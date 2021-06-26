Beggin’, Maneskin: ascolta la canzone entrata nella top 10 Uk Singles Chart
Maneskin, Beggin’: testo e significato della canzone. Ascolta il brano su Soundsblog.it e leggi la traduzione della cover, top ten in Uk
Vi abbiamo riportato la notizia del Maneskin che si sono guadagnati un altro record importante in terra britannica. Nelle ultime ore, il gruppo italiano è riuscito a conquistare due gradini della top 10 Uk Singles Chart, con “I wanna be your slave” (tratto dal disco Teatro d’Ira vol.1) e Beggin‘, quarta traccia di Chosen, Ep d’esordio dei Maneskin del 2017. E’ una cover dell’omonimo brano del gruppo The Four Seasons, nella versione dei Madcon.
Potete ascoltare qua sotto il brano -una preghiera, una supplica all’amata di tendergli la mano, di ritornare a stargli accanto- a seguire testo e traduzione di Beggin’ dei Maneskin.
[Intro]
Put your loving hand out, baby
‘Cause I’m beggin’
[Chorus]
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, darlin’
[Verse 1]
Ridin’ high, when I was king
I played it hard and fast, ‘cause I had everything
I walked away, you want me then
But easy come and easy go
And it would end
So, any time I need ya, let me go
Yah, any time I feed you, get me? No
Any time I see you, let me know
But I planted that seed, just let me grow
I’m on my knees while I’m beggin’
‘Cause I don’t want to lose you
Hey yeah, ratatata
[Chorus]
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
And put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
And put your loving hand out, darlin’
[Verse 2]
I need you to understand
Tried so hard to be your man
The kind of man you want in the end
Only then can I begin to live again
An empty shell
I used to be
The shadow of my life
Was hangin over me
A broken man
But I don’t know
Won’t even stand the devil’s dance
To win my soul
[Verse 3]
What we doin’? What we chasin’?
What about ‘em, why the basement?
Why we got good shit, don’t embrace it?
Why the feel for the need to replace me?
You on a runway track from the good
I want to paint in the pictures any way we could, react
Like the heart in a trash where you should
You done gave it away, ya’ had it till you took it back
But I keep walkin’ on
Keep rockin’ dawns
Keep walking forward
Now the court is yours
Keep browsin’ halls
‘Cause I don’t wanna live in a broken home
Girl I’m beggin’
[Chorus]
Mhh ye-e-e-ah
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, darlin’
[Verse 4]
I’m fightin’ hard
To hold my own
Just can’t make it all alone
I’m holdin’ on
I can’t fall back
I’m just a con about to fade to black
[Chorus]
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, darlin’
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, darlin’
[Outro]
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out
Maneskin, Beggin’, Traduzione
Stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola
Perché sto implorando
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, tesoro
Cavalcando in alto, quando ero re
Ho giocato duro e veloce, perché avevo tutto
Sono andato via, mi vuoi allora
Ma facile venire e facile andare
E sarebbe finita
Quindi, ogni volta che ho bisogno di te, lasciami andare
Yah, ogni volta che ti do da mangiare, capisci? No
Ogni volta che ti vedo, fammi sapere
Ma ho piantato quel seme, lasciami crescere
Sono in ginocchio mentre sto implorando
Perché non voglio perderti
Ehi sì, ratatata
E stendi la tua mano amorevole, tesoro
ho bisogno che tu capisca
Ho provato così tanto ad essere il tuo uomo
Il tipo di uomo che vuoi alla fine
Solo allora potrò ricominciare a vivere
Un guscio vuoto
ero solito
L’ombra della mia vita
era appeso su di me
Un uomo distrutto
Ma non lo so
Non sopporterò nemmeno la danza del diavolo
Per vincere la mia anima
Cosa stiamo facendo? Cosa stiamo inseguendo?
E loro, perché il seminterrato?
Perché abbiamo una buona roba, non abbracciarla?
Perché la sensazione del bisogno di sostituirmi?
Tu su una pista da pista dal bene
Voglio dipingere le immagini in ogni modo possibile, reagire
Come il cuore in un cestino dove dovresti
L’hai dato via, l’avevi finché non l’hai ripreso
Ma continuo a camminare
Continua a scuotere le albe
Continua ad andare avanti
Ora il campo è tuo
Continua a navigare nelle sale
Perché non voglio vivere in una casa distrutta
ragazza sto implorando
Mhh ye-e-e-ah
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, tesoro
sto combattendo duramente
Per conservare me stesso
Non posso farcela da sola
sto resistendo
non posso tornare indietro
Sono solo un truffatore che sta per svanire nel buio
Sto implorando, implorando te
Stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, tesoro
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, tesoro
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola
Sto implorando, implorando te
Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole