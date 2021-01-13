Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club: traduzione e video della canzone
Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey: traduzione della canzone, lyrics, significato del nuovo singolo e video ufficiale
Chemtrails Over the Country Club è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey che anticipa l’uscita dell’omonimo disco di inediti.
La Del Rey ha menzionato per la prima volta la canzone e il disco il 25 maggio 2020 tramite Instagram. Il 1 settembre, la cantante ha svelato che stava girando il video musicale della canzone tramite Instagram. Più tardi, il 22 dicembre, Lana ha annunciato l’uscita del singolo per l’11 gennaio insieme al suo video musicale e al preordine del disco tramite Instagram.
Nelle score ore, inoltre, ha condiviso la cover ufficiale dell’album e la tracklist completa del disco.
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lyrics
[Chorus]
I’m on the run with you, my sweet love
There’s nothing wrong contemplating God
Under the chemtrails over the country club
We’re in our jewels in the swimming pool
Me and my sister just playin’ it cool
Under the chemtrails over the country club
[Verse 1]
Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels
Go to the market, the kids’ swimming pools
Baby, what’s your sign?
My moon’s in Leo, my Cancer is sun
You won’t play, you’re no fun
Well, I don’t care what they think
Drag racing my little red sports car
I’m not unhinged or unhappy, I’m just wild
[Chorus]
I’m on the run with you, my sweet love
There’s nothing wrong contemplating God
Under the chemtrails over the country club
We’re in our jewels in the swimming pool
Me and my sister just playin’ it cool
Under the chemtrails over the country club
[Verse 2]
Meet you for coffee at the elementary schools
We laugh about nothing as the summer gets cool
It’s beautiful, LSD, normality settles down over me
I’m not bored or unhappy, I’m still so strange and wild
[Chorus]
You’re in the wind, I’m in the water
Nobody’s son, nobody’s daughter
Watching the chemtrails over the country club
Suburbia, The Brentwood Market
What to do next? Maybe we’ll love it
White picket, chemtrails over the country club
[Bridge]
My love, my love
[Chorus]
Washing my hair, doing the laundry
Late night TV, I want you on me
Like when we were kids under chemtrails and country clubs
It’s never too late, baby, so don’t give up
It’s never too late, baby, so don’t give up
Under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah (You’re born in December and I’m born in June)
Under the chemtrails, over the country club, yeah (You’re born in December and I’m born in June)
[Outro]
My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon
My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon
Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Traduzione
Sono in fuga con te, mio dolce amore
Non c’è niente di sbagliato nel contemplare Dio
Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club
Siamo nei nostri gioielli in piscina
Io e mia sorella ci divertivamo
Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club
Tira fuori il turchese e tutti i tuoi gioielli
Vai al mercato, alle piscine dei bambini
Baby, qual è il tuo segno? La mia luna è in Leone, il mio Cancro è il sole
Non giocherai, non sei divertente
Beh, non mi interessa cosa pensano
Drag racing la mia piccola macchina sportiva rossa
Non sono pazza o infelice, sono solo selvaggia
Sono in fuga con te, mio dolce amore
Non c’è niente di sbagliato nel contemplare Dio
Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club
Siamo nei nostri gioielli in piscina
Io e mia sorella ci divertivamo
Sotto le scie chimiche sopra il country club
Ci vediamo per un caffè alle scuole elementari
Non si ride di niente mentre l’estate si raffredda
È bellissimo, l’LSD, la normalità si assesta su di me
Non sono annoiata o infelice, sono ancora così strana e selvaggia
Sei nel vento, io sono nell’acqua
Figlio di nessuno, figlia di nessuno
Guardando le scie chimiche nel country club Suburbia, il mercato di Brentwood
Cosa fare dopo? Forse lo adoreremo
Picchetto bianco, scie chimiche nel country club
Amore mio, amore mio
Lavarmi i capelli, fare il bucato TV a tarda notte, ti voglio su di me
Come quando eravamo bambini sotto le scie chimiche e nei country club
Non è mai troppo tardi, baby, quindi non arrenderti
Non è mai troppo tardi, baby, quindi non arrenderti
Sotto le scie chimiche nel country club, sì (sei nato a dicembre e io sono nata a giugno)
Sotto le scie chimiche, nel country club, sì (Sei nato a dicembre e io sono nata a giugno)
Il mio Cancro è il sole e il mio Leone è la luna
Il mio Cancro è il sole e il mio Leone è la luna