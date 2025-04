Twilight zone è una canzone di Ariana Grande annunciata il 17 marzo 2024 come seconda delle sei tracce bonus di Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead. Il titolo è probabilmente un riferimento alla serie TV del 1959 The Twilight Zone.

In questa canzone, Ariana esplora lo shock della fine di una relazione e il non provare rimpianti per la relazione, poiché tutto accade per una ragione. Vorrebbe anche non dover più scrivere e parlare della relazione.

Did I dream the whole thing?

Was I just a nightmare?

Different dimensions

Stuck in the twilight zone

Is this a black and white scene?

If so then I’m in the gray one

Hope you win for best actor

‘Cause I had you completely wrong

Does she know you’re not who you say you are?

‘Cause I might give her a call

Or was I just not me at all?

And it’s not like I’m still not over you

It’s so strange, this I never do

Not that I miss you, I don’t

Sometimes, I just can’t believe

You happened

It’s not like I’d ever change a thing

‘Cause I’m right here where I’m meant to be

Not that I’d call you, I won’t

Sometimes, I just can’t believe

You happened

Were we just mistaken?

Disguised our intentions?

Our nest was a masquerade (Masquerade)

Why do I still protect you? (Mm)

Pretend these songs aren’t about you (Songs aren’t about you)

Hope this might be the last one

‘Cause I’m not foolin’ anyone (I’m not foolin’)

Does she know you’re not who you say you are?

‘Cause I might give her a call

Or was I just not me at all?

And it’s not like I’m still not over you

It’s so strange, this I never do

Not that I miss you, I don’t

Sometimes, I just can’t believe

You happened

(Not) It’s not (Like) like (I’d) I’d ever (Change) change a (A) thing (Thing)

‘Cause I’m right here where I’m meant to be (Ah)

Not that I’d call you (You), I won’t

Sometimes, I just can’t believe (I can’t believe you)

You happened

(Not) It’s not (Like) like (I’m) I’m over you

It’s so (So) strange (I don’t miss you)

Not that I miss you, I don’t

Sometimes, I just can’t believe (Can’t believe)

(You) You happened