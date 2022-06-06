Will of the people, Muse: significato e traduzione, ascolta la canzone (video ufficiale)
Will of the people è il titolo del nuovo brano dei Muse che anticipa il rilascio dell’omonimo disco di inediti, disponibile dal 26 agosto 2022.
Muse, Will of the people, Significato canzone
Nel brano “Will of the peopke” dei Muse si parla della volontà, da parte delle persone, del popolo, di abbattere quel potere oppressivo di chi governa. E’ una sorta di racconto della rivoluzione, di un atto di ribellione e della necessità di una trasformazione per riuscire ad ottenere e conquistare la propria libertà personale.
Will of the people, video ufficiale
Il video ufficiale della canzone è stato diretto da Tom Teller, che in precedenza ha lavorato a “The Dark Side” dal precedente album dei Muse, Simulation Theory. La clip ha un’ambientazione cyberpunk e mostra quello che sembra essere l’atto finale di una rivoluzione. L’ultima scena spiega la narrazione dietro la copertina del disco. E ‘ presente anche un riferimento a 1984 di Orwell quando appare “Ministry Of Truth” scritto su un muro. Potete vedere il video ufficiale cliccando qui.
Muse, Will of the people, Testo canzone
The will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Let’s push thе emperors into the ocеan
(The will of the people, the will of the people)
(The will of the, will of the)
Don’t need a goon to flood with devotion
(The will of the people, the will of the people)
(The will of the, will of the)
With every hour, our number increases
(The will of the people, the will of the people)
(The will of the, will of the)
We’ll smash your institutions to pieces
(The will of the people, the will of the people)
(The will of the, will of the)
We need a transformation
One we all can see
We need a revolution
So long as we stay free (The will of the, will of the)
Welcome to the desecration, baby
We’ll build you right up, then we’ll tear you down
Welcome to the celebration, baby
The judges are jailed and the future is ours
Free your sons and unlock your daughters
We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater
With every second, our anger increases
We’re gonna smash your nation to pieces
(The will of the people, the will of the people)
(The will of the, will of the)
We need a transmutation
One we all conceive
We need a revolution
So long as we stay free (The will of the, will of the)
Welcome to the desecration, baby
We’ll build you right up, then we’ll tear you down
Welcome to the celebration, baby
The judges are jailed and the future is ours
The will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the sheeple
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
Will of the people, the will of the people
The will of the, will of the
(The will of the, will of the)
Welcome to the desecration, baby
We’ll build you right up, then we’ll tear you down
(The will of the, will of the)
Welcome to the celebration, baby
The judges are jailed and the future is ours
(The will of the, will of the)
La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Spingiamo gli imperatori nell’oceano
(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Non c’è bisogno di un scagnozzo per inondare di devozione
(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Con ogni ora, il nostro numero aumenta
(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Distruggeremo le vostre istituzioni
(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Abbiamo bisogno di una trasformazione
Uno che tutti possiamo vedere
Abbiamo bisogno di una rivoluzione
Finché restiamo liberi (La volontà del, la volontà del)
Benvenuto nella profanazione, baby
Ti faremo crescere bene, poi ti abbatteremo
Benvenuto alla celebrazione, baby
I giudici sono in galera e il futuro è nostro
Libera i tuoi figli e sblocca le tue figlie
Buttiamo fuori il bambino con l’acqua del bagno
Con ogni secondo, la nostra rabbia aumenta
Faremo a pezzi la tua nazione
(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Abbiamo bisogno di una trasmutazione
Uno che tutti concepiamo
Abbiamo bisogno di una rivoluzione
Finché restiamo liberi (La volontà del, la volontà del)
Benvenuto nella profanazione, baby
Ti faremo crescere bene, poi ti abbatteremo
Benvenuto alla celebrazione, baby
I giudici sono in galera e il futuro è nostro
La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà delle pecore
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo
La volontà del, la volontà del
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Benvenuto nella profanazione, baby
Ti faremo crescere bene, poi ti abbatteremo
(La volontà del, volontà del)
Benvenuto alla celebrazione, baby
I giudici sono in galera e il futuro è nostro
(La volontà del, volontà del)