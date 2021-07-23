Industry baby è il nuovo singolo di Lil Nas X insieme a Jack Harlow nella quale rappano sulla loro fama e successo, sull’esplosione e sui loro nuovi status nel mondo del rap.

La traccia è stata anticipata per la prima volta il 22 ottobre 2020 con uno snippet che mostrava Lil Nas X ballare con il duo di produttori, Take a Daytrip. Una versione demo della canzone è trapelata a fine giugno 2021, con la versione demo che utilizzava uno strumentale leggermente diversa.

Lil Nas X ha annunciato ufficialmente la canzone il 19 luglio, attraverso un trailer che lo ritrae condannato al carcere in relazione al suo caso Nike. Ricordate? La polemica con le scarpe che contenevano una goccia di sangue umano…

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow. A seguire testo e traduzione del brano, incentrata proprio sul bilancio delle carriere, sul successo ottenuto e sul riscontro tra premi, riconoscimenti e vendite.

Intanto, il rapper ha annunciato l’uscita del nuovo disco, Montero.

[Intro: Lil Nas X]

(D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayy

Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayy

That’s a fact, ayy, throw it back, ayy

Throw it back, ayy

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Verse 1: Lil Nas X]

Uh, need to, uh

Need to get this album done

Need a couple numbеr ones

Need a plaque on evеry song

Need me like one with Nicki now

Tell a rap nigga I don’t see ya, hah

I’m a pop nigga like Bieber, hah

I don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, hah

But these niggas bitches like Madea, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy (Yeah)

Oh, let’s do it

I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shit

I blew up, now everybody tryna sue me

You call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they’re waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway (Ooh, ooh)

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say (Ooh, ooh)

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over (Yeah)

[Verse 2: Jack Harlow]

My track record so clean, they couldn’t wait to just bash me

I must be gettin’ too flashy, y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (Woo)

It’s too late ‘cause I’m here to stay and these girls know that I’m nasty (Mmm)

I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheek

City talkin’, we takin’ notes

Tell ‘em all to keep makin’ posts

Wish he could, but he can’t get close

OG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toasts

I’m the type that you can’t control, said I would, then I made it so

I don’t clear up rumors (Ayy), where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)

I’m done makin’ jokes ‘cause they got old like baby boomers

Turned my haters to consumers, I make vets feel like they juniors (Juniors)

Say your time is comin’ soon, but just like Oklahoma (Mmm)

Mine is comin’ sooner (Mmm), I’m just a late bloomer (Mmm)

I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (Woo)

All these social networks and computers

Got these pussies walkin’ ‘round like they ain’t losers

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Outro: Lil Nas X]

Yeah

I’m the industry baby, mmm

I’m the industry baby

Yeah

(D-D-Daytrip ha portato a dieci, ehi)

Baby torna, ayy, un paio di shorts, ayy

Un paio di Grammy su di lui, un paio di targhe, ayy

Questo è un dato di fatto, ayy, buttalo indietro, ayy

Buttalo indietro, ayy

E questo è per i campioni

Non mi sono perso da quando ho iniziato, sì

Divertente come hai detto che era la fine, sì