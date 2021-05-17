We Are The People è una canzone creata da Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2 ed è la canzone ufficiale del torneo di calcio UEFA EURO 2020. Il brano parla di quanto una canzone possa puntare alle sfide che il mondo deve superare e affrontare in un particolare momento provando comunque a dare una risposta di unità. Un perfetto inno che si adatta in questo periodo storico che stiamo vivendo.

Il pezzo è la canzone ufficiale dell’Europeo che si svolgerà dall’11 giugno all’11 luglio 2021. Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.

Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2, We are the people, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

We’re a million volts in a pool of light

Electricity in the room tonight

Born from fire

Sparks flying from the sun

Yeah, I hardly know you, can I confess

I feel your heart beatin’ in my chest

If you come with me

Tonight is gonna be the one

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause you’re faith in no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There’s an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

[Chorus]

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We’ll build it better than we did before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

[Drop]

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

[Verse 2]

Broken bells and a broken church

Heart that hurts is a heart that works

From a broken place

That’s where the victory’s won

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause you’re faith in no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There’s an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

[Chorus]

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We’ll build it better than we did before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

[Drop]

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Martin Garrix con Bono & The Edge degli U2, We are the people, Traduzione

Siamo un milione di volt in una pozza di luce

Elettricità nella stanza, stasera

Nato dal fuoco

Scintille che volano dal sole

Sì, ti conosco a malapena, posso confessare

Sento il tuo cuore battere nel mio petto

Se vieni con me

Stanotte sarà quella giusta

Perché non hai fede nella paura per la lotta

Trai speranza dalla sconfitta nella notte

C’è un’immagine di te nella mia mente

Potrebbe essere folle, ma potresti avere ragione

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Fuori dalle rovine dell’odio e della guerra

Esercito di amanti mai visto prima

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Siamo le persone dalla mano aperta

Le strade di Dublino a Notre Dame

Lo costruiremo meglio di prima

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Campane rotte e una chiesa rotta

Il cuore che fa male è un cuore che funziona

Da un posto infranto

È lì che si vince la vittoria

Perché non hai fede nella paura per la lotta

Trai speranza dalla sconfitta nella notte

C’è un’immagine di te nella mia mente

Potrebbe essere pazzo, ma potresti avere ragione

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Fuori dalle rovine dell’odio e della guerra

Esercito di amanti mai visto prima

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Siamo le persone dalla mano aperta

Le strade di Dublino a Notre Dame

Lo costruiremo meglio di prima

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando

Siamo le persone che stavamo aspettando