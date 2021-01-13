Chemtrails Over the Country Club è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey che anticipa l’uscita dell’omonimo disco di inediti.

La Del Rey ha menzionato per la prima volta la canzone e il disco il 25 maggio 2020 tramite Instagram. Il 1 settembre, la cantante ha svelato che stava girando il video musicale della canzone tramite Instagram. Più tardi, il 22 dicembre, Lana ha annunciato l’uscita del singolo per l’11 gennaio insieme al suo video musicale e al preordine del disco tramite Instagram.

Nelle score ore, inoltre, ha condiviso la cover ufficiale dell’album e la tracklist completa del disco.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lyrics

[Chorus]

I’m on the run with you, my sweet love

There’s nothing wrong contemplating God

Under the chemtrails over the country club

We’re in our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playin’ it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

[Verse 1]

Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels

Go to the market, the kids’ swimming pools

Baby, what’s your sign?

My moon’s in Leo, my Cancer is sun

You won’t play, you’re no fun

Well, I don’t care what they think

Drag racing my little red sports car

I’m not unhinged or unhappy, I’m just wild

[Chorus]

I’m on the run with you, my sweet love

There’s nothing wrong contemplating God

Under the chemtrails over the country club

We’re in our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playin’ it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

[Verse 2]

Meet you for coffee at the elementary schools

We laugh about nothing as the summer gets cool

It’s beautiful, LSD, normality settles down over me

I’m not bored or unhappy, I’m still so strange and wild

[Chorus]

You’re in the wind, I’m in the water

Nobody’s son, nobody’s daughter

Watching the chemtrails over the country club

Suburbia, The Brentwood Market

What to do next? Maybe we’ll love it

White picket, chemtrails over the country club

[Bridge]

My love, my love

[Chorus]

Washing my hair, doing the laundry

Late night TV, I want you on me

Like when we were kids under chemtrails and country clubs

It’s never too late, baby, so don’t give up

It’s never too late, baby, so don’t give up

Under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah (You’re born in December and I’m born in June)

Under the chemtrails, over the country club, yeah (You’re born in December and I’m born in June)

[Outro]

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon

Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Traduzione

Sono in fuga con te, mio ​​dolce amore

Non c’è niente di sbagliato nel contemplare Dio

Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club

Siamo nei nostri gioielli in piscina

Io e mia sorella ci divertivamo

Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club

Tira fuori il turchese e tutti i tuoi gioielli

Vai al mercato, alle piscine dei bambini

Baby, qual è il tuo segno? La mia luna è in Leone, il mio Cancro è il sole

Non giocherai, non sei divertente

Beh, non mi interessa cosa pensano

Drag racing la mia piccola macchina sportiva rossa

Non sono pazza o infelice, sono solo selvaggia

Sono in fuga con te, mio ​​dolce amore

Non c’è niente di sbagliato nel contemplare Dio

Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club

Siamo nei nostri gioielli in piscina

Io e mia sorella ci divertivamo

Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club

Ci vediamo per un caffè alle scuole elementari

Non si ride di niente mentre l’estate si raffredda

È bellissimo, l’LSD, la normalità si assesta su di me

Non sono annoiata o infelice, sono ancora così strana e selvaggia

Sei nel vento, io sono nell’acqua

Figlio di nessuno, figlia di nessuno

Guardando le scie chimiche nel country club Suburbia, il mercato di Brentwood

Cosa fare dopo? Forse lo adoreremo

Picchetto bianco, scie chimiche nel country club

Amore mio, amore mio

Lavarmi i capelli, fare il bucato TV a tarda notte, ti voglio su di me

Come quando eravamo bambini sotto le scie chimiche e nei country club

Non è mai troppo tardi, baby, quindi non arrenderti

Non è mai troppo tardi, baby, quindi non arrenderti

Sotto le scie chimiche nel country club, sì (sei nato a dicembre e io sono nata a giugno)

Sotto le scie chimiche, nel country club, sì (Sei nato a dicembre e io sono nata a giugno)

Il mio Cancro è il sole e il mio Leone è la luna

Il mio Cancro è il sole e il mio Leone è la luna