Guilty Pleasure è un brano di Mia Dimšić in rappresentanza della Croazia all’Eurovision 2022. Fin dai primi singoli, usciti tra il 2014 e 2017, la cantante ha ottenuto riscontro del pubblico e nelle classifiche, diventando nota nel Paese. Ad oggi sono tre gli album pubblicati. Per lei è la prima volta in competizione al’Eurovision Song Contest.

Mia Dimšić, Guilty Pleasure, Significato canzone

Mia Dimšić canta dell’amore segreto e clandestino che ha, nonostante sia sposata. L’amante è quello che la rende viva, al quale chiede se scapperebbe mai con lei, si domanda se potrebbero mai avere un futuro insieme (“Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto, Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole”)

Guilty Pleasure, video ufficiale

Mia Dimšić, Guilty Pleasure, Testo canzone

Dreamt of you last night

Woke up, you weren’t there

Five nights in a row of dreams I’ve never shared

You come without a warning, early in the morning

Timing’s never been our thing

Leaving me with guilt

The only souvenir you bring

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

I’m with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part

But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart

I’m with him, but in my frantic hеad

You always come and say

Would you run away?

Would you run away with me?

Would you run away?

Would you run away?

One lovе is enough, that’s all you ever get

Least that’s what they tell you

Still, I can’t forget

Eyes like burning ashes, ‘til the sunlight flashes

Chemical, but I’ve been taught

Captivated by the thunderstorm in which I’m caught

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

I’m with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part

But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart

I’m with him, but in my frantic head

You always come and say

Would you run away? (Will you run away?)

Would you run away with me?

Would you run away? (Will you run away?)

Would you run away?

(Would you run away?)

[Bridge]

In this real life, there’s no way

In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)

In this real life, there’s no way

In this real life

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

I’m with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part

But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart

I’m with him, but in my frantic head

You always come and say, say, say

Would you run away? (Will you run away?)

Would you run away with me?

Would you run away? (Will you run away?)

Would you run away?

(Would you run away?)

In this real life, there’s no way (Would you run away?)

In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)

In this real life, there’s no way (Would you run away?)

In this real life

Mia Dimšić, Guilty Pleasure, Traduzione canzone

Ti ho sognato la scorsa notte

Mi sono svegliata, tu non c’eri

Cinque notti di fila di sogni che non ho mai condiviso

Vieni senza preavviso, la mattina presto

Il tempismo non è mai stato il nostro genere

Lasciandomi con il senso di colpa

L’unico souvenir che porti

Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto

Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole

Sono con lui e questa è la vita reale, tesoro

Immagino che lo scherzo non sia più divertente

Sono con lui finché la morte non ci separi

Ma non va bene per questo cuore affamato

Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa frenetica

Vieni sempre a dire

Scapperesti?

Scapperesti con me?

Scapperesti?

Scapperesti?

Un amore è sufficiente, è tutto ciò che ottieni

Almeno questo è quello che ti dicono

Eppure, non posso dimenticare

Occhi come ceneri ardenti, finché la luce del sole non lampeggia

Chimica, ma mi è stato insegnata

Affascinato dal vortice dal quale sono stata catturata

Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto

Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole

Sono con lui e questa è la vita reale, tesoro

Immagino che lo scherzo non sia più divertente

Sono con lui finché la morte non ci separi

Ma non va bene per questo cuore affamato

Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa frenetica

Vieni sempre a dire

Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)

Scapperesti con me?

Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)

Scapperesti?

(Vuoi scappare?)

[Ponte]

In questa vita reale, non c’è modo

In questa vita reale, devo dire (Vuoi scappare?)

In questa vita reale, non c’è modo

In questa vita reale

Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto

Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole

Sono con lui e questa è la vita reale, tesoro

Immagino che lo scherzo non sia più divertente

Sono con lui finché la morte non ci separi

Ma non va bene per questo cuore affamato

Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa frenetica

Vieni sempre a dire, dire, dire

Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)

Scapperesti con me?

Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)

Scapperesti?

(Vuoi scappare?)

In questa vita reale, non c’è modo (scapperesti?)

In questa vita reale, devo dire (Vuoi scappare?)

In questa vita reale, non c’è modo (scapperesti?)

In questa vita reale