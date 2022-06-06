Will of the people è il titolo del nuovo brano dei Muse che anticipa il rilascio dell’omonimo disco di inediti, disponibile dal 26 agosto 2022.

Nel brano “Will of the peopke” dei Muse si parla della volontà, da parte delle persone, del popolo, di abbattere quel potere oppressivo di chi governa. E’ una sorta di racconto della rivoluzione, di un atto di ribellione e della necessità di una trasformazione per riuscire ad ottenere e conquistare la propria libertà personale.

Will of the people, video ufficiale

Il video ufficiale della canzone è stato diretto da Tom Teller, che in precedenza ha lavorato a “The Dark Side” dal precedente album dei Muse, Simulation Theory. La clip ha un’ambientazione cyberpunk e mostra quello che sembra essere l’atto finale di una rivoluzione. L’ultima scena spiega la narrazione dietro la copertina del disco. E ‘ presente anche un riferimento a 1984 di Orwell quando appare “Ministry Of Truth” scritto su un muro. Potete vedere il video ufficiale cliccando qui.

Muse, Will of the people, Testo canzone

The will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Let’s push thе emperors into the ocеan

(The will of the people, the will of the people)

(The will of the, will of the)

Don’t need a goon to flood with devotion

(The will of the people, the will of the people)

(The will of the, will of the)

With every hour, our number increases

(The will of the people, the will of the people)

(The will of the, will of the)

We’ll smash your institutions to pieces

(The will of the people, the will of the people)

(The will of the, will of the)

We need a transformation

One we all can see

We need a revolution

So long as we stay free (The will of the, will of the)

Welcome to the desecration, baby

We’ll build you right up, then we’ll tear you down

Welcome to the celebration, baby

The judges are jailed and the future is ours

Free your sons and unlock your daughters

We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater

With every second, our anger increases

We’re gonna smash your nation to pieces

(The will of the people, the will of the people)

(The will of the, will of the)

We need a transmutation

One we all conceive

We need a revolution

So long as we stay free (The will of the, will of the)

Welcome to the desecration, baby

We’ll build you right up, then we’ll tear you down

Welcome to the celebration, baby

The judges are jailed and the future is ours

The will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the sheeple

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

Will of the people, the will of the people

The will of the, will of the

(The will of the, will of the)

Welcome to the desecration, baby

We’ll build you right up, then we’ll tear you down

(The will of the, will of the)

Welcome to the celebration, baby

The judges are jailed and the future is ours

(The will of the, will of the)

La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Spingiamo gli imperatori nell’oceano

(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Non c’è bisogno di un scagnozzo per inondare di devozione

(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Con ogni ora, il nostro numero aumenta

(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Distruggeremo le vostre istituzioni

(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Abbiamo bisogno di una trasformazione

Uno che tutti possiamo vedere

Abbiamo bisogno di una rivoluzione

Finché restiamo liberi (La volontà del, la volontà del)

Benvenuto nella profanazione, baby

Ti faremo crescere bene, poi ti abbatteremo

Benvenuto alla celebrazione, baby

I giudici sono in galera e il futuro è nostro

Libera i tuoi figli e sblocca le tue figlie

Buttiamo fuori il bambino con l’acqua del bagno

Con ogni secondo, la nostra rabbia aumenta

Faremo a pezzi la tua nazione

(La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo)

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Abbiamo bisogno di una trasmutazione

Uno che tutti concepiamo

Abbiamo bisogno di una rivoluzione

Finché restiamo liberi (La volontà del, la volontà del)

Benvenuto nella profanazione, baby

Ti faremo crescere bene, poi ti abbatteremo

Benvenuto alla celebrazione, baby

I giudici sono in galera e il futuro è nostro

La volontà del popolo, la volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà delle pecore

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

Volontà del popolo, volontà del popolo

La volontà del, la volontà del

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Benvenuto nella profanazione, baby

Ti faremo crescere bene, poi ti abbatteremo

(La volontà del, volontà del)

Benvenuto alla celebrazione, baby

I giudici sono in galera e il futuro è nostro

(La volontà del, volontà del)