Il binomio Natale/Mariah Carey è tornato puntualmente anche quest’anno, con All I Want for Christmas pronto a riecheggiare in radio dopo aver già raggiunto il primo posto nella classifica iTunes in America.

Oltre alla celebre hit, ormai diventato vero e proprio evergreen delle feste, Mariah ha deciso di rispolverare Oh Santa!, pezzo del 2010, in una versione tutta al femminile. Ha unito le forze con Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson per una versione 2.0 accompagnata da un video ufficiale che potete recuperare qui.

Inoltre, dal 4 dicembre scorso, su AppleTV+ è disponibile lo speciale natalizio “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” con un mix di musica, ballo e animazione.

La canzone è una preghiera nei confronti di Babbo Natale affinché gli possa far riavere, accanto, la persona che ama e che desidera di più al mondo. Facendo leva sul suo essere stata brava, l’artista fa un appello per poter tornare con il suo affetto accanto per la giornata di Natale.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione di Oh Santa!

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson, Oh Santa!, Lyrics

[Intro: Background Vocalists, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine

[Verse 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?

I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now

And I don’t know how

You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve

But it’s amazing

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

Because every time I see Christmas lights

I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it

[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, All]

I saw them shopping last week

And his new girl was so bleak

And then I swore to myself

Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night

[Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night

[Verse 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All]

Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year

So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here

So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney

I’ve been really, really, really good this year

So, put on that red suit and make him appear

Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby

Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me

[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All]

They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick

So, grant this wish for me right quick

Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night?

[Chorus: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night

Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Oh, oh, oh, oh

[Verse 3: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande]

Oh, Santa Claus

If you get this letter, please don’t make me wait

‘Cause all December, I’ve been counting down the days

So, hop on your sleigh

I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies

The tree’s all sparkly and gold

But inside, I feel so cold

So, as soon as you leave the North Pole

Santa, won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas?

[Chorus: Background Vocalists, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande)]

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

(Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this christmas

(Oh, I know you will)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine (Santa)

(Hey, I know he will)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

[Outro: Mariah Carey]

Oh, Santa’s gon’ come and make you mine this Christmas

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson, Oh Santa!, Traduzione

Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio ​​(Oh, Babbo Natale)

Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale (Oh, Babbo Natale)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Babbo Natale, se ricevi questa lettera, mi aiuterai?

So che sei piuttosto impegnato con i tuoi elfi in questo momento

E non so come

Fai le cose che fai quando dormo la vigilia di Natale

Ma è sorprendente

E scommetto che potresti riportarmi indietro il mio tesoro

Perché ogni volta che vedo le luci di Natale

Sento questo vuoto dentro e non riesco proprio a sopportarlo

Li ho visti fare shopping la scorsa settimana

E la sua nuova ragazza era così desolata

E poi ho giurato a me stessa

Babbo Natale verrà e lo renderà mio questa notte di Natale

Ho ho ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questa notte di Natale

Oh, Babbo Natale, ho sentito che quest’anno nevicherà davvero

Quindi, spero che Rudolph e le sue altre otto renne ti portino qui sano e salvo

Quindi, puoi piombare su e piombarlo giù per il mio camino

Sono stata davvero, davvero, davvero brava quest’anno

Quindi, indossa quel vestito rosso e fallo apparire

Perché l’allegria natalizia non è la stessa senza il mio tesoro

Andiamo, vecchio Kris Kringle, salvami

Dicono che non sia realistico, ma io credo in te, Saint Nick

Quindi, concedimi questo desiderio subito

Babbo Natale non vuoi venire e farlo mio questa notte di Natale?

Ho ho ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

Babbo Natale lo farà mio questa notte di Natale

Oh Babbo Natale, oh Babbo Natale (Oh)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Oh oh oh oh

Oh, Babbo Natale

Se ricevi questa lettera, per favore non farmi aspettare

Perché per tutto dicembre ho fatto il conto alla rovescia dei giorni

Quindi, sali sulla tua slitta

Prometto che non dimenticherò il latte e i biscotti

L’albero è tutto scintillante e dorato

Ma dentro, sento così freddo

Quindi, non appena lasci il Polo Nord

Babbo Natale, verrai a renderlo mio questo Natale?

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

(Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

(Oh, so che lo farai)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio ​​(Babbo Natale)

(Hey, so che lo farà)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e ti farà mio questo Natale