Cool for the summer, Demi Lovato: boom su TikTok per il brano della cantante, rilasciato nel 2015. Testo e traduzione (video)
Cool for the Summer è un brano di Demi Lovato pubblicato a luglio 2015. Il brano, a distanza di circa sette anni, è tornato in auge con altissimi numeri in streaming grazie al boom ottenuto, nelle ultime settimane, su TikTok.
Non è la prima volta che, grazie ad una app, un pezzo inizi ad essere sempre più virale, ascoltato e ottenga grandi numeri anche dopo anni dal rilascio. Uno degli esempi più recenti, in Italia, è il “povero gabbiano” di Gianni Celeste….
Demi Lovato, Cool for the summer, Significato canzone
Il brano gioca sul fascino e sull’attrazione tra due donne, durante una vacanza, con un sussurrato e sensuale “Non dirlo a tua madre”. Ha avuto un buon riscontro radiofonico e anche di vendite, raggiungendo l’11esima posizione della Billboard Hot 100, in America. In Italia, Cool for the summer, nel 2015, si è fermata alla posizione 82.
Cool for the summer, Video ufficiale
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale
Demi Lovato, Cool for the summer, Testo canzone
Tell me what you want, what you like, it’s okay
I’m a little curious too
Tell me if it’s wrong, if it’s right, I don’t care
I can keep a secret, can you?
Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind
Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite
Don’t tell your mother
Kiss one another
Die for each other
We’re cool for the summer
Take me down into your paradise
Don’t be scared, ‘cause I’m your body type
Just something that we wanna try
‘Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer
Tell me if I won, if I did, what’s my prize?
I just wanna play with you too
Even if they judge, fuck it, I’ll do the time
I just wanna have some fun with you
Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind
Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite
Don’t tell your mother
Kiss one another
Die for each other
We’re cool for the summer
Take me down into your paradise
Don’t be scared, ‘cause I’m your body type
Just something that we wanna try
‘Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer
We’re cool for the summer
We’re cool for the summer
Shh, don’t tell your mother
Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind
Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite
(Take me down)
Take me down into your paradise
Don’t be scared, ‘cause I’m your body type
Just something that we wanna try (Wanna try)
‘Cause you and I (You and I)
We’re cool for the summer
We’re cool for the summer
(Don’t be scared)
‘Cause I’m your body type (Just something)
Just something that we wanna try
‘Cause you and I (You and I)
We’re cool for the summer
We’re cool for the summer
Demi Lovato, Cool for the summer, Traduzione canzone
Dimmi cosa vuoi, cosa ti piace, va bene
Sono un po’ curiosa anch’io
Dimmi se è sbagliato, se è giusto, non mi interessa
Posso mantenere un segreto, vero?
Ho la mia mente sul tuo corpo e il tuo corpo sulla mia mente
Ho un gusto per la ciliegia, devo solo dare un boccone
Non dirlo a tua madre
Bacia un l’altro
Muori l’uno per l’altro
Siamo pronti per l’estate
Portami giù nel tuo paradiso
Non aver paura, perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo
Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare
Perché io e te siamo pronte per l’estate
Dimmi se ho vinto, se l’ho fatto, qual è il mio premio?
Anch’io voglio solo giocare con te
Anche se giudicano, fancul0, farò il momento
Voglio solo divertirmi un po’ con te
Ho la mia mente sul tuo corpo e il tuo corpo sulla mia mente
Ho un gusto per la ciliegia, devo solo dare un boccone
Non dirlo a tua madre
Baciatevi l’un l’altro
Muori l’uno per l’altro
Siamo cool per l’estate
Portami giù nel tuo paradiso
Non aver paura, perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo
Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare
Perché io e te siamo pronte per l’estate
Siamo pronte per l’estate
Siamo pronte per l’estate
Shh, non dirlo a tua madre
Ho la mia mente sul tuo corpo e il tuo corpo sulla mia mente
Ho un gusto per la ciliegia, devo solo dare un boccone
(Portami giù)
Portami giù nel tuo paradiso
Non aver paura, perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo
Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare (Voglio provare)
Perché io e te (io e te)
Siamo pronte per l’estate
Siamo pronte per l’estate
(Non aver paura)
Perché sono il tuo tipo di corpo (solo qualcosa)
Solo qualcosa che vogliamo provare
Perché io e te (io e te)
Siamo pronte per l’estate
Siamo pronte per l’estate