from the high

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

'Cause I've been hypnotized by the lights

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Yeah, it's taken time to realize

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants, Hypnotized, Traduzione

Mi sento sepolto vivo

Questa città è tesa

Soffocato e solo nella folla

Sono circondato da

Tutti gli schermi della loro vita

Urlando nello spazio per tirarli fuori

Mi sono sentito così giù

Non ho nessun posto dove andare

Ma so che mi aspetti

Aspettami

Così lontano dalla vista

Dritto nel bianco

Ma so che mi aspetti

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Perché sono stato ipnotizzato dalle luci

Ma sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sì, ci è voluto del tempo per realizzarlo

Ma sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Quindi stringimi forte

Voglio solo svanire

Da qualche parte possiamo spedire il mondo lontano

Sono pronto a nascondermi

Lontano dalla caduta

Non ci troveranno nel paradiso che faremo

Mi sono sentito così in basso

Non ho sentito nessun posto dove andare

Ma so che mi aspetti

Aspettami

Così lontano dalla vista

Dritto nel bianco

Ma so che mi aspetti

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Perché sono stato ipnotizzato dalle luci

Ma sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sì, ci è voluto del tempo per realizzarlo

Ma sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Caduta libera dall'alto

Sto seguendo la voce che conosco

Caduta libera dall'alto

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Perché sono stato ipnotizzato dalle luci

Ma sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sì, ci è voluto del tempo per realizzarlo

Ma sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno

Sto tornando a casa

Stasera torno