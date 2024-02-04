Stanotte, a partire dalle 2 ora in Italia, si svolgeranno i Grammy 2024. In America viene trasmesso in diretta dalla CBS e in streaming su Paramount+. Live dalla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles saranno consegnati gli attesi premi musicali con numerose esibizioni e performance durante la serata. A seguire tutte le informazioni.

Grammy 2024 Live, dove vederlo in Italia

In Italia la cerimonia non viene trasmessa in chiaro o in pagamento ma è possibile rimanere aggiornati con alcuni dei momenti clou della serata cliccando qui oppure seguendo l’account ufficiale X dell’evento (qua).

Grammy 2024 Live, nominations

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”