YMCA è una canzone dei Village People pubblicato nel novembre 1978.
Il brano è l’unico estratto dal disco della band, Cruisin’. Il testo fa riferimenti -non espliciti- all’abitudine dell’epoca precedente ai moti di Stonewall di frequentare le palestre annesse agli ostelli della YMCA, come luoghi di approccio. E’ una hit simbolo del mondo Lgbt, ancora famosissima ai giorni d’oggi. Fu un vero e proprio successo della discomusic.
Young man, there’s no need to feel down
I said, young man, pick yourself off the ground
I said, young man, ‘cause you’re in a new town
There’s no need to be unhappy
Young man, there’s a place you can go
I said, young man, when you’re short on your dough
You can stay there, and I’m sure you will find
Many ways to have a good time
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
They have everything for you men to enjoy
You can hang out with all the boys
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
You can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal
You can do what ever you feel
Young man, are you listening to me?
I said, young man, what do you want to be?
I said, young man, you can make real your dreams
But you got to know this one thing
No man does it all by himself
I said, young man, put your pride on the shelf
And just go there, to the YMCA
I’m sure they can help you today
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
They have everything for you men to enjoy
You can hang out with all the boys
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
You can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal
You can do what ever you feel
Young man, I was once in your shoes
I said, I was down and out with the blues
I felt no man cared if I were alive
I felt the whole world was so tight
That’s when someone came up to me
And said, young man, take a walk up the street
There’s a place there called the YMCA
They can start you back on your way
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
It’s fun to stay at the YMCA
They have everything for you men to enjoy
You can hang out with all the boys
YMCA, it’s fun to stay at the YMCA
Young man, young man, there’s no need to feel down
Young man, young man, pick yourself off the ground
YMCA, it’s fun to stay at the YMCA
Young man, young man, are you listening to me
Young man, young man, what do you wanna be?
YMCA, you’ll find it at the YMCA
No man, young man, does it all by himself
Young man, young man, put your pride on the shelf
YMCA, and just go to the YMCA
Young man, young man I was once in your shoes
Young man, young man I was down with the blues, YMCA
Giovanotto, non c’è bisogno di sentirsi giù
Ho detto, giovanotto, rialzati da terra
Ho detto, giovanotto, perché sei in una nuova città
Non c’è bisogno di essere infelici
Giovanotto, c’è un posto dove puoi andare
Ho detto, giovanotto, quando sei a corto di soldi
Puoi restare lì, e sono sicuro che lo troverai
Tanti modi per divertirsi
È divertente stare all’YMCA
È divertente stare all’YMCA
Hanno tutto per far divertire voi uomini
Puoi uscire con tutti i ragazzi
È divertente stare all’YMCA
È divertente stare all’YMCA
Puoi ripulirti, puoi avere un buon pasto
Puoi fare quello che ti senti
Giovanotto, mi stai ascoltando?
Ho detto, giovanotto, cosa vuoi essere?
Ho detto, giovanotto, puoi realizzare i tuoi sogni
Ma devi sapere questa cosa
Nessun uomo fa tutto da solo
Ho detto, giovanotto, metti il tuo orgoglio sullo scaffale
E vai lì, all’YMCA
Sono sicuro che possono aiutarti oggi
È divertente stare all’YMCA
È divertente stare all’YMCA
Hanno tutto per far divertire voi uomini
Puoi uscire con tutti i ragazzi
È divertente stare all’YMCA
È divertente stare all’YMCA
Puoi ripulirti, puoi avere un buon pasto
Puoi fare quello che ti senti
Giovanotto, una volta ero nei tuoi panni
Ho detto, ero giù e fuori con il blues
Ho sentito che a nessuno importava se fossi vivo
Ho sentito che il mondo intero era così stretto
È stato allora che qualcuno è venuto da me
E disse, giovanotto, fai una passeggiata per la strada
C’è un posto lì chiamato YMCA
Possono farti ripartire per la tua strada
È divertente stare all’YMCA
È divertente stare all’YMCA
Hanno tutto per far divertire voi uomini
Puoi uscire con tutti i ragazzi
YMCA, è divertente stare all’YMCA
Giovanotto, giovanotto, non c’è bisogno di sentirsi giù
Giovanotto, giovanotto, rialzati da terra
YMCA, è divertente stare all’YMCA
Giovanotto, giovanotto, mi stai ascoltando?
Giovanotto, giovanotto, cosa vuoi essere?
YMCA, lo troverai all’YMCA
Nessun uomo, giovanotto, fa tutto da solo
Giovanotto, giovanotto, metti il tuo orgoglio sullo scaffale
YMCA, e vai alla YMCA
Giovanotto, giovanotto, una volta ero nei tuoi panni
Giovanotto, giovanotto ero giù con il blues, YMCA