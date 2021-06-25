Doja Cat ha annunciato ai Billboard Music Awards 2021 che “You Right” sarebbe stato rilasciato come terzo singolo del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio Planet Her.

La cantante ha discusso di voler collaborare con The Weeknd sul suo album, tuttavia, non era sicura di quale canzone sarebbe stata la migliore per ospitarlo. Secondo la stessa Doja Cat, questa canzone era originariamente pensata per essere solista ed era già stata completata con due versi, ma The Weeknd ne era così ossessionato e interessato che hanno tolto uno dei suoi versi per adattarlo a lui.

Il brano parla di una ragazza fidanzata che ha una passione inarrestabile per un altro. E’ un desiderio solo fisico, complicato dalla relazione sentimentale della donna ma è impossibile riuscire a non cedere al desiderio reciproco.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd qui sotto. A seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]

I got a man but, I want you

I got a man but, I want you

And it’s just nerves, it’s just dick

Making me think ‘bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don’t work, you see through

That I just want to get with you

[Chorus: Doja Cat]

And you’re right

You right, I got my guy

But I, I can’t help it, I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy

But I, I can’t help it, I want you

[Verse 1: Doja Cat]

I can’t stop and look the other way

‘Cause I know it could be, babe, and you never feel the same

You’d be thinkin’ ‘bout it every day

Don’t believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies

And it’s me and you, no she

Tryna be all through your sheets

Have you all on top of me

Actin’ like it’s not that deep

Boy, you can take it off of me

Tell me what it’s ‘bout to be

Really feel it’s bound to bе

I can’t tell no one, but they all know

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]

I got a man but, I want you

I got a man but, I want you

And it’s just nеrves, it’s just dick

Making me think ‘bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don’t work, you see through

That I just want to get with you

[Chorus: Doja Cat]

And you’re right

You right, I got my guy

But I, I can’t help it, I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy

But I, I can’t help it, I want you

[Verse 2: The Weeknd]

Girl, I want you like you want me too

I feel that energy (Oh, yeah) when you’re on top of me (Oh, yeah)

I know your man, he ain’t controllin’ you

But you still hesitate (Oh) ‘cause you choose loyalty (Oh, yeah)

And I know your history (Hey), met him before your peak (Hey)

He’s so connected to that woman that you used to be

But-but-but the sex what clogged your memory

A couple strokes, I’ll put it in, then you’ll belong to me

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat & The Weeknd]

I got a man but, I want you

I got a man but, I want you (Yeah)

And it’s just nerves, it’s just dick

Making me think ‘bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don’t work, you see through

That I just want to get with you (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus: Doja Cat]

And you’re right (Right)

You right, I got my guy (I got my—)

But I, I can’t help it, I want you

Said, you right (Yeah), I got my guy (Yeah)

But I (Yeah), I can’t help it, I want you

Doja Cat feat. The Weeknd, You right, traduzione

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

E sono solo nervi, è solo un cazz0

Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo

Sai che ho così tanto da dire

Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia

E non funziona, vedi attraverso

Che voglio solo stare con te

E hai ragione

Hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo

Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio

Hai detto, hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo