Presentato per la prima volta da Vulture Magazine il 26 agosto, questo remix della canzone “Sympathy is a knife” dall’album “BRAT” di Charli xcx e include il featuring con Ariana Grande.

L’inclusione della cantante nel disco stesso è stata rivelata tramite cartelloni pubblicitari nella sua città natale di Boca Raton, Florida, che raffiguravano il suo nome su uno sfondo verde “brat”; un punto ulteriormente confermato da Charli il 5 ottobre quando ha pubblicato un collage di tutti i nomi presenti sui cartelloni pubblicitari.

In molti pensavano potesse esserci un featuring di Taylor Swift nel pezzo, visto i complimenti pubblici verso la collega:

Ecco il testo di Simpathy is a knife, Charli xcx feat. Ariana Grande.

I-i-i-it’s a knife, when you know they’re waitin’ for you to choke

It’s a knife ,when a journalist does a misquote

It’s a kni-i-ife, when a friend is suddenly steppin’ on your throat

It’s a knife, when they say that you’ve been doing things you do-don’t-don’t

It’s a knife, when your old friends hate your new friends

When somebody says, “Charli, I think you’ve totally changed”

It’s a knife, when somebody says they like the old me and not the new me

And I’m like, “Who the fuck is she?”

‘Cause it’s a knifе when you’re finally on top

‘Cause logically thе next step is they wanna see you fall to the bottom

It’s a knife when you’re finally on top (On top)

‘Cause logically the next step is they wanna see you fall-fall-fall

I-I-I-It’s a knife when, it’s a knife when, it’s a knife when (When, when, when)

All this sympathy is just a knife when (When, when, when)

It’s a knife when, it’s a knife when (When, when, when)

All this sympathy is just a—

It’s a knife when you know they’re counting on your mistakes

It’s a knife when you’re so pretty, they think you must be fake (Mm)

It’s a knife when they dissect your body on the front page (Mm, ooh)

It’s a knife when they won’t believe you, why should you explain? (Yeah)

It’s a knife when the mean fans hate the nice fans

When somebody says, “Ari, I think you’ve totally changed” (No shit)

(It’s a knife) When somebody says they like the old me and not the new me

And I’m like, “Ha-ha, who the fuck is she?”

‘Cause it’s a knife when you’re finally on top (On top)

‘Cause logically the next step is they wanna see you fall to the bottom

It’s a knife when you’re finally on top (On top, ooh)

‘Cause logically the next step is they wanna see you fall-fall-fall

I-I-It’s a knife when (It’s a knife when)

It’s a knife when (It’s a knife when)

It’s a knife when (When, when, when)

All this sympathy is just a knife when (It’s a knife when)

It’s a knife when (It’s a knife when)

It’s a knife when (A knife)

All this sympathy is just a kn—

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

All this expectation is a knife

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

All the things I’ve said are just a knife

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

All this expectation is a knife (Mm-mm)

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

Yeah, mm

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

All this expectation is a knife (Mm, yeah, mm-mm)

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

All the things I’ve said are just a knife (Mm, yeah, mm-mm)

(All this sympathy is just a knife)

All this expectation is a knife-knife-knife-knife-knife (Mm, yeah, mm-mm)