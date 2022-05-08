Guilty pleasure, Mia Dimšić: la canzone della Croazia in gara all’Eurovision 2022 (significato e testo)
Mia Dimšić, Guilty pleasure: testo e significato della canzone in gara per la Croazia all’Eurovision 2022. Di cosa parla, video
Guilty Pleasure è un brano di Mia Dimšić in rappresentanza della Croazia all’Eurovision 2022. Fin dai primi singoli, usciti tra il 2014 e 2017, la cantante ha ottenuto riscontro del pubblico e nelle classifiche, diventando nota nel Paese. Ad oggi sono tre gli album pubblicati. Per lei è la prima volta in competizione al’Eurovision Song Contest.
Mia Dimšić, Guilty Pleasure, Significato canzone
Mia Dimšić canta dell’amore segreto e clandestino che ha, nonostante sia sposata. L’amante è quello che la rende viva, al quale chiede se scapperebbe mai con lei, si domanda se potrebbero mai avere un futuro insieme (“Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto, Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole”)
Guilty Pleasure, video ufficiale
Cliccando qui potete ascoltare Guilty Pleasure di Mia Dimšić , in gara all’Eurovision 2022
Mia Dimšić, Guilty Pleasure, Testo canzone
Dreamt of you last night
Woke up, you weren’t there
Five nights in a row of dreams I’ve never shared
You come without a warning, early in the morning
Timing’s never been our thing
Leaving me with guilt
The only souvenir you bring
I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic hеad
You always come and say
Would you run away?
Would you run away with me?
Would you run away?
Would you run away?
One lovе is enough, that’s all you ever get
Least that’s what they tell you
Still, I can’t forget
Eyes like burning ashes, ‘til the sunlight flashes
Chemical, but I’ve been taught
Captivated by the thunderstorm in which I’m caught
I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say
Would you run away? (Will you run away?)
Would you run away with me?
Would you run away? (Will you run away?)
Would you run away?
(Would you run away?)
[Bridge]
In this real life, there’s no way
In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)
In this real life, there’s no way
In this real life
I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say, say, say
Would you run away? (Will you run away?)
Would you run away with me?
Would you run away? (Will you run away?)
Would you run away?
(Would you run away?)
In this real life, there’s no way (Would you run away?)
In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)
In this real life, there’s no way (Would you run away?)
In this real life
Mia Dimšić, Guilty Pleasure, Traduzione canzone
Ti ho sognato la scorsa notte
Mi sono svegliata, tu non c’eri
Cinque notti di fila di sogni che non ho mai condiviso
Vieni senza preavviso, la mattina presto
Il tempismo non è mai stato il nostro genere
Lasciandomi con il senso di colpa
L’unico souvenir che porti
Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto
Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole
Sono con lui e questa è la vita reale, tesoro
Immagino che lo scherzo non sia più divertente
Sono con lui finché la morte non ci separi
Ma non va bene per questo cuore affamato
Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa frenetica
Vieni sempre a dire
Scapperesti?
Scapperesti con me?
Scapperesti?
Scapperesti?
Un amore è sufficiente, è tutto ciò che ottieni
Almeno questo è quello che ti dicono
Eppure, non posso dimenticare
Occhi come ceneri ardenti, finché la luce del sole non lampeggia
Chimica, ma mi è stato insegnata
Affascinato dal vortice dal quale sono stata catturata
Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto
Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole
Sono con lui e questa è la vita reale, tesoro
Immagino che lo scherzo non sia più divertente
Sono con lui finché la morte non ci separi
Ma non va bene per questo cuore affamato
Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa frenetica
Vieni sempre a dire
Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)
Scapperesti con me?
Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)
Scapperesti?
(Vuoi scappare?)
[Ponte]
In questa vita reale, non c’è modo
In questa vita reale, devo dire (Vuoi scappare?)
In questa vita reale, non c’è modo
In questa vita reale
Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto
Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole
Sono con lui e questa è la vita reale, tesoro
Immagino che lo scherzo non sia più divertente
Sono con lui finché la morte non ci separi
Ma non va bene per questo cuore affamato
Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa frenetica
Vieni sempre a dire, dire, dire
Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)
Scapperesti con me?
Scapperesti? (scapperai via?)
Scapperesti?
(Vuoi scappare?)
In questa vita reale, non c’è modo (scapperesti?)
In questa vita reale, devo dire (Vuoi scappare?)
In questa vita reale, non c’è modo (scapperesti?)
In questa vita reale