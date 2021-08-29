Kanye West, Donda: il nuovo album è finalmente disponibile

Donda, l’atteso nuovo album di Kanye West è stato pubblicato oggi, 29 agosto 2021.

Il decimo album di studio del rapper e producer di Atlanta, che arriva a circa due anni di distanza dal precedente Jesus is King, vede la partecipazione di molti artisti tra i quali troviamo Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Pop Smoke, Syleena Johnson, Francis and the Lights, Vory, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Rooga, Young Thug, Don Toliver, The World Famous Tony Williams, Conway the Machine, KayCyy, Westside Gunn, The LOX, Jay Electronica, Swizz Beats, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Shenseea, The Sunday Service Choir e Ty Dolla $ign.

Donda, che prende il titolo dal nome della madre di Kanye West, scomparsa nel 2007, avrebbe dovuto essere pubblicato più di un anno fa ma il rilascio è stato più volte posticipato, inizialmente senza fornire una data precisa. Quest’anno, sono state annunciate diverse date che, però, non sono mai state rispettate.

Dal mese di luglio, Kanye West ha organizzato una serie di eventi per l’ascolto in anteprima del disco. Il primo evento, Kanye West Presents: A Donda Listening Event, si è tenuto al Mercedes-Benz Stadium di Atlanta, il 22 luglio 2021. Un secondo evento, Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Release, si è tenuto nello stesso luogo, lo scorso 2 agosto. Il terzo e ultimo evento, Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience, si è tenuto il 26 agosto 2021 al Soldier Field di Chicago. La pubblicazione era stata annunciata per il 27 agosto, il giorno dopo il terzo evento, ma l’album è stato rilasciato solamente oggi.

Per quanto riguarda la cover, sulle piattaforme streaming, appare una copertina totalmente nera. La copertina ufficiale dell’album, invece, prende ispirazione dall’artista e scultrice francese, Louise Bourgeois.

Di seguito, trovate la tracklist di Donda.

Kanye West, Donda: la tracklist

1. Donda Chant (feat. Syleena Johnson)

2. Jail (feat. Francis & the Lights and Jay-Z)

3. God Breathed (feat. Vory)

4. Off the Grid (feat. Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign)

5. Hurricane (feat. Lil Baby and The Weeknd)

6. Praise God (feat. Baby Keem and Travis Scott)

7. Jonah (feat. Lil Durk and Vory)

8. Ok Ok (feat. Fivio Foreign and Lil Yachty)

9. Junya (feat. Playboi Carti)

10. Believe What I Say

11. 24 (feat. Sunday Service Choir)

12. Remote Control (feat. Young Thug)

13. Moon (feat. Don Toliver and Kid Cudi)

14. Heaven and Hell

15. Donda (feat. Ariana Grande and Tony Williams)

16. Keep My Spirit Alive (feat. Conway the Machine, KayCyy and Westside Gunn)

17. Jesus Lord (feat. Jay Electronica and Swizz Beatz)

18. New Again (feat. Chris Brown)

19. Tell the Vision (performed by Pop Smoke)

20. Lord I Need You

21. Pure Souls (feat. Roddy Ricch and Shenseea)

22. Come to Life

23. No Child Left Behind (feat. Sunday Service Choir and Vory)

24. Jail, Pt. 2 (feat. DaBaby and Marilyn Manson)

25. Ok Ok, Pt. 2 (feat. Shenseea and Rooga)

26. Junya, Pt. 2 (feat. Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla Sign)

27. Jesus Lord, Pt. 2 (feat. Jay Electronica, The LOX and Swizz Beatz)