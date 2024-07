“Somebody Save Me” è una canzone di Eminem tratta dal nuovo album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)“, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali (in Italia esce per Emi Records Italy/Universal Music Italia).

Il cantante parla della sua dipendenza dai farmaci da prescrizione, che lo ha quasi portato alla morte per overdose nel 2007. In questa canzone, si scusa per non essere stato presente per le persone nella sua vita durante il periodo di dipendenza.

Questa canzone è molto simile ad Arose, una canzone dell’album Revival di Em, in cui parla anche della sua dipendenza dalla droga e di come abbia influenzato e danneggiato la sua famiglia e le persone intorno a lui.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Someboy Save Me” di Eminem su YouTube.

Ecco il testo di “Somebody Save Me” di Eminem.

Daddy?

Huh?

Foods’ here

Kept buyin’ and see who gets it

Come eat

Alaina, I’m so tired

Just come eat

Alaina, I’ll be there in a minute, I promise

Stop

But wake up

Shut the door

Somebody save me

Me from myself

I’ve spent so long livin’ in hell

Another pill as I start to spiral

Message to my daughters

I don’t even deserve the father title

Hailie, I’m so sorry

I know I wasn’t there for your first guitar recital

Didn’t walk you down the aisle

Missed the birth of your first child

Your first podcast, lookin’ down, sweetie

I’m so proud of how you turned out

Sorry that I chose drugs and put ‘em above you

Sorry that I didn’t love you enough to

Give ‘em up, how the fuck do

I not love you more than a pill?

Lookin’ up to the ceilin’ from this floor wonder will

Somebody save me

Me from myself

I’ve spent so long livin’ in hell

They say my lifestyle is bad for my health

It’s the only thing that seems to help

Alaina, sorry that you had to hear me fall in the bathroom

Sorry that I missed your gradu—, wait, Nate, I should just congratulate you

On bein’ a dad to Carter and Liam, look at you

Little bro, sorry I left you

Sorry that I’ll never get to

Hold or hug my little nephews

Stevie, I’m sorry, I missed you

Grow up and I didn’t get to

Be the dad I wanted to be to you

Things I wanted to see you do

This is my song from me to you

Sorry I gave up, but I’m just so defeated

God, what the fuck do you want me to do?

Somebody save me

Me from myself

I’ve spent so long livin’ in hell

They say my lifestyle is bad for my health

It’s the only thing that seems to help

[Verse 3: Eminem]

I’ve been starin’ at that video of Hailie

Almost daily of her playin’ a guitar

In hopes maybe that’ll give me the power to fight

But the addict in me’s a coward, he told me that I can’t do it

Had a second chance, blew it

It’s like I’m stuck inside an alternate reality, but I know (What?)

I’ll turn it around and be able to

Walk her and Lainie one day

To the altar as proud as can be

Right now, I’m just weak

As I fall further down in this deep hole

And farther in the ground that I sink

As they lower me in my coffin, I feel the tears all fallin’ down on my cheek

I’m a lost cause

Baby, don’t waste your time on me

I’m so damaged beyond repair

Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams

I’m a lost cause

Baby, don’t waste your time on me

I’m so damaged beyond repair

Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams