“Blue Banisters” è uno dei tre singoli rilasciati per l’imminente uscita dell’ottavo album in studio di Lana Del Rey, l’omonimo Blue Banisters.

Lana ha anticipato la copertina del singolo in un post su Instagram il 27 aprile 2021. Un giorno dopo aver pubblicato l’annuncio dell’album e la copertina, Lana ha condiviso uno snippet della canzone su Instagram con didascalia:

A volte la vita ti fa cambiare giusto in tempo per il prossimo capitolo

Nel pezzo si canta del rapporto con un uomo che ha promesso che sarebbe tornato da lei, ad aiutarla a dipingere le ringhiere. Il tempo scorre, quel gesto e quelle parole diventano le immagini di un futuro che ha un panorama e un destino differente.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone e, a seguire, testo e traduzione di Blue Banisters di Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

There’s a picture on the wall

Of me on a John Deere

Jenny handed me a beer

Said “How the hell did you get there?”

Oh, Oklahoma

Mhm-hm, hm

[Verse 2]

There were flowers that were dry

Sittin’ on the dresser

She asked me where they’re from

I said “A place I don’t remember”

Oh, Oklahoma

Oh, mhm

[Pre-Chorus]

Jenny jumped into the pool

She was swimmin’ with Nikki Lane

She said “Most men don’t want a woman

With a legacy at our age”

She said “You can’t be a muse

And be happy too

You can’t blacken the pages with Russian poetry

And be happy

And that scared me

‘Cause I met a man who

[Chorus 1]

Said he’d come back every May

Just to help me if I’d paint my banisters blue

Blue banisters, oh

Said he’d fix my weathervane

Give me children, take away my pain

And paint my banisters blue

My banisters blue

[Verse 3]

There’s a hole that’s in my heart

All my women try and heal

They’re doin’ a good job

Convincin’ me that it’s not real

It’s heat lightnin’, oh-oh-uh, uh

[Verse 4]

‘Cause there’s a man that’s in my past

There’s a man that’s still right here

He’s real enough to touch

In my darkest nights

He’s shining

Ooh-ooh-ooh

[Pre-Chorus]

Jenny was smokin’ by the pool

We were writin’ with Nikki Lane

I said I’m scared of the Santa Clarita Fires

I wish that it would rain

I said the power of us three

Can bring absolutely anything

Except that one thing

The diamonds, the rust and the rain

The thing that washes away the pain

But that’s okay, ‘cause

[Chorus 2]

Now when weather turns to May

All my sisters come to paint

My banisters green

My blue banisters grey

Tex and Mex are in the Bay

Chucky’s makin’ birthday cake

Jake’s runnin’ barefeet, there’s a baby on the way

And now my blue banisters are green and grey

Ah-ha

[Outro]

Summer comes, Winter goes

Spring I skip, God knows

Summer comes, Winter goes

Spring I sleep, Heaven knows

Every time it turns to May

All my sisters fly to me

To paint, paint

C’è una foto sul muro

Di me su un John Deere

Jenny mi ha offerto una birra

Disse “Come diavolo sei arrivata là?”

Oh, Oklahoma

Mhm-hm, hm

C’erano fiori secchi

Sedendo sulla cassettiera

Mi ha chiesto da dove vengono

Ho detto “Un posto che non ricordo”

Oh, Oklahoma

Oh, mhm

Jenny saltò in piscina

Stava nuotando con Nikki Lane

Ha detto “La maggior parte degli uomini non vuole una donna

Con un’eredità alla nostra età ”

Ha detto “Non puoi essere una musa

E sii felice anche tu

Non puoi annerire le pagine con la poesia russa

E sii felice

E questo mi ha spaventato

Perché ho incontrato un uomo che

Ha detto che sarebbe tornato ogni maggio

Solo per aiutarmi se avessi dipinto di blu la mia ringhiera

Ringhiere blu, oh

Ha detto che avrebbe aggiustato la mia banderuola

Dammi dei bambini, porta via il mio dolore

E dipingi la mia ringhiera di blu

La mia ringhiera è blu

C’è un buco che è nel mio cuore

Tutte le mie donne cercano di guarire

Stanno facendo un buon lavoro

Convincendomi che non è reale

È un caldo intenso, oh-oh-uh, uh

Perché c’è un uomo che è nel mio passato

C’è un uomo che è ancora qui

È abbastanza reale da poterlo toccare

Nelle mie notti più buie

Sta splendendo

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Jenny stava fumando a bordo piscina

Stavamo scrivendo con Nikki Lane

Ho detto che ho paura degli incendi di Santa Clarita

Vorrei che piovesse

Ho detto il potere di noi tre

Può portare assolutamente qualsiasi cosa

Tranne quella cosa

I diamanti, la ruggine e la pioggia

La cosa che lava via il dolore

Ma va bene, perché

Ora quando il tempo si volge a maggio

Tutte le mie sorelle vengono a dipingere

La mia ringhiera è verde

La mia ringhiera blu è grigia

Tex e Mex sono nella baia

Chucky sta preparando la torta di compleanno

Jake corre a piedi nudi, c’è un bambino in arrivo

E ora le mie ringhiere blu sono verdi e grigie

Ah-ah

Arriva l’estate, va l’inverno

Salto la primavera, Dio lo sa

Arriva l’estate, va l’inverno

Primavera dormo, il cielo lo sa

Ogni volta che torna a maggio

Tutte le mie sorelle volano da me

Per dipingere, dipingere