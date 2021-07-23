Industry baby, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo, traduzione e video)
Industry baby è il nuovo singolo di Lil Nas X insieme a Jack Harlow nella quale rappano sulla loro fama e successo, sull’esplosione e sui loro nuovi status nel mondo del rap.
La traccia è stata anticipata per la prima volta il 22 ottobre 2020 con uno snippet che mostrava Lil Nas X ballare con il duo di produttori, Take a Daytrip. Una versione demo della canzone è trapelata a fine giugno 2021, con la versione demo che utilizzava uno strumentale leggermente diversa.
Lil Nas X ha annunciato ufficialmente la canzone il 19 luglio, attraverso un trailer che lo ritrae condannato al carcere in relazione al suo caso Nike. Ricordate? La polemica con le scarpe che contenevano una goccia di sangue umano…
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow. A seguire testo e traduzione del brano, incentrata proprio sul bilancio delle carriere, sul successo ottenuto e sul riscontro tra premi, riconoscimenti e vendite.
Intanto, il rapper ha annunciato l’uscita del nuovo disco, Montero.
[Intro: Lil Nas X]
(D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)
Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayy
Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayy
That’s a fact, ayy, throw it back, ayy
Throw it back, ayy
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]
And this one is for the champions
I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah
Funny how you said it was the end, yeah
Then I went did it again, yeah
[Chorus: Lil Nas X]
I told you long ago on the road
I got what they waiting for
I don’t run from nothing, dog
Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low
You was never really rooting for me anyway
When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say
He don’t run from nothin’, dog
Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over
[Verse 1: Lil Nas X]
Uh, need to, uh
Need to get this album done
Need a couple numbеr ones
Need a plaque on evеry song
Need me like one with Nicki now
Tell a rap nigga I don’t see ya, hah
I’m a pop nigga like Bieber, hah
I don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, hah
But these niggas bitches like Madea, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy (Yeah)
Oh, let’s do it
I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shit
I blew up, now everybody tryna sue me
You call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]
And this one is for the champions
I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah
Funny how you said it was the end, yeah
Then I went did it again, yeah
[Chorus: Lil Nas X]
I told you long ago on the road
I got what they waiting for (I got what they’re waiting for)
I don’t run from nothing, dog
Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)
You was never really rooting for me anyway (Ooh, ooh)
When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say (Ooh, ooh)
He don’t run from nothin’, dog
Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over (Yeah)
[Verse 2: Jack Harlow]
My track record so clean, they couldn’t wait to just bash me
I must be gettin’ too flashy, y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (Woo)
It’s too late ‘cause I’m here to stay and these girls know that I’m nasty (Mmm)
I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheek
City talkin’, we takin’ notes
Tell ‘em all to keep makin’ posts
Wish he could, but he can’t get close
OG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toasts
I’m the type that you can’t control, said I would, then I made it so
I don’t clear up rumors (Ayy), where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)
I’m done makin’ jokes ‘cause they got old like baby boomers
Turned my haters to consumers, I make vets feel like they juniors (Juniors)
Say your time is comin’ soon, but just like Oklahoma (Mmm)
Mine is comin’ sooner (Mmm), I’m just a late bloomer (Mmm)
I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (Woo)
All these social networks and computers
Got these pussies walkin’ ‘round like they ain’t losers
[Chorus: Lil Nas X]
I told you long ago on the road
I got what they waiting for (I got what they waiting for)
I don’t run from nothing, dog
Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)
You was never really rooting for me anyway
When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say
He don’t run from nothin’, dog
Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over
[Outro: Lil Nas X]
Yeah
I’m the industry baby, mmm
I’m the industry baby
Yeah
(D-D-Daytrip ha portato a dieci, ehi)
Baby torna, ayy, un paio di shorts, ayy
Un paio di Grammy su di lui, un paio di targhe, ayy
Questo è un dato di fatto, ayy, buttalo indietro, ayy
Buttalo indietro, ayy
Poi l’ho fatto di nuovo, sì
Te l’ho detto molto tempo fa sulla strada
Ho quello che stavano aspettando
Non scappo dal nulla, cane
Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che non mi sto nascondendo
Comunque non hai mai fatto davvero il tifo per me
Quando tornerò in cima, voglio sentirti dire
Lui non scappa da niente, cane
Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che la pausa è finita
Uh, ho bisogno di, uh
Devo finire questo album
Ho bisogno di un paio di numeri
Ho bisogno di una targa su ogni canzone
Ho bisogno di me come uno con Nicki ora
Dì a un nero rap che non ti vedo, hah
Sono un nero pop come Bieber, hah
Non scopo le puttane, sono froci0, hah
Ma queste femmine negre come Madea, sì, sì, sì, ayy (sì)
Oh, facciamolo
Non cado, semplicemente non rilascerò la mia nuova merda
Sono esploso, ora tutti cercano di farmi causa
Mi chiami Nas, ma il ghetto mi chiama Doobie, sì
Poi l’ho fatto di nuovo, sì
Te l’ho detto molto tempo fa sulla strada
Ho quello che stavano aspettando
Non scappo dal nulla, cane
Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che non mi sto nascondendo
Comunque non hai mai fatto davvero il tifo per me
Quando tornerò in cima, voglio sentirti dire
Lui non scappa da niente, cane
Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che la pausa è finita
Il mio track record così pulito, non vedevano l’ora di colpirmi
Devo diventare troppo appariscente, non avreste dovuto lasciare che il mondo mi gasasse (Woo)
È troppo tardi perché sono qui per restare e queste ragazze sanno che sono cattivo (Mmm)
L’ho rimandata dal suo ragazzo con la mia impronta sulla [email protected] del culo
Parlando in città, prendiamo appunti
Dì a tutti loro di continuare a pubblicare post
Vorrei che potesse, ma non può avvicinarsi
OG così orgoglioso di me che si strozza mentre fa i brindisi
Sono il tipo che non puoi controllare, ho detto che l’avrei fatto, poi ho fatto così
Non chiarisco le voci (Ayy), dov’è il vostro senso dell’umorismo? (Ayy)
Ho finito di fare battute perché sono invecchiati come i baby boomer
Ho trasformato i miei nemici in consumatori, faccio sentire i veterinari come dei ragazzini (Junior)
Dì che il tuo momento sta arrivando presto, ma proprio come l’Oklahoma (Mmm)
Il mio sta arrivando prima (Mmm), sono solo in ritardo (Mmm)
Non ho raggiunto il picco al liceo, sono ancora qui fuori a diventare più carino (Woo)
Tutti questi social network e computer
Ho queste fighe che camminano in giro come se non fossero perdenti
Te l’ho detto molto tempo fa sulla strada
Ho quello che stavano aspettando
Non scappo dal nulla, cane
Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che non mi sto nascondendo
Comunque non hai mai fatto davvero il tifo per me
Quando tornerò in cima, voglio sentirti dire
Lui non scappa da niente, cane
Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che la pausa è finita
si
Sono l’industria, baby, mmm
Sono l’industria, baby
si