Imgonnagetyouback è una canzone di Taylor Swift presente nel suo ultimo disco di inediti “The tortured poets department“, uscito il 19 aprile 2024. Prodotto insieme al fedele Jack Antonoff, potete ascoltare il brano qui sotto, a seguire, insieme a testo, traduzione e significato.

Clicca qui per vedere il lyric video di “Imgonnagetyouback” di Taylor Swift.

Ecco il testo di “Imgonnagetyouback” di Taylor Swift.

Yeah

Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin

Did your research, you knew the price goin’ in

And I’ll tell you one thing, honey

I can tell when somebody still wants me, come clean

Standin’ at the bar like something’s funny, bubbly

Once you fix your face, I’m goin’ in (Yeah)

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or

Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

Whether I’m gonna curse you out or

Take you back to my house, I haven’t decidеd yet

But I’m gonna get you back

I, I hear thе whispers in your eyes

I’ll make you wanna think twice

You’ll find that you were never not mine

(You’re mine)

Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did

I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch

Then ran and hid

And I’ll tell you one thing, honey

I can take the upper hand and touch your body

Flip the script and leave you like a dumb house party

Or I might just love you ‘til the end

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or

Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

Whether I’m gonna flip you off or

Pull you into the closet, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

I, I hear the whispers in your eyes

I’ll make you wanna think twice

You’ll find that you were never not mine

(You’re mine)

I can feel it coming, humming in the way you move

Push the reset button, we’re becomin’ something new

Say you got somebody, I’ll say I got someone too

Even if it’s handcuffed, I’m leavin’ here with you

Bygones will be bygone, eras fadin’ into gray (Fading into gray)

We broke all the pieces, but still wanna play the game (Oh)

Told my friends I hate you, but I love you just the same

Pick your poison, babe, I’m poison either way

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or

Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

Whether I’m gonna curse you out or

Take you back to my house, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

I, I hear the whispers in your eyes

I’ll make you wanna think twice

You’ll find that you were never not mine

I’m gonna get you back