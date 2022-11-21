Si sono svolti nella notte -ora italiana- al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, gli American Music Awards 2022. L’evento musicale è stato condotto da Wyane Brady e ha premiato la migliore musica, show e gli artisti degli ultimi dodici mesi. Bad Bunny, il favorito con ben 8 nomination, si è portato a casa due premi, per le categorie Miglior artista latino e Miglior album latino per “Un Verano Sin Ti”. Riconoscimento importante anche per i nostri Maneskin che hanno trionfato come “Favorite Rock Song” grazie alla cover di Beggin’, battendo i Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons e Kate Bush. La colonna sonora del film Elvis, a cui la band ha collaborato, ha vinto nella categoria FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK. I Maneskin sono inoltre appena stati nominati nella categoria Best New Artist alla 65ma edizione dei GRAMMY AWARDS, che si terranno a Los Angeles il 5 febbraio 2023. Anche la colonna sonora del film ELVIS ha ricevuto una candidatura nella categoria Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

ngl, we rock out hard to this song! 🤘 Congrats on winning Favorite Rock Song @thisismaneskin! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tOks3QXmmu — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

A trionfare agli American Music Awards è stata Taylor Swift che ha vinto in tutte e sei le categorie per le quali è stata nominata, inclusa l’artista dell’anno, il massimo onore della serata. Le vittorie hanno cementato Swift come l’artista con maggiori premi nella storia degli AMA, con 40 vittorie in carriera.

Qui sotto, a seguire, tutti i vincitori degli American Music Awards 2022 (inclusi i Maneskin).

American Music Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori (inclusi i Maneskin)

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift *WINNER

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron *WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” *WINNER

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite country group or duo

Dan & Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” *WINNER

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown *WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”h

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

TEMS

Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite touring artist: Coldplay

Favorite country album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Favorite rock album: Ghost “Impera”

Favorite soundtrack: “ELVIS”

Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen “Wasted On You”

Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”