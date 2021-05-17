We are the people, Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2 (Uefa Euro 2020)
Uefa Euro 2020, We are the people di Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2: testo, significato e video della canzone inno
We Are The People è una canzone creata da Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2 ed è la canzone ufficiale del torneo di calcio UEFA EURO 2020. Il brano parla di quanto una canzone possa puntare alle sfide che il mondo deve superare e affrontare in un particolare momento provando comunque a dare una risposta di unità. Un perfetto inno che si adatta in questo periodo storico che stiamo vivendo.
Il pezzo è la canzone ufficiale dell’Europeo che si svolgerà dall’11 giugno all’11 luglio 2021. Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.
Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2, We are the people, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
We’re a million volts in a pool of light
Electricity in the room tonight
Born from fire
Sparks flying from the sun
Yeah, I hardly know you, can I confess
I feel your heart beatin’ in my chest
If you come with me
Tonight is gonna be the one
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause you’re faith in no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There’s an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
[Chorus]
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We’ll build it better than we did before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
[Drop]
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
[Verse 2]
Broken bells and a broken church
Heart that hurts is a heart that works
From a broken place
That’s where the victory’s won
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause you’re faith in no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There’s an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
[Chorus]
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We’ll build it better than we did before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
[Drop]
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2, We are the people, Traduzione
Siamo un milione di volt in una pozza di luce
Elettricità nella stanza, stasera
Nato dal fuoco
Scintille che volano dal sole
Sì, ti conosco a malapena, posso confessare
Sento il tuo cuore battere nel mio petto
Se vieni con me
Stanotte sarà quella giusta
Perché non hai fede nella paura per la lotta
Trai speranza dalla sconfitta nella notte
C’è un’immagine di te nella mia mente
Potrebbe essere folle, ma potresti avere ragione
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Fuori dalle rovine dell’odio e della guerra
Esercito di amanti mai visto prima
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Siamo le persone dalla mano aperta
Le strade di Dublino a Notre Dame
Lo costruiremo meglio di prima
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Campane rotte e una chiesa rotta
Il cuore che fa male è un cuore che funziona
Da un posto infranto
È lì che si vince la vittoria
Perché non hai fede nella paura per la lotta
Trai speranza dalla sconfitta nella notte
C’è un’immagine di te nella mia mente
Potrebbe essere pazzo, ma potresti avere ragione
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Fuori dalle rovine dell’odio e della guerra
Esercito di amanti mai visto prima
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Siamo le persone dalla mano aperta
Le strade di Dublino a Notre Dame
Lo costruiremo meglio di prima
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando
Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando