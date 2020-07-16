Hypnotized, Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants: lyrics, traduzione e video
Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants, Hypnotized: significato testo, lyrics e traduzione
Tra i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane, troviamo "Hypnotized" di Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants.
Rilasciato ad aprile 2020, è il secondo estratto dal secondo album in studio.
In apertura post il visualizer video, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.
Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants, Hypnotized, Lyrics
Feel buried alive
This city is uptight
Suffocated and lonely in the crowd
I'm surrounded by
All the screens of their life
Screaming in to space to draw them out
I felt out so low
Felt nowhere to go
But I know you wait for me
You wait for me
So far out of sight
Straight into to the white
But I know you wait for me
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
'Cause I've been hypnotized by the lights
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Yeah, it's taken time to realize
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
So hold me tight
I just wanna fade out
Somewhere we can ship the world away
I'm ready to hide
Far from the fall out
They won't find us in the paradise we'll make
I felt out so low
Felt nowhere to go
But I know you wait for me
You wait for me
So far out of sight
Straight into to the white
But I know you wait for me
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
'Cause I've been hypnotized by the lights
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Yeah, it's taken time to realize
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Free falling from the high
I'm following the voice I know
Free falling from the high
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
'Cause I've been hypnotized by the lights
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Yeah, it's taken time to realize
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Purple Disco Machine feat. Sophie And The Giants, Hypnotized, Traduzione
Mi sento sepolto vivo
Questa città è tesa
Soffocato e solo nella folla
Sono circondato da
Tutti gli schermi della loro vita
Urlando nello spazio per tirarli fuori
Mi sono sentito così giù
Non ho nessun posto dove andare
Ma so che mi aspetti
Aspettami
Così lontano dalla vista
Dritto nel bianco
Ma so che mi aspetti
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Perché sono stato ipnotizzato dalle luci
Ma sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sì, ci è voluto del tempo per realizzarlo
Ma sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Quindi stringimi forte
Voglio solo svanire
Da qualche parte possiamo spedire il mondo lontano
Sono pronto a nascondermi
Lontano dalla caduta
Non ci troveranno nel paradiso che faremo
Mi sono sentito così in basso
Non ho sentito nessun posto dove andare
Ma so che mi aspetti
Aspettami
Così lontano dalla vista
Dritto nel bianco
Ma so che mi aspetti
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Perché sono stato ipnotizzato dalle luci
Ma sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sì, ci è voluto del tempo per realizzarlo
Ma sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Caduta libera dall'alto
Sto seguendo la voce che conosco
Caduta libera dall'alto
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Perché sono stato ipnotizzato dalle luci
Ma sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sì, ci è voluto del tempo per realizzarlo
Ma sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno
Sto tornando a casa
Stasera torno