Dal 29 ottobre 2021, è disponibile negli store digitali e in rotazione radiofonica, il nuovo singolo di Alicia Keys, dal titolo Best of me, secondo estratto dall’album Keys che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 10 dicembre.

Best of me è un brano ipnotico, che ricorda vagamente A Woman’s Worth, una delle hit della cantante e musicista newyorchese, contenuta nello storico album d’esordio, Songs in A Minor. Non a caso, nelle dichiarazioni ufficiali, Alicia Keys ha parlato del nuovo album come di un ritorno alle origini.

Da ricordare che le canzoni contenute in Keys saranno disponibili anche in una versione alternativa, frutto della collaborazione tra Alicia Keys e il produttore Mike Will Made It.

Di seguito, trovate testo e traduzione di Best of me. Cliccando qui, potete vedere il video ufficiale.

Alicia Keys – Best of me: testo

You get the side of me

I would hold back and not reveal

You feed the mystery

You are my red and my blue pill

It makes me come alive

Don’t be a lie, it feels so real

You get the best of me.

We can live on

The air

Do you understand

Do you understand

Do you understand.

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You get the best of me

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You got a way to makе me feel.

Together

If you wеre mines then we could build a castle from tears

Only dry eyes, I would love on you for years

I’ll never want another, baby, let’s just be real

Ooh-ooh.

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You get the best of me

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You got a way to make me feel.

Alicia Keys – Best of me: traduzione

Tu hai la parte di me

Mi tratterrei e non rivelerei

Tu alimenti il mistero

Sei la mia pillola, rossa e blu

Mi fa riprendere vita

Non essere una bugia, sembra così reale

Hai il meglio di me.

Possiamo continuare a vivere

L’aria

Lo capisci

Lo capisci

Lo capisci.

Ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai il meglio di me

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai un modo per farmi sentire.

Insieme

Se tu fossi una miniera, allora potremmo costruire un castello dalle lacrime

Solo occhi asciutti, ti amerei per anni

Non ne vorrò mai un altro, baby, siamo reali

Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh.

Ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai il meglio di me

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai un modo per farmi sentire.