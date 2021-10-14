E’ uscito Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), un nuovo brano di Demi Lovato dedicato ad un amico della cantante, scomparso due anni fa.

Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), a chi è dedicata la canzone

Demi Lovato ha voluto ricordare e omaggiare il suo defunto amico in una nuova traccia dal titolo “Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)“.

La cantante ha condiviso l’omaggio in un post emozionante, dedicandolo al modello Thomas Trussell III, scomparso nel 2019 a causa di un’overdose di droga:

“Due anni fa ho perso qualcuno che significava così tanto per me. Si chiamava Tommy ed era un uomo così bello e speciale. Ho scritto questa canzone il giorno dopo aver scoperto che aveva perso la sua battaglia con la dipendenza. Questa malattia è estremamente astuta e potente..”

Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare, in streaming, la canzone:

Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), testo canzone

[Verse 1]

Black and white

But nothin’ in this world can shine as bright as those green eyes

It’s hard to recognize you now

In a past life, I’d wear make-up in case you were passin’ by

It’s hard to recognize me now

[Pre-Chorus]

Bad black coffee tastes so good when you’re around

I climb the steps past cigarettes, where are you now?

You got so high, you’re not comin’ down

Is it better now?

I hope you’re better now

[Chorus]

You begged me not to forget you

But how could I?

You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)

You’re unforgettablе (You, ooh-ooh, oh)

You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)

You’rе unforgettable

[Verse 2]

Last time, you walked out my door

I swore this would be the last time

But now that you’re not around

I cry, my make-up’s all messed up, I didn’t lie

What would I give to talk right now?

[Pre-Chorus]

Bad black coffee tastes so good when you’re around

I climb the steps past cigarettes, where are you now?

Oh, you got so high, you’re not comin’ down

Is it better now?

I hope you’re better now

[Chorus]

You begged me not to forget you

But how can I?

You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)

You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)

No, oh

You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)

You’re unforgettable

[Bridge]

I wish we had the time to say (Oh)

I wish we had more time to waste (Oh)

I wish I didn’t have to pray for you to hear me

I wish we had the time to say (More time)

I wish we had more time to waste (Oh yeah)

I wish I didn’t have to pray for you to hear me

[Outro]

Hey

Ooh, no no

Ahh, uh

Ooh-ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh-oh-oh, mmm

Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), significato canzone

Bianco e nero

Ma niente in questo mondo può brillare come quegli occhi verdi

È difficile riconoscerti ora

In una vita passata, mi sarei truccata nel caso fossi stato di passaggio

È difficile riconoscermi ora

Il caffè nero cattivo ha un sapore così buono quando sei in giro

Salgo i gradini oltre le sigarette, dove sei adesso?

Sei così in alto, non stai scendendo

Va meglio adesso?

Spero tu stia meglio ora

Mi hai pregato di non dimenticarti

Ma come potrei?

Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)

Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)

Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)

sei indimenticabile

L’ultima volta sei uscito dalla mia porta

Ho giurato che questa sarebbe stata l’ultima volta

Ma ora che non ci sei

Piango, il mio trucco è tutto incasinato, non ho mentito

Cosa darei per parlare adesso?

Il caffè nero cattivo ha un sapore così buono quando sei in giro

Salgo i gradini oltre le sigarette, dove sei adesso?

Sei così in alto, non stai scendendo

Va meglio adesso?

Spero tu stia meglio ora

Mi hai pregato di non dimenticarti

Ma come potrei?

Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)

Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)

Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)

sei indimenticabile

Vorrei che avessimo il tempo di dire (Oh)

Vorrei che avessimo più tempo da perdere (Oh)

Vorrei non dover pregare affinché tu mi possa ascoltare

Vorrei che avessimo il tempo di dire (più tempo)

Vorrei che avessimo più tempo da perdere (oh sì)

Vorrei non dover pregare affinché tu mi possa ascoltare

Hey

Ooh, no no

Ahh, uh

Ooh-ooh, sì, sì, sì, sì

Oh-oh-oh, mmm