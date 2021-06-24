Thank you, Diana Ross: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)
Diana Ross, Thank you: testo e significato della canzone. Ecco di cosa parla il nuovo singolo, ascoltala su Soundsblog.it
Thank you è il nuovo singolo di Diana Ross che anticipa l’uscita del suo album in autunno. La canzone è in radio dal 18 giugno 2021.
Diana Ross canta “Thank You” al mondo.
“Questa raccolta di canzoni è il mio regalo per voi con riconoscenza e amore. Sono eternamente grata di aver avuto l’opportunità di registrare questo disco in questo momento”
E il titolo del disco è anche quello del primo singolo estratto dall’album, in radio.
“Thank You”, che è stato registrato nel suo studio casalingo, vuole essere essenzialmente un messaggio potente e inclusivo di amore e unione. Con le sue canzoni di felicità, riconoscenza e gioia anche noi ci sentiamo parte di tutto questo. La sua famiglia, gli amici, il pubblico fedele e affettuoso di tutto il mondo sono stati tutti insieme parte integrante della storia della sua meravigliosa vita.
Diana Ross ha co-scritto e collaborato alle 13 canzoni insieme a pluripremiati cantautori e produttori tra cui: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White e Nathanial Ledgewick.
Qui potete ascoltare la canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.
[Verse 1]
Every choice and step I make
Every word and breath I take
You’re the reason my world keeps turning
Like the blood running through my veins
Sunshine when there’s only rain
You’re the reason my heart keeps learning
[Pre-Chorus]
I will never let go of that feeling
‘Cause loving you, it makes me feel strong
And when I feel the pain, you are my healing
And I know beside you is where I belong
[Chorus]
Loving feels like that, feels like that, whoa
I thank God that it is you who’s loving me
Loving feels like that, feels like that, woah
I thank god that it is you who’s loving me
[Post-Chorus]
Thank you for, thank you for that
I just wanna say
Thank you for, thank you for that
Thank you for the love
Thank you for, thank you for that
I just wanna say thank you
Thank you for, thank you for that
Thank you for my life
[Verse 2]
We survived the highs and lows
Sometimes that’s how life goes
But together yeah, we knew we’ll make it
I wouldn’t change a single day
No one else makes me feel that way
I knew you take care of my heart and never break it
[Pre-Chorus]
I will never let go of that feeling
‘Cause loving you, it makes me feel strong
And when I feel the pain, you are my healing
And I know beside you is where I belong
[Chorus]
Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa
It will lift you up when that is what you need
Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa
I thank God that it is you who’s loving me
(Thank you, thank you)
[Post-Chorus]
Thank you for, thank you for that
I’ve just got to say
Thank you for, thank you for that
Thank you for all the love
Thank you for, thank you for that
Thank you
Thank you for, thank you for that
[Bridge]
Thank you for smiles
Thank you for the tears
Thank you for being who you are for all those years
Thank you for joy
You are the reason why
Thank you for the loving you have brought into my life
[Chorus]
Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa
It will lift you up when that is what you need
Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa
And I thank God that it is you who’s loving me
[Post-Chorus]
Thank you for, thank you for that
I just wanna say
Thank you for, thank you for that
Thank you thank you thank you
Thank you for, thank you for that
Say It like you mean it
Thank you for, thank you for that
Ogni scelta e passo che faccio
Ogni parola e respiro che prendo
Sei la ragione per cui il mio mondo continua a girare
Come il sangue (che scorre nelle mie vene)
Sole quando c’è solo pioggia
Sei la ragione per cui il mio cuore continua a imparare
Non lascerò mai andare quella sensazione
Perché amarti, mi fa sentire forte
E quando sento il dolore, tu sei la mia guarigione
E so che accanto a te è il posto a cui appartengo
Amare è questo, ci si sente così, whoa?
Ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami
Amare è questo, ci si sente così, whoa?
Ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami
Grazie per, grazie per questo
voglio solo dire
Grazie per, grazie per questo
grazie per l’amore
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Voglio solo dire grazie
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Grazie per la mia vita
Siamo sopravvissuti agli alti e bassi
A volte è così che va la vita
Ma insieme sì, sapevamo che ce l’avremmo fatta
Non cambierei un solo giorno
Nessun altro mi fa sentire così
Sapevo che ti prendevi cura del mio cuore e non lo spezzavi mai
Non lascerò mai andare quella sensazione
Perché amarti, mi fa sentire forte
E quando sento il dolore, tu sei la mia guarigione
E so che accanto a te è il posto a cui appartengo
Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa
Ti solleverà quando è ciò di cui hai bisogno
Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa
Ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami
(Grazie grazie)
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Devo solo dire
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Grazie per tutto l’amore
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Grazie
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Grazie per i sorrisi
Grazie per le lacrime
Grazie per essere quello che sei per tutti questi anni
Grazie per la gioia
Tu sei il motivo per cui
Grazie per l’amore che hai portato nella mia vita
Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa
Ti solleverà quando è ciò di cui hai bisogno
Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa
E ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami
Grazie per, grazie per questo
voglio solo dire
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Grazie, grazie, grazie
Grazie per, grazie per questo
Dillo come se lo intendessi
Grazie per, grazie per questo