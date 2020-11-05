Xanny, Billie Eilish: lyrics, traduzione e significato canzone
Billie Eilish, Xanny: lyrics,. traduzione e significato della canzone che nel titolo cita lo “Xanax”, ecco di cosa parla il brano
Xanny è un brano di Billie Eilish che mette in discussione in modo introspettivo il tema dell’uso irresponsabile di droghe e farmaci. Il titolo della canzone è un riferimento allo Xanax, un farmaco da prescrizione usato per il trattamento dell’ansia. Billie ha anche affermato che il messaggio della canzone era “meno” non fare uso di farmaci” (e) più” sii al sicuro “.
In un’intervista con Energy Radio, la cantante ha indicato “xanny” come una delle sue canzoni preferite dell’album.
Qui potete ascoltare il pezzo, a seguire testo e traduzione.
What is it about them?
I must be missing something
They just keep doin’ nothing
Too intoxicated to be scared
Better off without them
They’re nothing but unstable
Bring ashtrays to the table
And that’s about the only thing they share
I must be missing something
They just keep doin’ nothing
Too intoxicated to be scared
Better off without them
They’re nothing but unstable
Bring ashtrays to the table
And that’s about the only thing they share
I’m in their secondhand smoke
Still just drinking canned Coke
I don’t need a Xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who’s not stoned
Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever
Still just drinking canned Coke
I don’t need a Xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who’s not stoned
Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever
Wakin’ up at sundown
They’re late to every party
Nobody’s ever sorry
Too inebriated now to dance
Morning as they comedown (comedown)
Their pretty heads are hurting (hurting)
They’re awfully bad at learning (learning)
Make the same mistakes, blame circumstance
They’re late to every party
Nobody’s ever sorry
Too inebriated now to dance
Morning as they comedown (comedown)
Their pretty heads are hurting (hurting)
They’re awfully bad at learning (learning)
Make the same mistakes, blame circumstance
I’m in their secondhand smoke
Still just drinking canned Coke
I don’t need a Xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who’s not stoned
Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever
Still just drinking canned Coke
I don’t need a Xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who’s not stoned
Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever
Please don’t try to kiss me on the sidewalk
On your cigarette break
I can’t afford to love someone
Who isn’t dyin’ by mistake in Silver Lake
On your cigarette break
I can’t afford to love someone
Who isn’t dyin’ by mistake in Silver Lake
What is it about them?
I must be missing something
They just keep doin’ nothing
Too intoxicated to be scared
Hm, hm
Hm, hm
Hm, mm
Comedown, hurting
Learning
I must be missing something
They just keep doin’ nothing
Too intoxicated to be scared
Hm, hm
Hm, hm
Hm, mm
Comedown, hurting
Learning
Di cosa si tratta?
Devo essermi perso qualcosa
Continuano a non fare nulla
Troppo intossicata per avere paura
Meglio senza di loro
Non sono altro che instabili
Porta i posacenere in tavola
E questa è l’unica cosa che condividono
Sono nel loro fumo passivo
Sto ancora bevendo Coca Cola in lattina
Non ho bisogno di uno Xanny per sentirmi meglio
Su unità designate a casa
Solo uno che non è lapidato
Non darmi uno Xanny, adesso o mai
Mi sveglio al tramonto
Sono in ritardo a ogni festa
Nessuno è mai dispiaciuto
Adesso sono troppo ubriaco per ballare
Mattina mentre cadono (cadono)
Le loro belle teste fanno male (feriscono)
Sono terribilmente pessima nell’apprendimento (apprendimento)
Fai gli stessi errori, dai la colpa alle circostanze
Sono nel loro fumo passivo
Sto ancora bevendo Coca Cola in lattina
Non ho bisogno di uno Xanny per sentirmi meglio
Su unità designate a casa
Solo una che non è lapidato
Non darmi uno Xanny, adesso o mai
Per favore, non provare a baciarmi sul marciapiede
Durante la tua pausa sigaretta
Non posso permettermi di amare qualcuno
Chi non muore per errore a Silver Lake
Di cosa si tratta?
Devo essermi perso qualcosa
Continuano a non fare nulla
Troppo intossicata per avere paura
Hm, hm Hm, hm Hm, mm
Delusione, Sofferenza
Apprendimento