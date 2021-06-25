You Right, Doja Cat e The Weeknd: ascolta il brano (testo e traduzione)
Doja Cat e The Weeknd, You right: testo e significato della canzone. Ascolta il nuovo singolo in streaming, leggi la traduzione del brano
Doja Cat ha annunciato ai Billboard Music Awards 2021 che “You Right” sarebbe stato rilasciato come terzo singolo del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio Planet Her.
La cantante ha discusso di voler collaborare con The Weeknd sul suo album, tuttavia, non era sicura di quale canzone sarebbe stata la migliore per ospitarlo. Secondo la stessa Doja Cat, questa canzone era originariamente pensata per essere solista ed era già stata completata con due versi, ma The Weeknd ne era così ossessionato e interessato che hanno tolto uno dei suoi versi per adattarlo a lui.
Il brano parla di una ragazza fidanzata che ha una passione inarrestabile per un altro. E’ un desiderio solo fisico, complicato dalla relazione sentimentale della donna ma è impossibile riuscire a non cedere al desiderio reciproco.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd qui sotto. A seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.
[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]
I got a man but, I want you
I got a man but, I want you
And it’s just nerves, it’s just dick
Making me think ‘bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don’t work, you see through
That I just want to get with you
[Chorus: Doja Cat]
And you’re right
You right, I got my guy
But I, I can’t help it, I want you
Said, you right, I got my guy
But I, I can’t help it, I want you
[Verse 1: Doja Cat]
I can’t stop and look the other way
‘Cause I know it could be, babe, and you never feel the same
You’d be thinkin’ ‘bout it every day
Don’t believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies
And it’s me and you, no she
Tryna be all through your sheets
Have you all on top of me
Actin’ like it’s not that deep
Boy, you can take it off of me
Tell me what it’s ‘bout to be
Really feel it’s bound to bе
I can’t tell no one, but they all know
[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]
I got a man but, I want you
I got a man but, I want you
And it’s just nеrves, it’s just dick
Making me think ‘bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don’t work, you see through
That I just want to get with you
[Chorus: Doja Cat]
And you’re right
You right, I got my guy
But I, I can’t help it, I want you
Said, you right, I got my guy
But I, I can’t help it, I want you
[Verse 2: The Weeknd]
Girl, I want you like you want me too
I feel that energy (Oh, yeah) when you’re on top of me (Oh, yeah)
I know your man, he ain’t controllin’ you
But you still hesitate (Oh) ‘cause you choose loyalty (Oh, yeah)
And I know your history (Hey), met him before your peak (Hey)
He’s so connected to that woman that you used to be
But-but-but the sex what clogged your memory
A couple strokes, I’ll put it in, then you’ll belong to me
[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat & The Weeknd]
I got a man but, I want you
I got a man but, I want you (Yeah)
And it’s just nerves, it’s just dick
Making me think ‘bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don’t work, you see through
That I just want to get with you (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Chorus: Doja Cat]
And you’re right (Right)
You right, I got my guy (I got my—)
But I, I can’t help it, I want you
Said, you right (Yeah), I got my guy (Yeah)
But I (Yeah), I can’t help it, I want you
Doja Cat feat. The Weeknd, You right, traduzione
Ho un uomo ma ti voglio
Ho un uomo ma ti voglio
E sono solo nervi, è solo un cazz0
Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo
Sai che ho così tanto da dire
Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia
E non funziona, vedi attraverso
Che voglio solo stare con te
Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio
Non posso fermarmi e guardare dall’altra parte
Perché so che potrebbe essere, piccola, e non ti senti mai lo stesso
Ci penseresti ogni giorno
Non credere alle favole, ma abbiamo le nostre fantasie
E siamo io e te, no lei
Cercando di essere attraverso le tue lenzuola
Hai tutto sopra di me
Agire come se non fosse così profondo
Ragazzo, puoi togliermelo di dosso
Dimmi cosa sta per essere
Sento davvero che è destinato ad essere
Non posso dirlo a nessuno, ma lo sanno tutti
Ho un uomo ma ti voglio
Ho un uomo ma ti voglio
Ed è solo nervi, è solo cazzo
Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo
Sai che ho così tanto da dire
Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia
E non funziona, vedi attraverso
Che voglio solo stare con te
E hai ragione
Hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo
Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio
Hai detto, hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo
Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio
Ragazza, ti voglio come anche tu mi vuoi
Sento quell’energia (Oh, sì) quando sei sopra di me (Oh, sì)
Conosco il tuo uomo, non ti sta controllando
Ma esiti ancora (oh) perché scegli la lealtà (oh, sì)
E conosco la tua storia (Ehi), l’ho incontrato prima del tuo picco (Ehi)
È così legato a quella donna che eri tu
Ma-ma-ma il sesso ha intasato la tua memoria
Un paio di colpi, lo metto dentro, poi mi appartieni
Ho un uomo ma ti voglio
Ho un uomo ma ti voglio (Sì)
E sono solo nervi, è solo un cazzo
Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo
Sai che ho così tanto da dire
Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia
E non funziona, vedi attraverso
Che voglio solo stare con te (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
E hai ragione (giusto)
Hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo (ho il mio—)
Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio
Hai detto, hai ragione (Sì), ho il mio ragazzo (Sì)
Ma io (Sì), non posso farci niente, ti voglio,