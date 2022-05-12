Hold Me Closer, Cornelia Jakobs: la canzone della Svezia in gara all’Eurovision 2022 (significato e video)

di Alberto Graziola

Hold me closer è il brano di Cornelia Jakobs in gara all’Eurovision 2022 per rappresentare la Svezia.

Agli inizi della sua carriera ha esordito in un gruppo, Love Generation.  Inizia a incidere brani come solista nel 2018 e pochi mesi fa ha trionfato al Melodifestivalen, l’evento musicale che seleziona i rappresentanti per l’Eurovision. Era la prima volta che si presentava da sola, dopo aver tentato la carta in passato, come componente della band.

Indice
  1. Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer, Significato canzone
  2. Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer, Ascolta la canzone e guarda il video ufficiale
  3. Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer, Testo canzone
Come raccontato dalla stessa cantante, il pezzo è autobiografico:

Per cominciare, è stato scritto quando ero nel mezzo di una rottura amorosa che mi ha spezzata come se non fossi mai stata col cuore a pezzi, prima. Naturalmente si è trasformata in una canzone e sento che descrive perfettamente ciò che stava succedendo nella mia mente e nel mio corpo in quel periodo. Fa ancora male ascoltarlo, anche se l’ho sentito mille volte.

Clicca qui per ascoltare la canzone di Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer e per vedere il video ufficiale del brano in gara all’Eurovision 2022.

No need to apologize
‘Cause there’s nothing to regret
Well, this is not what I wanted
Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby bye, bye
Wish you the best
But most of alI I wish that I could love you less
Well, maybe you’re right
I’ll find someone else
You say it isn’t me, but when did that ever help?

Hold me closer
Although you’ll leave before the sunrise
Might be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Hold tight, hold tight

Maybe it happened too fast
I guess that I understand
You say that you’ve never felt this way for anyone
And that’s why it scares you to death

So baby bye, bye
Though it’s for the best
Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer
Although you’ll leave before the sunrise
I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight?
I know, I have to let go, but just give me the night

‘Cause tomorrow will hurt
Hurt really bad
‘Cause I’m about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer
Although you’ll leave before the sunrise
I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight?
I know, I have to let go, but just give me the night (Hold me tight, hold me tight)

Can’t you see that you found the right one at the wrong time?
It was just the wrong time
Hold tight, hold tight

Non c’è bisogno di scusarsi
Perché non c’è niente di cui pentirsi
Bene, questo non è quello che volevo
Indovina che tutte le cose belle finiscono

Quindi baby ciao, ciao
Ti auguro il meglio
Ma soprattutto vorrei poterti amare di meno
Beh, forse hai ragione
Troverò qualcun altro
Dici che non sono io, ma quando mai è stato d’aiuto?

Tienimi più vicino
Anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba
Potrei sanguinare, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene
Oh, mi uccide
Ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
Ma fino all’alba
Tieniti forte, tieniti forte

Forse è successo troppo in fretta
Immagino di aver capito
Dici che non ti sei mai sentito così per nessuno
Ed è per questo che ti spaventa a morte

Quindi piccola ciao, ciao
Anche se è per il meglio
Ancora non riesco a vedere come questo possa alleviare il dolore al petto

Tienimi più vicino
Anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba
Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene
Oh, mi uccide
Ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
Ma fino all’alba
Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto?
Lo so, devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte

Perché domani farà male
Fa davvero male
Perché sto per perdere il meglio che abbia mai avuto

Tienimi più vicino
Anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba
Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene
Oh, mi uccide
Ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
Ma fino all’alba
Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto?
Lo so, devo lasciarmi andare, ma dammi solo la notte (Tienimi stretto, tienimi stretto)

Non vedi che hai trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato?
Era solo il momento sbagliato
Tieniti forte, tieniti forte

 

