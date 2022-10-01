Total Eclipse Of The Heart è uno dei pezzi più celebri del repertorio di Bonnie Tyler. Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Jim Steinman e pubblicato nel quinto album della cantante, Faster Than the Speed ​​of Night (1983). La canzone è stata pubblicata come singolo dalla CBS/Columbia nel 1983. Ha conquistato il primo posto della UK Singles Chart, diventando il quinto singolo più venduto nel 1983 nel Regno Unito. Negli Stati Uniti, la canzone ha trascorso quattro settimane in cima alle classifiche Billboard. Qui sotto, a seguire, potete leggere testo, traduzione e significando del pezzo.

Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Significato canzone

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” è stato il grande successo di Bonnie Tyler nel 1983, ma il suo compositore, Jim Steinman, in realtà ha originariamente scritto la canzone per un musical su cui stava lavorando, basato sul film sui vampiri del 1922, “Nosferatu”:

“È stato quasi un caso. Sono sorpreso che sia rimasto lì. [Per la produzione originale] a Vienna … avevamo bisogno di un grande duetto d’amore … Mi sono ricordato che in realtà ho scritto [‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’] come una canzone d’amore di vampiri. Il suo titolo originale era “Vampires in Love” perché stavo lavorando a un musical di “Nosferatu”, l’altra grande storia di vampiri. Se qualcuno ascolta i testi, sono davvero come le battute sui vampiri. Riguarda l’oscurità, il potere dell’oscurità e il posto dell’amore nell’oscurità. E quindi ho pensato ‘Chi lo saprà mai, è Vienna!’ E poi è stato solo difficile crearla”.

Il pezzo è poi diventata una delle canzoni d’amore più note, legate alla difficoltà di un rapporto che possa avere un lieto fine.

Ascolta la canzone e guarda il video

A seguire potete ascoltare in streaming la canzone, cliccando qui, invece, il video ufficiale.

Bonnie Tyler, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Testo canzone

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely

And you’re never coming ‘round

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit tired

Of listening to the sound of my tears

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit nervous

That the best of all the years have gone by

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

And then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit restless

And I dream of something wild

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit helpless

And I’m lying like a child in your arms

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit angry

And I know I’ve got to get out and cry

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

But then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

And I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We’ll be holding on forever

And we’ll only be making it right

‘Cause we’ll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (All of the time)

I don’t know what to do and I’m always in the dark

We’re living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight

Forever’s gonna start tonight

Forever’s gonna start tonight

Once upon a time I was falling in love

Now I’m only falling apart

There’s nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there’s only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

(Turn around, bright eyes)

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I know you’ll never be the boy

You always wanted to be

(Turn around)

But every now and then

I know you’ll always be the only boy

Who wanted me the way that I am

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I know there’s no one in the universe

As magical and wondrous as you

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I know there’s nothing any better

There’s nothing that I just wouldn’t do

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

And I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We’ll be holding on forever

And we’ll only be making it right

‘Cause we’ll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)

I don’t know what to do

I’m always in the dark

Living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight

Forever’s gonna start tonight

(Forever’s gonna start tonight)

Once upon a time I was falling in love

Now I’m only falling apart

There’s nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there’s only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

(Turn around, bright eyes)

(Turn around)

Bonnie Tyler, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Traduzione canzone

(Voltati)

Ogni tanto mi sento un po’ sola

E tu non verrai mai in giro

(Girati)

Ogni tanto mi stanco un po’

Di ascoltare il suono delle mie lacrime

(Voltati)

Ogni tanto divento un po’ nervosa

Che il meglio di tutti gli anni è passato

(Voltati)

Ogni tanto mi terrorizzo un po’

E poi vedo lo sguardo nei tuoi occhi

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

Ogni tanto cado a pezzi

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

Ogni tanto cado a pezzi

(Girati)

Ogni tanto divento un po’ irrequieta

E sogno qualcosa di selvaggio

(Voltati)

Ogni tanto divento un po’ impotente

E sto mentendo come una bambina tra le tue braccia

(Voltati)

Ogni tanto mi arrabbio un po’

E so che devo uscire e piangere

(Voltati)

Ogni tanto mi terrorizzo un po’

Ma poi vedo lo sguardo nei tuoi occhi

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

Ogni tanto cado a pezzi

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

Ogni tanto cado a pezzi

E ho bisogno di te ora stasera

E ho bisogno di te più che mai

E se solo mi stringi forte

Terremo duro per sempre

E lo faremo solo bene

Perché non sbaglieremo mai

Insieme possiamo portarlo alla fine della linea

Il tuo amore è come un’ombra su di me tutto il tempo (tutto il tempo)

Non so cosa fare e sono sempre all’oscuro

Viviamo in una polveriera ed emaniamo scintille

Ho davvero bisogno di te stasera

Per sempre inizierà stasera

Per sempre inizierà stasera

C’era una volta che mi stavo innamorando

Ora sto solo cadendo a pezzi

Non c’è nulla che io possa fare

Un’eclissi totale del cuore

C’era una volta la luce nella mia vita

Ma ora c’è solo amore nel buio

Niente che posso dire

Un’eclissi totale del cuore

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

(Voltati)

Di tanto in tanto

So che non sarai mai il ragazzo

Hai sempre voluto esserlo

(Girati)

Ma ogni tanto

So che sarai sempre l’unico ragazzo

Chi mi ha voluto così come sono

(Voltati)

Di tanto in tanto

So che non c’è nessuno nell’universo

Magico e meraviglioso come te

(Voltati)

Di tanto in tanto

So che non c’è niente di meglio

Non c’è niente che non farei

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

Ogni tanto cado a pezzi

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

Ogni tanto cado a pezzi

E ho bisogno di te ora stasera

E ho bisogno di te più che mai

E se solo mi stringi forte

Terremo duro per sempre

E lo faremo solo bene

Perché non sbaglieremo mai

Insieme possiamo portarlo alla fine della linea

Il tuo amore è come un’ombra su di me tutto il tempo (tutto il tempo)

Io non so cosa fare

Sono sempre all’oscuro

Vivere in una polveriera e sprigionare scintille

Ho davvero bisogno di te stasera

Per sempre inizierà stasera

(Per sempre comincerà stanotte)

C’era una volta che mi stavo innamorando

Ora sto solo cadendo a pezzi

Non c’è nulla che io possa fare

Un’eclissi totale del cuore

C’era una volta la luce nella mia vita

Ma ora c’è solo amore nel buio

Niente che posso dire

Un’eclissi totale del cuore

Un’eclissi totale del cuore

Un’eclissi totale del cuore

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

(Voltati, occhi luminosi)

(Girati)