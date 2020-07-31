MTV Vma 2020, le nomination: Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga in lizza per 9 premi

Di Fabio Morasca venerdì 31 luglio 2020

Tutte le nomination della 37esima edizione degli MTV Vmas.

Oggi, venerdì 31 luglio 2020, sono state annunciate le nomination della 37esima edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards che si terranno al Barclays Center di Brooklyn, a New York, domenica 30 agosto 2020.

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande sono le protagoniste annunciate di quest'edizione, grazie a 9 nomination a testa.

La loro collaborazione in Rain on me, nella fattispecie, ha ottenuto 7 nomination, nelle categorie Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects e Best Choreography.

Riguardo gli altri artisti più "nominati", invece, troviamo Billie Eilish (6 nomination), The Weeknd (6), Taylor Swift (5), Drake (4), Dua Lipa (4), J Balvin (4) e Justin Bieber (4).

Per quanto riguarda le categorie, invece, in questa edizione, ne troviamo due nuove, sicuramente molto "attuali": Best Music from Home e Best Quarantine Performance.

Da oggi, i fan possono votare, andando sul sito www.mtv.com/vma, fino al 23 agosto 2020.

Ricordiamo che, in Italia, lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta su MTV (canale 130 di Sky e in streaming su NOW TV) la notte tra domenica 30 e lunedì 31 agosto, a partire dalle ore 2, e sarà preceduto da un pre-show. La versione sottotitolata, invece, andrà in onda sempre su MTV, lunedì 31 agosto 2020, a partire dalle ore 21:10, e su MTV Music (canale 131 e 704 di Sky), martedì 1° settembre, alle ore 20.

Di seguito, trovate tutte le nomination.

MTV Vma 2020: le nomination

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd



SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Doja Cat – Say So

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Post Malone – Circles

Roddy Ricch – The Box



BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me



PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

BEST POP

BTS – On

Halsey – You should be sad

Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – Lover



BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – BOP

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – Happy Days

Coldplay – Orphans

Evanescence – Wasted On You

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Green Day – Oh Yeah!

The Killers – Caution



BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster

Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

twenty one pilots – Level of Concern



BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China

Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – Mamacita

J Balvin – Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena



BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Chloe x Halle – Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



BEST K-POP

(G)I-dle – Oh My God

BTS – On

EXO – Obsession

Monsta X – Someone's Someone

Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Red Velvet – Psycho



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Billie Eilish – All the good girls go to hell

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift – The Man



BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

blink-182 – Happy Days

Drake – Toosie Slide

John Legend – Bigger Love

twenty one pilots – Level of Concern

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – Do It from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – Smile from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute



BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – Xanny

Doja Cat – Say So

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Harry Styles – Adore You

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My

Billie Eilish – All the good girls go to hell

Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Adore You

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter

Selena Gomez – Boyfriend

Taylor Swift – Lover



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – All the good girls go to hell

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Adore You

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – On

CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo

DaBaby – BOP

Dua Lipa – Physical

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Normani – Motivation



BEST EDITING

Halsey – Graveyard

James Blake – Can't Believe the Way We Flow

Lizzo – Good As Hell

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter

Rosalìa – A Palé

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights