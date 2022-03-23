Cool for the Summer è un brano di Demi Lovato pubblicato a luglio 2015. Il brano, a distanza di circa sette anni, è tornato in auge con altissimi numeri in streaming grazie al boom ottenuto, nelle ultime settimane, su TikTok.

Non è la prima volta che, grazie ad una app, un pezzo inizi ad essere sempre più virale, ascoltato e ottenga grandi numeri anche dopo anni dal rilascio. Uno degli esempi più recenti, in Italia, è il “povero gabbiano” di Gianni Celeste….

Demi Lovato, Cool for the summer, Significato canzone

Il brano gioca sul fascino e sull’attrazione tra due donne, durante una vacanza, con un sussurrato e sensuale “Non dirlo a tua madre”. Ha avuto un buon riscontro radiofonico e anche di vendite, raggiungendo l’11esima posizione della Billboard Hot 100, in America. In Italia, Cool for the summer, nel 2015, si è fermata alla posizione 82.

Cool for the summer, Video ufficiale

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale

Demi Lovato, Cool for the summer, Testo canzone

Tell me what you want, what you like, it’s okay

I’m a little curious too

Tell me if it’s wrong, if it’s right, I don’t care

I can keep a secret, can you?

Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite

Don’t tell your mother

Kiss one another

Die for each other

We’re cool for the summer

Take me down into your paradise

Don’t be scared, ‘cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer

Tell me if I won, if I did, what’s my prize?

I just wanna play with you too

Even if they judge, fuck it, I’ll do the time

I just wanna have some fun with you

Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite

Don’t tell your mother

Kiss one another

Die for each other

We’re cool for the summer

Take me down into your paradise

Don’t be scared, ‘cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer

We’re cool for the summer

We’re cool for the summer

Shh, don’t tell your mother

Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite

(Take me down)

Take me down into your paradise

Don’t be scared, ‘cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try (Wanna try)

‘Cause you and I (You and I)

We’re cool for the summer

We’re cool for the summer

(Don’t be scared)

‘Cause I’m your body type (Just something)

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I (You and I)

We’re cool for the summer

We’re cool for the summer

Demi Lovato, Cool for the summer, Traduzione canzone

Dimmi cosa vuoi, cosa ti piace, va bene

Sono un po’ curiosa anch’io

Dimmi se è sbagliato, se è giusto, non mi interessa

Posso mantenere un segreto, vero?

Ho la mia mente sul tuo corpo e il tuo corpo sulla mia mente

Ho un gusto per la ciliegia, devo solo dare un boccone

Non dirlo a tua madre

Bacia un l’altro

Muori l’uno per l’altro

Siamo pronti per l’estate

Portami giù nel tuo paradiso

Non aver paura, perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo

Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare

Perché io e te siamo pronte per l’estate

Dimmi se ho vinto, se l’ho fatto, qual è il mio premio?

Anch’io voglio solo giocare con te

Anche se giudicano, fancul0, farò il momento

Voglio solo divertirmi un po’ con te

Ho la mia mente sul tuo corpo e il tuo corpo sulla mia mente

Ho un gusto per la ciliegia, devo solo dare un boccone

Non dirlo a tua madre

Baciatevi l’un l’altro

Muori l’uno per l’altro

Siamo cool per l’estate

Portami giù nel tuo paradiso

Non aver paura, perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo

Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare

Perché io e te siamo pronte per l’estate

Siamo pronte per l’estate

Siamo pronte per l’estate

Shh, non dirlo a tua madre

Ho la mia mente sul tuo corpo e il tuo corpo sulla mia mente

Ho un gusto per la ciliegia, devo solo dare un boccone

(Portami giù)

Portami giù nel tuo paradiso

Non aver paura, perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo

Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare (Voglio provare)

Perché io e te (io e te)

Siamo pronte per l’estate

Siamo pronte per l’estate

(Non aver paura)

Perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo (solo qualcosa)

Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare

Perché io e te (io e te)

Siamo pronte per l’estate

Siamo pronte per l’estate