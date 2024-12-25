That Guy, Tyler The Creator: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone (video)
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato di “That guy” di Tyler The Creator, un’esaltazione del proprio valore, intrecciata a una critica sociale
Tyler, the Creator ha pubblicato un nuovo video, “That Guy“, che vede il cantante rappare sul beat del brano GNX di Kendrick Lamar “Hey Now”. Il video, diretto da Tyler, presenta tre ex studenti di Odd Future, Jasper Dolphin, Travis “Taco” Bennett e Lionel “L-Boy” Boyce.
Tyler non rappa spesso su beat nuovi e popolari, ma il suo freestyle “That Guy” ricorda “What the Fuck Right Now” del 2016, dove rappava sul brano The Life of Pablo di Kanye West “Freestyle 4”.
La realizzazione è arrivata nella mattina del 25 dicembre 2024 quando Tyler, The Creator ha condiviso il freestyle sul beat della traccia “hey now” di Kendrick Lamar dal suo ultimo album, GNX. Ha voluto sorprendere un fan su X che gli ha chiesto di fare un freestyle su “hey now” in cui lo fa e augura a tutti un felice Natale.
Il testo di That Guy di Tyler, The Creator
Il testo di That Guy di Tyler The Creator
Them niggas used to press me on the carrot-colored bus
El Segundo and Prairie
That’s why I’m paranoid now ‘cause niggas weird and really bums
Huh
Woof, woof, woof, woof, woof
Okay
Hey now, say now, I’m all about them bands
Shit, I’m on, bitch, you wouldn’t understand
Hey now, say now, I’m all about my guap
AP, Richie, hmm, not on my watch
‘Cause brodie said don’t even press the issue
Yellow boogers in my ear lobe, I need a tissue
Oh my God, I’m really that guy, huh
Yeah, bitch, I’m outside (Grr)
LaFerrari popping on the 40 with the 5 (Huh)
One ticket, two ticket, three ticket, four million
Put that lil’ Maybach truck in the garage, huh
Lil’ Bunny Hop out, you seen me at The Pop Out
Pandеmonium screaming like they brought ’Pac out
Stop it with thе chit chat, we airing out the kickback
Big stud energy the way I get my lick back, huh (Huh)
Hey now, say now, I’m all about them bands
Shit, I’m on, bitch, you wouldn’t understand (Huh)
I’m the suspect, baby, I don’t play victim
I’ll buy that nigga building just to evict him
What that Coachella pay like? It was eight figures
Why don’t I fuck with them guys? ‘Cause I hate niggas
Oh (Oh) my (My) God (God), I’m (I’m) really (Really) that (That) guy, huh
I got my Chuck Taylors on, but they look like loafers (Hey now)
I ain’t sitting with you niggas, fuck, I look like Oprah?
Rather put ‘em in the ground, you niggas look like gophers (Hey now)
Open doors for my niggas, bitch, I look like chauffeur, huh
RIP The Ruler, keep it sewer
Stack the gouda, mind ya business, eat the cooter (Yeah)
Oh my God, I’m really that— (Man, turn this shit the fuck up)
I was up at Westchester dodging all the high beams
Gardena swap meet, shopping bogus ice cream
I’m a hawthorne, baby shit, is not warm baby
Four or five main bitches, I am not yours, baby
All these women is a habit
Boyfriends mad ‘cause they thought I was a—, hey now
Hey now, say now, get sticky like a hun bun
You will never be the main guy, you’re a plus one
300k in four days, CHROMAKOPIA (Ugh)
Twelve days gold, I ain’t even drop deluxe one (Ugh)
Sold a million tickets first day for that new stage (Bang, bang, bang, bang)
Want smoke? We can puff one (Huh)
One whip, two whips, black bitch, blue strips
Green face Grinch, Tyler on his Dr. Seuss shit
True shit, I can put a number where your roof is
Paranoid ‘cause niggas beef curtains, they got loose lips
Oh my God (Oh my God), I’m really that guy
Hand claps? Congrats? Never said to me
Put him on a Pro Club, that nigga dead to me (Lose my number, nigga)
Stop with that fake shit, stop with that fake shit
Stop with that fake shit, just stop with that fake shit (Fake shit)
Le FLEUR* got me fitted in my best
If you got a problem with me, nigga, get it off your chest (Woo)
Nigga, what?
