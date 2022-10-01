Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Bonnie Tyler: testo e traduzione della canzone (video)
Bonnie Tyler, Total Eclipse Of The Heart: testo e significato della canzone. Ascolta il brano su Soundsblog, di cosa parla e guarda il video
Total Eclipse Of The Heart è uno dei pezzi più celebri del repertorio di Bonnie Tyler. Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Jim Steinman e pubblicato nel quinto album della cantante, Faster Than the Speed of Night (1983). La canzone è stata pubblicata come singolo dalla CBS/Columbia nel 1983. Ha conquistato il primo posto della UK Singles Chart, diventando il quinto singolo più venduto nel 1983 nel Regno Unito. Negli Stati Uniti, la canzone ha trascorso quattro settimane in cima alle classifiche Billboard. Qui sotto, a seguire, potete leggere testo, traduzione e significando del pezzo.
Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Significato canzone
“Total Eclipse of the Heart” è stato il grande successo di Bonnie Tyler nel 1983, ma il suo compositore, Jim Steinman, in realtà ha originariamente scritto la canzone per un musical su cui stava lavorando, basato sul film sui vampiri del 1922, “Nosferatu”:
“È stato quasi un caso. Sono sorpreso che sia rimasto lì. [Per la produzione originale] a Vienna … avevamo bisogno di un grande duetto d’amore … Mi sono ricordato che in realtà ho scritto [‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’] come una canzone d’amore di vampiri. Il suo titolo originale era “Vampires in Love” perché stavo lavorando a un musical di “Nosferatu”, l’altra grande storia di vampiri. Se qualcuno ascolta i testi, sono davvero come le battute sui vampiri. Riguarda l’oscurità, il potere dell’oscurità e il posto dell’amore nell’oscurità. E quindi ho pensato ‘Chi lo saprà mai, è Vienna!’ E poi è stato solo difficile crearla”.
Il pezzo è poi diventata una delle canzoni d’amore più note, legate alla difficoltà di un rapporto che possa avere un lieto fine.
Ascolta la canzone e guarda il video
A seguire potete ascoltare in streaming la canzone
Bonnie Tyler, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Testo canzone
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit lonely
And you’re never coming ‘round
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit tired
Of listening to the sound of my tears
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit nervous
That the best of all the years have gone by
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit terrified
And then I see the look in your eyes
(Turn around, bright eyes)
Every now and then I fall apart
(Turn around, bright eyes)
Every now and then I fall apart
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit restless
And I dream of something wild
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit helpless
And I’m lying like a child in your arms
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit angry
And I know I’ve got to get out and cry
(Turn around)
Every now and then I get a little bit terrified
But then I see the look in your eyes
(Turn around, bright eyes)
Every now and then I fall apart
(Turn around, bright eyes)
Every now and then I fall apart
And I need you now tonight
And I need you more than ever
And if you only hold me tight
We’ll be holding on forever
And we’ll only be making it right
‘Cause we’ll never be wrong
Together we can take it to the end of the line
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (All of the time)
I don’t know what to do and I’m always in the dark
We’re living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
I really need you tonight
Forever’s gonna start tonight
Forever’s gonna start tonight
Once upon a time I was falling in love
Now I’m only falling apart
There’s nothing I can do
A total eclipse of the heart
Once upon a time there was light in my life
But now there’s only love in the dark
Nothing I can say
A total eclipse of the heart
(Turn around, bright eyes)
(Turn around, bright eyes)
(Turn around)
Every now and then
I know you’ll never be the boy
You always wanted to be
(Turn around)
But every now and then
I know you’ll always be the only boy
Who wanted me the way that I am
(Turn around)
Every now and then
