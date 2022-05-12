Hold me closer è il brano di Cornelia Jakobs in gara all’Eurovision 2022 per rappresentare la Svezia.

Agli inizi della sua carriera ha esordito in un gruppo, Love Generation. Inizia a incidere brani come solista nel 2018 e pochi mesi fa ha trionfato al Melodifestivalen, l’evento musicale che seleziona i rappresentanti per l’Eurovision. Era la prima volta che si presentava da sola, dopo aver tentato la carta in passato, come componente della band.

Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer, Significato canzone

Come raccontato dalla stessa cantante, il pezzo è autobiografico:

Per cominciare, è stato scritto quando ero nel mezzo di una rottura amorosa che mi ha spezzata come se non fossi mai stata col cuore a pezzi, prima. Naturalmente si è trasformata in una canzone e sento che descrive perfettamente ciò che stava succedendo nella mia mente e nel mio corpo in quel periodo. Fa ancora male ascoltarlo, anche se l’ho sentito mille volte.

Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer, Ascolta la canzone e guarda il video ufficiale

Clicca qui per ascoltare la canzone di Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer e per vedere il video ufficiale del brano in gara all’Eurovision 2022.

Cornelia Jakobs, Hold me closer, Testo canzone

No need to apologize

‘Cause there’s nothing to regret

Well, this is not what I wanted

Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby bye, bye

Wish you the best

But most of alI I wish that I could love you less

Well, maybe you’re right

I’ll find someone else

You say it isn’t me, but when did that ever help?

Hold me closer

Although you’ll leave before the sunrise

Might be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Hold tight, hold tight

Maybe it happened too fast

I guess that I understand

You say that you’ve never felt this way for anyone

And that’s why it scares you to death

So baby bye, bye

Though it’s for the best

Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer

Although you’ll leave before the sunrise

I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight?

I know, I have to let go, but just give me the night

‘Cause tomorrow will hurt

Hurt really bad

‘Cause I’m about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer

Although you’ll leave before the sunrise

I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight?

I know, I have to let go, but just give me the night (Hold me tight, hold me tight)

Can’t you see that you found the right one at the wrong time?

It was just the wrong time

Hold tight, hold tight

Non c’è bisogno di scusarsi

Perché non c’è niente di cui pentirsi

Bene, questo non è quello che volevo

Indovina che tutte le cose belle finiscono

Quindi baby ciao, ciao

Ti auguro il meglio

Ma soprattutto vorrei poterti amare di meno

Beh, forse hai ragione

Troverò qualcun altro

Dici che non sono io, ma quando mai è stato d’aiuto?

Tienimi più vicino

Anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba

Potrei sanguinare, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene

Oh, mi uccide

Ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

Ma fino all’alba

Tieniti forte, tieniti forte

Forse è successo troppo in fretta

Immagino di aver capito

Dici che non ti sei mai sentito così per nessuno

Ed è per questo che ti spaventa a morte

Quindi piccola ciao, ciao

Anche se è per il meglio

Ancora non riesco a vedere come questo possa alleviare il dolore al petto

Tienimi più vicino

Anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba

Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene

Oh, mi uccide

Ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

Ma fino all’alba

Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto?

Lo so, devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte

Perché domani farà male

Fa davvero male

Perché sto per perdere il meglio che abbia mai avuto

Tienimi più vicino

Anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba

Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene

Oh, mi uccide

Ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

Ma fino all’alba

Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto?

Lo so, devo lasciarmi andare, ma dammi solo la notte (Tienimi stretto, tienimi stretto)

Non vedi che hai trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato?

Era solo il momento sbagliato

Tieniti forte, tieniti forte