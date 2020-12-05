Oh Santa! Mariah Carey insieme ad Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson per il Natale 2020 (video)
Oh Santa! il brano di Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson, guarda il video , leggi testo e traduzione della canzone di Natale
Il binomio Natale/Mariah Carey è tornato puntualmente anche quest’anno, con All I Want for Christmas pronto a riecheggiare in radio dopo aver già raggiunto il primo posto nella classifica iTunes in America.
Oltre alla celebre hit, ormai diventato vero e proprio evergreen delle feste, Mariah ha deciso di rispolverare Oh Santa!, pezzo del 2010, in una versione tutta al femminile. Ha unito le forze con Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson per una versione 2.0 accompagnata da un video ufficiale che potete recuperare qui.
Inoltre, dal 4 dicembre scorso, su AppleTV+ è disponibile lo speciale natalizio “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” con un mix di musica, ballo e animazione.
La canzone è una preghiera nei confronti di Babbo Natale affinché gli possa far riavere, accanto, la persona che ama e che desidera di più al mondo. Facendo leva sul suo essere stata brava, l’artista fa un appello per poter tornare con il suo affetto accanto per la giornata di Natale.
Qui sotto testo e traduzione di Oh Santa!
Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson, Oh Santa!, Lyrics
[Intro: Background Vocalists, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine
[Verse 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?
I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now
And I don’t know how
You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve
But it’s amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it
[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, All]
I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night
[Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night
[Verse 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All]
Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year
So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here
So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney
I’ve been really, really, really good this year
So, put on that red suit and make him appear
Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby
Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me
[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All]
They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick
So, grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night?
[Chorus: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Oh, oh, oh, oh
[Verse 3: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande]
Oh, Santa Claus
If you get this letter, please don’t make me wait
‘Cause all December, I’ve been counting down the days
So, hop on your sleigh
I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies
The tree’s all sparkly and gold
But inside, I feel so cold
So, as soon as you leave the North Pole
Santa, won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas?
[Chorus: Background Vocalists, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande)]
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
(Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this christmas
(Oh, I know you will)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine (Santa)
(Hey, I know he will)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
[Outro: Mariah Carey]
Oh, Santa’s gon’ come and make you mine this Christmas
Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson, Oh Santa!, Traduzione
Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio (Oh, Babbo Natale)
Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale (Oh, Babbo Natale)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Babbo Natale, se ricevi questa lettera, mi aiuterai?
So che sei piuttosto impegnato con i tuoi elfi in questo momento
E non so come
Fai le cose che fai quando dormo la vigilia di Natale
Ma è sorprendente
E scommetto che potresti riportarmi indietro il mio tesoro
Perché ogni volta che vedo le luci di Natale
Sento questo vuoto dentro e non riesco proprio a sopportarlo
Li ho visti fare shopping la scorsa settimana
E la sua nuova ragazza era così desolata
E poi ho giurato a me stessa
Babbo Natale verrà e lo renderà mio questa notte di Natale
Ho ho ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questa notte di Natale
Oh, Babbo Natale, ho sentito che quest’anno nevicherà davvero
Quindi, spero che Rudolph e le sue altre otto renne ti portino qui sano e salvo
Quindi, puoi piombare su e piombarlo giù per il mio camino
Sono stata davvero, davvero, davvero brava quest’anno
Quindi, indossa quel vestito rosso e fallo apparire
Perché l’allegria natalizia non è la stessa senza il mio tesoro
Andiamo, vecchio Kris Kringle, salvami
Dicono che non sia realistico, ma io credo in te, Saint Nick
Quindi, concedimi questo desiderio subito
Babbo Natale non vuoi venire e farlo mio questa notte di Natale?
Ho ho ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
Babbo Natale lo farà mio questa notte di Natale
Oh Babbo Natale, oh Babbo Natale (Oh)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Oh oh oh oh
Oh, Babbo Natale
Se ricevi questa lettera, per favore non farmi aspettare
Perché per tutto dicembre ho fatto il conto alla rovescia dei giorni
Quindi, sali sulla tua slitta
Prometto che non dimenticherò il latte e i biscotti
L’albero è tutto scintillante e dorato
Ma dentro, sento così freddo
Quindi, non appena lasci il Polo Nord
Babbo Natale, verrai a renderlo mio questo Natale?
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
(Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
(Oh, so che lo farai)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio (Babbo Natale)
(Hey, so che lo farà)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e ti farà mio questo Natale