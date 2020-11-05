Xanny è un brano di Billie Eilish che mette in discussione in modo introspettivo il tema dell’uso irresponsabile di droghe e farmaci. Il titolo della canzone è un riferimento allo Xanax, un farmaco da prescrizione usato per il trattamento dell’ansia. Billie ha anche affermato che il messaggio della canzone era “meno” non fare uso di farmaci” (e) più” sii al sicuro “.

In un’intervista con Energy Radio, la cantante ha indicato “xanny” come una delle sue canzoni preferite dell’album.

What is it about them?

I must be missing something

They just keep doin’ nothing

Too intoxicated to be scared

Better off without them

They’re nothing but unstable

Bring ashtrays to the table

And that’s about the only thing they share

I’m in their secondhand smoke

Still just drinking canned Coke

I don’t need a Xanny to feel better

On designated drives home

Only one who’s not stoned

Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever

Wakin’ up at sundown

They’re late to every party

Nobody’s ever sorry

Too inebriated now to dance

Morning as they comedown (comedown)

Their pretty heads are hurting (hurting)

They’re awfully bad at learning (learning)

Make the same mistakes, blame circumstance