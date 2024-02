Capricorn è il nuovo singolo dei Vampire Weekend, disponibile dal 16 febbraio 2024. Il pezzo è una canzone riflessiva e introspettiva che affronta i temi dell’invecchiamento, del passare del tempo e della ricerca di un significato e di un equilibrio personale. I testi evocano un senso di stanchezza e rassegnazione, così come il desiderio di desiderare qualcosa di più. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, significato e traduzione.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire il pezzo in streaming:

Can’t reach the moon now

Can’t turn the tide

The world looked different

When God was on your side

Who builds the future?

Do they care why?

I know you’re tired of tryin’

Listen clearly, you don’t have to try

Capricorn

The year that you were born

Finished fast

And the next one wasn’t yours

Too old for dyin’ young

Too young to live alone

Sifting through centuries

For moments of your own

Alone and wounded

But in my prime

I called the hospital

They didn’t have the time

I’d seen it comin’

It’s no surprise

I know you’re tired of tryin’

Listen clearly, you don’t have to try

Capricorn

The year that you were born

Finished fast

And the next one wasn’t yours

Too old for dyin’ young

Too young to live alone

Sifting through centuries

For moments of your own

A hundred dollars

On someone’s dime

I looked for answers there

They weren’t mine to find

Good days are comin’

Not just to die

I know you’re tired of tryin’

Listen, baby, you don’t have to try

Capricorn

The year that you were born

Finished fast

And the next one wasn’t yours

Too old for dyin’ young

Too young to live alone

Sifting through centuries

For moments of your own

Capricorn

The year that you were born

Finished fast

And the next one wasn’t yours

Too old for dyin’ young

Too young to live alone

Sifting through centuries

For moments of your own