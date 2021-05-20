Blue Banisters, Lana Del Rey: ascolta la canzone (testo e traduzione)
Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters: testo e significato della canzone, ascolta il nuovo singolo, di cosa parla il brano
“Blue Banisters” è uno dei tre singoli rilasciati per l’imminente uscita dell’ottavo album in studio di Lana Del Rey, l’omonimo Blue Banisters.
Lana ha anticipato la copertina del singolo in un post su Instagram il 27 aprile 2021. Un giorno dopo aver pubblicato l’annuncio dell’album e la copertina, Lana ha condiviso uno snippet della canzone su Instagram con didascalia:
A volte la vita ti fa cambiare giusto in tempo per il prossimo capitolo
Nel pezzo si canta del rapporto con un uomo che ha promesso che sarebbe tornato da lei, ad aiutarla a dipingere le ringhiere. Il tempo scorre, quel gesto e quelle parole diventano le immagini di un futuro che ha un panorama e un destino differente.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone e, a seguire, testo e traduzione di Blue Banisters di Lana Del Rey.
Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
There’s a picture on the wall
Of me on a John Deere
Jenny handed me a beer
Said “How the hell did you get there?”
Oh, Oklahoma
Mhm-hm, hm
[Verse 2]
There were flowers that were dry
Sittin’ on the dresser
She asked me where they’re from
I said “A place I don’t remember”
Oh, Oklahoma
Oh, mhm
[Pre-Chorus]
Jenny jumped into the pool
She was swimmin’ with Nikki Lane
She said “Most men don’t want a woman
With a legacy at our age”
She said “You can’t be a muse
And be happy too
You can’t blacken the pages with Russian poetry
And be happy
And that scared me
‘Cause I met a man who
[Chorus 1]
Said he’d come back every May
Just to help me if I’d paint my banisters blue
Blue banisters, oh
Said he’d fix my weathervane
Give me children, take away my pain
And paint my banisters blue
My banisters blue
[Verse 3]
There’s a hole that’s in my heart
All my women try and heal
They’re doin’ a good job
Convincin’ me that it’s not real
It’s heat lightnin’, oh-oh-uh, uh
[Verse 4]
‘Cause there’s a man that’s in my past
There’s a man that’s still right here
He’s real enough to touch
In my darkest nights
He’s shining
Ooh-ooh-ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
Jenny was smokin’ by the pool
We were writin’ with Nikki Lane
I said I’m scared of the Santa Clarita Fires
I wish that it would rain
I said the power of us three
Can bring absolutely anything
Except that one thing
The diamonds, the rust and the rain
The thing that washes away the pain
But that’s okay, ‘cause
[Chorus 2]
Now when weather turns to May
All my sisters come to paint
My banisters green
My blue banisters grey
Tex and Mex are in the Bay
Chucky’s makin’ birthday cake
Jake’s runnin’ barefeet, there’s a baby on the way
And now my blue banisters are green and grey
Ah-ha
[Outro]
Summer comes, Winter goes
Spring I skip, God knows
Summer comes, Winter goes
Spring I sleep, Heaven knows
Every time it turns to May
All my sisters fly to me
To paint, paint
C’è una foto sul muro
Di me su un John Deere
Jenny mi ha offerto una birra
Disse “Come diavolo sei arrivata là?”
Oh, Oklahoma
Mhm-hm, hm
C’erano fiori secchi
Sedendo sulla cassettiera
Mi ha chiesto da dove vengono
Ho detto “Un posto che non ricordo”
Oh, Oklahoma
Oh, mhm
Jenny saltò in piscina
Stava nuotando con Nikki Lane
Ha detto “La maggior parte degli uomini non vuole una donna
Con un’eredità alla nostra età ”
Ha detto “Non puoi essere una musa
E sii felice anche tu
Non puoi annerire le pagine con la poesia russa
E sii felice
E questo mi ha spaventato
Perché ho incontrato un uomo che
Ha detto che sarebbe tornato ogni maggio
Solo per aiutarmi se avessi dipinto di blu la mia ringhiera
Ringhiere blu, oh
Ha detto che avrebbe aggiustato la mia banderuola
Dammi dei bambini, porta via il mio dolore
E dipingi la mia ringhiera di blu
La mia ringhiera è blu
C’è un buco che è nel mio cuore
Tutte le mie donne cercano di guarire
Stanno facendo un buon lavoro
Convincendomi che non è reale
È un caldo intenso, oh-oh-uh, uh
Perché c’è un uomo che è nel mio passato
C’è un uomo che è ancora qui
È abbastanza reale da poterlo toccare
Nelle mie notti più buie
Sta splendendo
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Jenny stava fumando a bordo piscina
Stavamo scrivendo con Nikki Lane
Ho detto che ho paura degli incendi di Santa Clarita
Vorrei che piovesse
Ho detto il potere di noi tre
Può portare assolutamente qualsiasi cosa
Tranne quella cosa
I diamanti, la ruggine e la pioggia
La cosa che lava via il dolore
Ma va bene, perché
Ora quando il tempo si volge a maggio
Tutte le mie sorelle vengono a dipingere
La mia ringhiera è verde
La mia ringhiera blu è grigia
Tex e Mex sono nella baia
Chucky sta preparando la torta di compleanno
Jake corre a piedi nudi, c’è un bambino in arrivo
E ora le mie ringhiere blu sono verdi e grigie
Ah-ah
Arriva l’estate, va l’inverno
Salto la primavera, Dio lo sa
Arriva l’estate, va l’inverno
Primavera dormo, il cielo lo sa
Ogni volta che torna a maggio
Tutte le mie sorelle volano da me
Per dipingere, dipingere