(Huh, huh, ooh)
Get it off your chest (Huh)
Get it off your chest (Huh, huh, ooh)
I am not a tough guy, nigga, get it off your chest (Huh, huh, huh)
I’m the type to bust on her and just lick it off her breast, nigga, uh (Huh, huh, huh)
I’m a freak, I don’t beef (Huh, huh)
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, bitch, it’s T (Huh, huh)
Cuttin’ niggas off, want the rope? Aight, come, get it
You don’t love me, you love the optics that come with it
Uh, uh, bitch
CHROMAKOPIA now
Worry ‘bout tomorrow
That Guy di Tyler, The Creator, la traduzione in italiano
La traduzione in italiano di That Guy di Tyler The Creator
Quei tipi mi tormentavano sull’autobus arancione
El Segundo e Prairie
Ecco perché ora sono paranoico: la gente è strana e davvero senza un soldo
Woof, woof, woof, woof, woof
Okay
Ehi, ora, dico ora, sono tutto per quei soldi
Cavolo, quello che faccio, non lo capiresti mai
Ehi, ora, dico ora, sono tutto per il mio guadagno
AP, Richie, hmm, non sul mio orologio
Perché il mio amico ha detto di non insistere nemmeno
Gemme gialle nel lobo dell’orecchio, mi serve un fazzoletto
Oh mio Dio, sono davvero quel tipo, eh
Sì, baby, sono fuori (Grr)
LaFerrari che spicca accanto alla 40 con la 5 (Huh)
Un biglietto, due biglietti, tre biglietti, quattro milioni
Ho messo quel piccolo camion Maybach in garage, eh
Piccolo Bunny Hop fuori, mi hai visto al Pop Out
Pandemonio, tutti urlano come se avessero portato fuori Tupac
Basta chiacchiere, risolviamo le cose al “kickback”
Grande energia dominante, il modo in cui mi prendo la mia rivincita, eh (Huh)
Ehi, ora, dico ora, sono tutto per quei soldi
Cavolo, quello che faccio, non lo capiresti mai (Huh)
Sono io il sospettato, baby, non faccio la vittima
Comprerei l’edificio di quel tipo solo per sfrattarlo
Quanto paga il Coachella? Otto cifre
Perché non frequento quei tipi? Perché li odio
Oh (Oh), mio (Mio), Dio (Dio), sono (Sono) davvero (Davvero) quel (Quel) tipo, eh
Ho addosso delle Chuck Taylors, ma sembrano mocassini (Ehi ora)
Non mi siedo con voi, cavolo, che sembro, Oprah?
Piuttosto li metto sotto terra, sembrate marmotte (Ehi ora)
Apro porte per i miei amici, baby, sembro un autista, eh
RIP The Ruler, resto autentico
Accumulo soldi, fatti i fatti tuoi, goditi la vita (Yeah)
Oh mio Dio, sono davvero quel— (Amico, alza il volume di questa roba)
Ero a Westchester, schivando i fari
Al mercato di Gardena, comprando gelati scadenti
Sono un ragazzo di Hawthorne, baby, questa non è roba da deboli
Quattro o cinque ragazze principali, non sono tuo, baby
Tutte queste donne sono un’abitudine
I fidanzati sono arrabbiati perché pensavano fossi un…
Ehi ora, ehi ora, dico ora, diventa appiccicoso come una brioche
Non sarai mai il protagonista, sei solo un accompagnatore
300mila in quattro giorni, CHROMAKOPIA (Ugh)
Oro in dodici giorni, e non ho nemmeno fatto uscire la deluxe (Ugh)
Un milione di biglietti venduti il primo giorno per quel nuovo palco (Bang, bang, bang, bang)
Vuoi fumare? Possiamo accenderne uno (Huh)
Una macchina, due macchine, ragazza nera, banconote blu
Faccia verde Grinch, Tyler sul suo stile Dr. Seuss
Vero, posso dirti il prezzo del tuo tetto
Paranoico perché certi tipi parlano troppo
Oh mio Dio (Oh mio Dio), sono davvero quel tipo
Applausi? Complimenti? Mai detti a me
Mettilo su una maglia Pro Club, quel tipo è morto per me
Smettila con quella roba falsa, smettila con quella roba falsa
Smettila con quella roba falsa, semplicemente smettila con quella roba falsa (Falsa roba)
Le FLEUR* mi ha vestito al meglio
Se hai un problema con me, risolvilo, amico (Woo)
Amico, che vuoi?
(Huh, huh, ooh)
Togliti il peso dal petto (Huh)
Togliti il peso dal petto (Huh, huh, ooh)
Non sono un tipo tosto, risolvilo, amico (Huh, huh, huh)
Sono il tipo che si lascia andare e poi lecca tutto dal suo petto, amico, uh (Huh, huh, huh)
Sono un tipo strano, non faccio litigi (Huh, huh)
È un uccello, è un aereo, baby, è T (Huh, huh)
Taglio i ponti con certi tipi, vuoi la corda? Va bene, vieni a prenderla
Non ami me, ami l’immagine che arriva con me
Uh, uh, baby
CHROMAKOPIA ora
Pensa a domani
Il significato della canzone That Guy di Tyler, The Creator
Il brano racconta una storia di rivalsa e successo, con il protagonista che riflette sul suo passato difficile e celebra il traguardo raggiunto. Attraverso un linguaggio ricco di slang e riferimenti culturali, trasmette l’idea di essere diventato un punto di riferimento, una figura dominante e quasi inaccessibile. Ricorda le esperienze di emarginazione e tensione (“Ecco perché ora sono paranoico: la gente è strana e davvero senza un soldo”), ma queste difficoltà sembrano essere il motore del suo attuale atteggiamento sicuro e un po’ arrogante.
Il testo mescola ricordi di vita di strada, come l’infanzia in quartieri difficili e le esperienze ai margini, con riferimenti al lusso e al potere acquisito. I dettagli ostentati, come gioielli, macchine di lusso e performance da record (“Ho venduto un milione di biglietti il primo giorno per quel nuovo palco”), riflettono il desiderio di affermare la sua superiorità. C’è anche una critica verso chi tenta di avvicinarsi per opportunismo o falsità, sottolineata da frasi come “Smettila con quella roba finta.”
In parallelo, il protagonista rivendica la propria autenticità e creatività, rifiutando di seguire le regole imposte dagli altri. L’autoironia emerge in passaggi che giocano con il suo stesso status, ma sempre con la sicurezza di chi sa di essere “quello giusto” (“Oh mio Dio, sono davvero quel tipo”). L’insieme del testo è un’esaltazione del proprio valore, intrecciata a una critica sociale e a un rifiuto di compromessi.