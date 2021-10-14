Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), Demi Lovato: ascolta la canzone dedicata all’amico Thomas Trussell III

Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song): testo e significato della canzone. Leggi la traduzione del nuovo brano per l’amico scomparso

di Alberto Graziola

Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), Demi Lovato: ascolta la canzone dedicata all&#8217;amico Thomas Trussell III

E’ uscito Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), un nuovo brano di Demi Lovato dedicato ad un amico della cantante, scomparso due anni fa.

Indice
  1. Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), a chi è dedicata la canzone
  2. Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), ascolta la canzone
  3. Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), testo canzone
  4. Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), significato canzone

Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), a chi è dedicata la canzone

Demi Lovato ha voluto ricordare e omaggiare il suo defunto amico in una nuova traccia dal titolo “Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)“.

La cantante ha condiviso l’omaggio in un post emozionante, dedicandolo al modello Thomas Trussell III, scomparso nel 2019 a causa di un’overdose di droga:

“Due anni fa ho perso qualcuno che significava così tanto per me. Si chiamava Tommy ed era un uomo così bello e speciale. Ho scritto questa canzone il giorno dopo aver scoperto che aveva perso la sua battaglia con la dipendenza. Questa malattia è estremamente astuta e potente..”

Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare, in streaming, la canzone:

Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), testo canzone

[Verse 1]
Black and white
But nothin’ in this world can shine as bright as those green eyes
It’s hard to recognize you now
In a past life, I’d wear make-up in case you were passin’ by
It’s hard to recognize me now

[Pre-Chorus]
Bad black coffee tastes so good when you’re around
I climb the steps past cigarettes, where are you now?
You got so high, you’re not comin’ down
Is it better now?
I hope you’re better now

[Chorus]
You begged me not to forget you
But how could I?
You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)
You’re unforgettablе (You, ooh-ooh, oh)
You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)
You’rе unforgettable

[Verse 2]
Last time, you walked out my door
I swore this would be the last time
But now that you’re not around
I cry, my make-up’s all messed up, I didn’t lie
What would I give to talk right now?

[Pre-Chorus]
Bad black coffee tastes so good when you’re around
I climb the steps past cigarettes, where are you now?
Oh, you got so high, you’re not comin’ down
Is it better now?
I hope you’re better now

[Chorus]
You begged me not to forget you
But how can I?
You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)
You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)
No, oh
You’re unforgettable (You, ooh-ooh, oh)
You’re unforgettable

[Bridge]
I wish we had the time to say (Oh)
I wish we had more time to waste (Oh)
I wish I didn’t have to pray for you to hear me
I wish we had the time to say (More time)
I wish we had more time to waste (Oh yeah)
I wish I didn’t have to pray for you to hear me

[Outro]
Hey
Ooh, no no
Ahh, uh
Ooh-ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh-oh-oh, mmm

Demi Lovato, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), significato canzone

Bianco e nero
Ma niente in questo mondo può brillare come quegli occhi verdi
È difficile  riconoscerti ora
In una vita passata, mi sarei truccata nel caso fossi stato di passaggio
È difficile riconoscermi ora

Il caffè nero cattivo ha un sapore così buono quando sei in giro
Salgo i gradini oltre le sigarette, dove sei adesso?
Sei così in alto, non stai scendendo
Va meglio adesso?
Spero tu stia meglio ora

Mi hai pregato di non dimenticarti
Ma come potrei?
Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)
Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)
Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)
sei indimenticabile

L’ultima volta sei uscito dalla mia porta
Ho giurato che questa sarebbe stata l’ultima volta
Ma ora che non ci sei
Piango, il mio trucco è tutto incasinato, non ho mentito
Cosa darei per parlare adesso?

Il caffè nero cattivo ha un sapore così buono quando sei in giro
Salgo i gradini oltre le sigarette, dove sei adesso?
Sei così in alto, non stai scendendo
Va meglio adesso?
Spero tu stia meglio ora

Mi hai pregato di non dimenticarti
Ma come potrei?
Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)
Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)
Sei indimenticabile (tu, ooh-ooh, oh)
sei indimenticabile

Vorrei che avessimo il tempo di dire (Oh)
Vorrei che avessimo più tempo da perdere (Oh)
Vorrei non dover pregare affinché tu mi possa ascoltare
Vorrei che avessimo il tempo di dire (più tempo)
Vorrei che avessimo più tempo da perdere (oh sì)
Vorrei non dover pregare affinché tu mi possa ascoltare

Hey
Ooh, no no
Ahh, uh
Ooh-ooh, sì, sì, sì, sì
Oh-oh-oh, mmm

Ultime notizie su Demi Lovato

Tutto su Demi Lovato →
Avrei solo voluto, Rea: testo audio dell&#8217;inedito (Amici 21)
Amici di Maria De Filippi

Avrei solo voluto, Rea: testo audio dell’inedito (Amici 21)
Melon Cake, Demi Lovato: ecco il significato e la storia vera dietro il nuovo singolo (video)
Demi Lovato

Melon Cake, Demi Lovato: ecco il significato e la storia vera dietro il nuovo singolo (video)
Dancing with the devil, Demi Lovato: le tentazioni dell&#8217;alcol e della droga diventano un pericoloso ballo col diavolo (video)
Demi Lovato

Dancing with the devil, Demi Lovato: le tentazioni dell’alcol e della droga diventano un pericoloso ballo col diavolo (video)
Met him last night, ascolta il duetto tra Demi Lovato e Ariana Grande (testo e traduzione)
Demi Lovato

Met him last night, ascolta il duetto tra Demi Lovato e Ariana Grande (testo e traduzione)
Demi Lovato: &#8220;Dopo l&#8217;overdose del 2018 ho avuto tre ictus e un infarto&#8221;
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato: “Dopo l’overdose del 2018 ho avuto tre ictus e un infarto”
What Other People Say, Demi Lovato feat. Sam Fischer: il significato, di cosa parla la canzone
Demi Lovato

What Other People Say, Demi Lovato feat. Sam Fischer: il significato, di cosa parla la canzone
Demi Lovato, Dancing With the Devil: la cantante si racconta su YouTube in 4 puntate (dall&#8217;overdose del 2018)
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, Dancing With the Devil: la cantante si racconta su YouTube in 4 puntate (dall’overdose del 2018)
Attacco a Capitol Hill, la reazione di Demi Lovato sui social
Demi Lovato

Attacco a Capitol Hill, la reazione di Demi Lovato sui social
Commander in chief, Demi Lovato: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo e video)
Demi Lovato

Commander in chief, Demi Lovato: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo e video)
Demi Lovato e la canzone contro Trump: &#8220;Non mi interessa se questo rovina la mia carriera&#8221;
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato e la canzone contro Trump: “Non mi interessa se questo rovina la mia carriera”

Altri Trend che potrebbero interessarti