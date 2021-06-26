Vi abbiamo riportato la notizia del Maneskin che si sono guadagnati un altro record importante in terra britannica. Nelle ultime ore, il gruppo italiano è riuscito a conquistare due gradini della top 10 Uk Singles Chart, con “I wanna be your slave” (tratto dal disco Teatro d’Ira vol.1) e Beggin‘, quarta traccia di Chosen, Ep d’esordio dei Maneskin del 2017. E’ una cover dell’omonimo brano del gruppo The Four Seasons, nella versione dei Madcon.

Potete ascoltare qua sotto il brano -una preghiera, una supplica all’amata di tendergli la mano, di ritornare a stargli accanto- a seguire testo e traduzione di Beggin’ dei Maneskin.

[Intro]

Put your loving hand out, baby

‘Cause I’m beggin’

[Chorus]

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, darlin’

[Verse 1]

Ridin’ high, when I was king

I played it hard and fast, ‘cause I had everything

I walked away, you want me then

But easy come and easy go

And it would end

So, any time I need ya, let me go

Yah, any time I feed you, get me? No

Any time I see you, let me know

But I planted that seed, just let me grow

I’m on my knees while I’m beggin’

‘Cause I don’t want to lose you

Hey yeah, ratatata

[Chorus]

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

And put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

And put your loving hand out, darlin’

[Verse 2]

I need you to understand

Tried so hard to be your man

The kind of man you want in the end

Only then can I begin to live again

An empty shell

I used to be

The shadow of my life

Was hangin over me

A broken man

But I don’t know

Won’t even stand the devil’s dance

To win my soul

[Verse 3]

What we doin’? What we chasin’?

What about ‘em, why the basement?

Why we got good shit, don’t embrace it?

Why the feel for the need to replace me?

You on a runway track from the good

I want to paint in the pictures any way we could, react

Like the heart in a trash where you should

You done gave it away, ya’ had it till you took it back

But I keep walkin’ on

Keep rockin’ dawns

Keep walking forward

Now the court is yours

Keep browsin’ halls

‘Cause I don’t wanna live in a broken home

Girl I’m beggin’

[Chorus]

Mhh ye-e-e-ah

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, darlin’

[Verse 4]

I’m fightin’ hard

To hold my own

Just can’t make it all alone

I’m holdin’ on

I can’t fall back

I’m just a con about to fade to black

[Chorus]

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, darlin’

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, darlin’

[Outro]

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out

Maneskin, Beggin’, Traduzione

Stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola

Perché sto implorando

Sto implorando, implorando te

Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola

Sto implorando, implorando te

Quindi stendi la tua mano amorevole, tesoro

Cavalcando in alto, quando ero re

Ho giocato duro e veloce, perché avevo tutto

Sono andato via, mi vuoi allora

Ma facile venire e facile andare

E sarebbe finita

Quindi, ogni volta che ho bisogno di te, lasciami andare

Yah, ogni volta che ti do da mangiare, capisci? No

Ogni volta che ti vedo, fammi sapere

Ma ho piantato quel seme, lasciami crescere

Sono in ginocchio mentre sto implorando

Perché non voglio perderti

Ehi sì, ratatata

Sto implorando, implorando te

E stendi la tua mano amorevole, piccola

Sto implorando, implorando te