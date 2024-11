Defying Gravity chiude l’Atto I è forse l’inno più noto di Wicked ed è considerata la canzone simbolo del film. Elphaba è infuriata quando scopre il piano del Mago di Oz e di Madame Morrible. Fugge, ma per impedire a Elphaba di dire la verità ai cittadini di Oz, Madame Morrible diffonde la notizia che Elphaba è ora “cattiva”. Questo non fa che aumentare la determinazione di Elphaba. Glinda cerca di calmare la sua amica, ma Elphaba impara che dovrebbe fidarsi del suo istinto, andare per conto suo e fare ciò in cui crede.

Il brano è tra i più virali e ascoltati sui social, potete ascoltarlo qui sotto insieme a testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

[GLINDA]

Elphaba

Why couldn’t you have stayed calm for once

Instead of flying off the handle?

I hope you’re happy

[GLINDA]

I hope you’re happy now

I hope you’re happy how you’ve hurt your cause forever

I hope you think you’re clever

[ELPHABA]

I hope you’re happy

[ELPHABA]

I hope you’re happy, too

I hope you’re proud how you

Would grovel in submission, to feed your own ambition

[GLINDA & ELPHABA]

So though I can’t imagine how

I hope you’re happy right now

[GLINDA]

Elphie, listen to me

Just say you’re sorry

[GLINDA]

You can still be with the Wizard

What you’ve worked and waited for

You can have all you ever wanted

[ELPHABA]

I know

[ELPHABA]

But I don’t want it

No, I can’t want it anymore

Something has changed within me

Something is not the same

I’m through with playing by

The rules of someone else’s game

Too late for second-guessing

Too late to go back to sleep

It’s time to trust my instincts

Close my eyes, and leap

It’s time to try defying gravity

I think I’ll try defying gravity

And you can’t pull me down

[GLINDA]

Can’t I make you understand

You’re having delusions of grandeur?

[ELPHABA]

I’m through accepting limits

‘Cause someone says they’re so

Some things I cannot change

But ‘til I try, I’ll never know

Too long I’ve been afraid of

Losing love, I guess I’ve lost

Well, if that’s love

It comes at much too high a cost

I’d sooner buy defying gravity

Kiss me goodbye, I’m defying gravity

And you can’t pull me down

[ELPHABA]

Glinda, come with me

Think of what we could do, together

[ELPHABA]

Unlimited

Together, we’re unlimited

Together we’ll be the greatest team there’s ever been, Glinda

Dreams the way we planned ‘em

[GLINDA]

If we work in tandem

[GLINDA & ELPHABA]

There’s no fight we cannot win

Just you and I, defying gravity

With you and I defying gravity

[ELPHABA]

They’ll never bring us down

[ELPHABA, spoken]

Well, are you coming?

[GLINDA]

I hope you’re happy

Now that you’re choosing this

[ELPHABA]

You, too

[ELPHABA]

I hope it brings you bliss

[GLINDA & ELPHABA]

I really hope you get it

And you don’t live to regret it

I hope you’re happy in the end

I hope you’re happy, my friend

[ELPHABA]

So if you care to find me

Look to the western sky

As someone told me lately

“Everyone deserves the chance to fly”

And if I’m flying solo

At least, I’m flying free

To those who’d ground me

Take a message back from me

Tell them how I am defying gravity

I’m flying high, defying gravity

And soon, I’ll match them in renown

And nobody in all of Oz

No wizard that there is or was

Is ever gonna bring me down!

[GLINDA]

I hope you’re happy

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Look at her! She’s wicked!

Get her!

[CITIZENS OF OZ & ELPHABA]

No one mourns the wicked (Bring me down)

So we’ve got to bring her

[ELPHABA]

Oh

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Down!