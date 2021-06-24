Thank you è il nuovo singolo di Diana Ross che anticipa l’uscita del suo album in autunno. La canzone è in radio dal 18 giugno 2021.

Diana Ross canta “Thank You” al mondo.

“Questa raccolta di canzoni è il mio regalo per voi con riconoscenza e amore. Sono eternamente grata di aver avuto l’opportunità di registrare questo disco in questo momento”

E il titolo del disco è anche quello del primo singolo estratto dall’album, in radio.

“Thank You”, che è stato registrato nel suo studio casalingo, vuole essere essenzialmente un messaggio potente e inclusivo di amore e unione. Con le sue canzoni di felicità, riconoscenza e gioia anche noi ci sentiamo parte di tutto questo. La sua famiglia, gli amici, il pubblico fedele e affettuoso di tutto il mondo sono stati tutti insieme parte integrante della storia della sua meravigliosa vita.

Diana Ross ha co-scritto e collaborato alle 13 canzoni insieme a pluripremiati cantautori e produttori tra cui: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White e Nathanial Ledgewick.

Qui potete ascoltare la canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.

[Verse 1]

Every choice and step I make

Every word and breath I take

You’re the reason my world keeps turning

Like the blood running through my veins

Sunshine when there’s only rain

You’re the reason my heart keeps learning

[Pre-Chorus]

I will never let go of that feeling

‘Cause loving you, it makes me feel strong

And when I feel the pain, you are my healing

And I know beside you is where I belong

[Chorus]

Loving feels like that, feels like that, whoa

I thank God that it is you who’s loving me

Loving feels like that, feels like that, woah

I thank god that it is you who’s loving me

[Post-Chorus]

Thank you for, thank you for that

I just wanna say

Thank you for, thank you for that

Thank you for the love

Thank you for, thank you for that

I just wanna say thank you

Thank you for, thank you for that

Thank you for my life

[Verse 2]

We survived the highs and lows

Sometimes that’s how life goes

But together yeah, we knew we’ll make it

I wouldn’t change a single day

No one else makes me feel that way

I knew you take care of my heart and never break it

[Pre-Chorus]

I will never let go of that feeling

‘Cause loving you, it makes me feel strong

And when I feel the pain, you are my healing

And I know beside you is where I belong

[Chorus]

Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa

It will lift you up when that is what you need

Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa

I thank God that it is you who’s loving me

(Thank you, thank you)

[Post-Chorus]

Thank you for, thank you for that

I’ve just got to say

Thank you for, thank you for that

Thank you for all the love

Thank you for, thank you for that

Thank you

Thank you for, thank you for that

[Bridge]

Thank you for smiles

Thank you for the tears

Thank you for being who you are for all those years

Thank you for joy

You are the reason why

Thank you for the loving you have brought into my life

[Chorus]

Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa

It will lift you up when that is what you need

Love it feels like that, feels like that, whoa

And I thank God that it is you who’s loving me

[Post-Chorus]

Thank you for, thank you for that

I just wanna say

Thank you for, thank you for that

Thank you thank you thank you

Thank you for, thank you for that

Say It like you mean it

Thank you for, thank you for that

Ogni scelta e passo che faccio

Ogni parola e respiro che prendo

Sei la ragione per cui il mio mondo continua a girare

Come il sangue (che scorre nelle mie vene)

Sole quando c’è solo pioggia

Sei la ragione per cui il mio cuore continua a imparare

Non lascerò mai andare quella sensazione

Perché amarti, mi fa sentire forte

E quando sento il dolore, tu sei la mia guarigione

E so che accanto a te è il posto a cui appartengo

Amare è questo, ci si sente così, whoa?

Ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami

Amare è questo, ci si sente così, whoa?

Ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami

Grazie per, grazie per questo

voglio solo dire

Grazie per, grazie per questo

grazie per l’amore

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Voglio solo dire grazie

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Grazie per la mia vita

Siamo sopravvissuti agli alti e bassi

A volte è così che va la vita

Ma insieme sì, sapevamo che ce l’avremmo fatta

Non cambierei un solo giorno

Nessun altro mi fa sentire così

Sapevo che ti prendevi cura del mio cuore e non lo spezzavi mai

Non lascerò mai andare quella sensazione

Perché amarti, mi fa sentire forte

E quando sento il dolore, tu sei la mia guarigione

E so che accanto a te è il posto a cui appartengo

Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa

Ti solleverà quando è ciò di cui hai bisogno

Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa

Ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami

(Grazie grazie)

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Devo solo dire

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Grazie per tutto l’amore

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Grazie

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Grazie per i sorrisi

Grazie per le lacrime

Grazie per essere quello che sei per tutti questi anni

Grazie per la gioia

Tu sei il motivo per cui

Grazie per l’amore che hai portato nella mia vita

Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa

Ti solleverà quando è ciò di cui hai bisogno

Amore ci si sente così, si sente così, whoa

E ringrazio Dio che sei tu che mi ami

Grazie per, grazie per questo

voglio solo dire

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Grazie, grazie, grazie

Grazie per, grazie per questo

Dillo come se lo intendessi

Grazie per, grazie per questo