I know there’s no one in the universe
As magical and wondrous as you
(Turn around)
Every now and then
I know there’s nothing any better
There’s nothing that I just wouldn’t do
(Turn around, bright eyes)
Every now and then I fall apart
(Turn around, bright eyes)
Every now and then I fall apart
And I need you now tonight
And I need you more than ever
And if you only hold me tight
We’ll be holding on forever
And we’ll only be making it right
‘Cause we’ll never be wrong
Together we can take it to the end of the line
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)
I don’t know what to do
I’m always in the dark
Living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
I really need you tonight
Forever’s gonna start tonight
(Forever’s gonna start tonight)
Once upon a time I was falling in love
Now I’m only falling apart
There’s nothing I can do
A total eclipse of the heart
Once upon a time there was light in my life
But now there’s only love in the dark
Nothing I can say
A total eclipse of the heart
A total eclipse of the heart
A total eclipse of the heart
(Turn around, bright eyes)
(Turn around, bright eyes)
(Turn around)
Bonnie Tyler, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Traduzione canzone
(Voltati)
Ogni tanto mi sento un po’ sola
E tu non verrai mai in giro
(Girati)
Ogni tanto mi stanco un po’
Di ascoltare il suono delle mie lacrime
(Voltati)
Ogni tanto divento un po’ nervosa
Che il meglio di tutti gli anni è passato
(Voltati)
Ogni tanto mi terrorizzo un po’
E poi vedo lo sguardo nei tuoi occhi
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
Ogni tanto cado a pezzi
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
Ogni tanto cado a pezzi
(Girati)
Ogni tanto divento un po’ irrequieta
E sogno qualcosa di selvaggio
(Voltati)
Ogni tanto divento un po’ impotente
E sto mentendo come una bambina tra le tue braccia
(Voltati)
Ogni tanto mi arrabbio un po’
E so che devo uscire e piangere
(Voltati)
Ogni tanto mi terrorizzo un po’
Ma poi vedo lo sguardo nei tuoi occhi
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
Ogni tanto cado a pezzi
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
Ogni tanto cado a pezzi
E ho bisogno di te ora stasera
E ho bisogno di te più che mai
E se solo mi stringi forte
Terremo duro per sempre
E lo faremo solo bene
Perché non sbaglieremo mai
Insieme possiamo portarlo alla fine della linea
Il tuo amore è come un’ombra su di me tutto il tempo (tutto il tempo)
Non so cosa fare e sono sempre all’oscuro
Viviamo in una polveriera ed emaniamo scintille
Ho davvero bisogno di te stasera
Per sempre inizierà stasera
Per sempre inizierà stasera
C’era una volta che mi stavo innamorando
Ora sto solo cadendo a pezzi
Non c’è nulla che io possa fare
Un’eclissi totale del cuore
C’era una volta la luce nella mia vita
Ma ora c’è solo amore nel buio
Niente che posso dire
Un’eclissi totale del cuore
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
(Voltati)
Di tanto in tanto
So che non sarai mai il ragazzo
Hai sempre voluto esserlo
(Girati)
Ma ogni tanto
So che sarai sempre l’unico ragazzo
Chi mi ha voluto così come sono
(Voltati)
Di tanto in tanto
So che non c’è nessuno nell’universo
Magico e meraviglioso come te
(Voltati)
Di tanto in tanto
So che non c’è niente di meglio
Non c’è niente che non farei
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
Ogni tanto cado a pezzi
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
Ogni tanto cado a pezzi
E ho bisogno di te ora stasera
E ho bisogno di te più che mai
E se solo mi stringi forte
Terremo duro per sempre
E lo faremo solo bene
Perché non sbaglieremo mai
Insieme possiamo portarlo alla fine della linea
Il tuo amore è come un’ombra su di me tutto il tempo (tutto il tempo)
Io non so cosa fare
Sono sempre all’oscuro
Vivere in una polveriera e sprigionare scintille
Ho davvero bisogno di te stasera
Per sempre inizierà stasera
(Per sempre comincerà stanotte)
C’era una volta che mi stavo innamorando
Ora sto solo cadendo a pezzi
Non c’è nulla che io possa fare
Un’eclissi totale del cuore
C’era una volta la luce nella mia vita
Ma ora c’è solo amore nel buio
Niente che posso dire
Un’eclissi totale del cuore
Un’eclissi totale del cuore
Un’eclissi totale del cuore
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
(Voltati, occhi luminosi)
(Girati)