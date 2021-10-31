Best of me: il nuovo singolo di Alicia Keys (Testo, Traduzione e Video)

Dal 29 ottobre, è disponibile Best of me, nuovo singolo di Alicia Keys, primo estratto dal nuovo album dell’artista newyorchese, Keys.

di Fabio Morasca

Dal 29 ottobre 2021, è disponibile negli store digitali e in rotazione radiofonica, il nuovo singolo di Alicia Keys, dal titolo Best of me, secondo estratto dall’album Keys che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 10 dicembre.

Best of me è un brano ipnotico, che ricorda vagamente A Woman’s Worth, una delle hit della cantante e musicista newyorchese, contenuta nello storico album d’esordio, Songs in A Minor. Non a caso, nelle dichiarazioni ufficiali, Alicia Keys ha parlato del nuovo album come di un ritorno alle origini.

Da ricordare che le canzoni contenute in Keys saranno disponibili anche in una versione alternativa, frutto della collaborazione tra Alicia Keys e il produttore Mike Will Made It.

Di seguito, trovate testo e traduzione di Best of me. Cliccando qui, potete vedere il video ufficiale.

Alicia Keys – Best of me: testo

You get the side of me
I would hold back and not reveal
You feed the mystery
You are my red and my blue pill
It makes me come alive
Don’t be a lie, it feels so real
You get the best of me.

We can live on
The air
Do you understand
Do you understand
Do you understand.

Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You get the best of me
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You got a way to makе me feel.

Together
If you wеre mines then we could build a castle from tears
Only dry eyes, I would love on you for years
I’ll never want another, baby, let’s just be real
Ooh-ooh.

Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You get the best of me
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You got a way to make me feel.

Alicia Keys – Best of me: traduzione

Tu hai la parte di me
Mi tratterrei e non rivelerei
Tu alimenti il mistero
Sei la mia pillola, rossa e blu
Mi fa riprendere vita
Non essere una bugia, sembra così reale
Hai il meglio di me.

Possiamo continuare a vivere
L’aria
Lo capisci
Lo capisci
Lo capisci.

Ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai il meglio di me
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai un modo per farmi sentire.

Insieme
Se tu fossi una miniera, allora potremmo costruire un castello dalle lacrime
Solo occhi asciutti, ti amerei per anni
Non ne vorrò mai un altro, baby, siamo reali
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh.

Ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai il meglio di me
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai un modo per farmi sentire.

