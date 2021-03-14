Si terranno questa notte, dalle 2, ora italiana, i Grammy Awards 2021. Dallo Staples Center di Los Angeles, a causa della pandemia da Covid-19, questa edizione vedrà l’assenza di pubblico in sala e una serie di performance sul posto e altre, in remoto, come già accaduto per altre cerimonie avvenute nei mesi scorsi (ad esempio i Golden Globes). Alcune performance sono state già registrate e verranno trasmesse “in diretta” durante l’evento.

A condurre sarà Trevor Noah, comico statunitense. L’evento sarà trasmesso, in esclusiva, dalla CBS e, purtroppo, non sono previste dirette in Italia, in streaming o tv. L’unica possibilità è poter seguire l’account ufficiale dell’evento, via Twitter o Instagram, per essere aggiornati in tempo reale sui vincitori e sui premi assegnati.

Ecco i nomi degli artisti che si esibiranno: Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles e Post Malone.

A guidare le nomination è Beyoncé con ben nove candidature. E, in questa edizione, non sono mancate le polemiche proprio per via dell’alto numero ottenuto dalla Knowles e dall’assenza totale, in qualsiasi categoria, di The Weeknd, uno dei nomi più quotati e di successo dell’ultima annata, grazie all’album “After Hours”.

Bene anche Dua Lipa che, con Future Nostalgia, ha conquistato tre nomination molto importanti: Album of the Year, Record of the Year e Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift, invece, può vincere grazie alle candidature ottenute per Album of the Year e Song of the Year.

Qui sotto vi riportiamo le nomination ai Grammy Awards 2021.

Grammy Awards 2021, Nomination

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica”, Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High”, Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala