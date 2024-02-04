Grammy 2024 live, dove vederlo in Italia: nomination, streaming e vincitori
Chi sono i vincitori dei Grammy 2024? Nominations, dove vederlo in Italia, a che ora inizia, diretta streaming e tutte le anticipazioni su Soundsblog.it
Stanotte, a partire dalle 2 ora in Italia, si svolgeranno i Grammy 2024. In America viene trasmesso in diretta dalla CBS e in streaming su Paramount+. Live dalla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles saranno consegnati gli attesi premi musicali con numerose esibizioni e performance durante la serata. A seguire tutte le informazioni.
Grammy 2024 Live, dove vederlo in Italia
In Italia la cerimonia non viene trasmessa in chiaro o in pagamento ma è possibile rimanere aggiornati con alcuni dei momenti clou della serata cliccando qui oppure seguendo l’account ufficiale X dell’evento (qua).
Grammy 2024 Live, nominations
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”