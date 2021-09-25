Village People, YMCA, testo canzone

Young man, there’s no need to feel down

I said, young man, pick yourself off the ground

I said, young man, ‘cause you’re in a new town

There’s no need to be unhappy

Young man, there’s a place you can go

I said, young man, when you’re short on your dough

You can stay there, and I’m sure you will find

Many ways to have a good time

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

They have everything for you men to enjoy

You can hang out with all the boys

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

You can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal

You can do what ever you feel

Young man, are you listening to me?

I said, young man, what do you want to be?

I said, young man, you can make real your dreams

But you got to know this one thing

No man does it all by himself

I said, young man, put your pride on the shelf

And just go there, to the YMCA

I’m sure they can help you today

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

They have everything for you men to enjoy

You can hang out with all the boys

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

You can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal

You can do what ever you feel

Young man, I was once in your shoes

I said, I was down and out with the blues

I felt no man cared if I were alive

I felt the whole world was so tight

That’s when someone came up to me

And said, young man, take a walk up the street

There’s a place there called the YMCA

They can start you back on your way

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

They have everything for you men to enjoy

You can hang out with all the boys

YMCA, it’s fun to stay at the YMCA

Young man, young man, there’s no need to feel down

Young man, young man, pick yourself off the ground

YMCA, it’s fun to stay at the YMCA

Young man, young man, are you listening to me

Young man, young man, what do you wanna be?

YMCA, you’ll find it at the YMCA

No man, young man, does it all by himself

Young man, young man, put your pride on the shelf

YMCA, and just go to the YMCA

Young man, young man I was once in your shoes

Young man, young man I was down with the blues, YMCA