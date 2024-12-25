Tyler, the Creator ha pubblicato un nuovo video, “That Guy“, che vede il cantante rappare sul beat del brano GNX di Kendrick Lamar “Hey Now”. Il video, diretto da Tyler, presenta tre ex studenti di Odd Future, Jasper Dolphin, Travis “Taco” Bennett e Lionel “L-Boy” Boyce.

Tyler non rappa spesso su beat nuovi e popolari, ma il suo freestyle “That Guy” ricorda “What the Fuck Right Now” del 2016, dove rappava sul brano The Life of Pablo di Kanye West “Freestyle 4”.

La realizzazione è arrivata nella mattina del 25 dicembre 2024 quando Tyler, The Creator ha condiviso il freestyle sul beat della traccia “hey now” di Kendrick Lamar dal suo ultimo album, GNX. Ha voluto sorprendere un fan su X che gli ha chiesto di fare un freestyle su “hey now” in cui lo fa e augura a tutti un felice Natale.

Clicca qui per ascoltare il risultato e vedere il video ufficiale di “That Guy“.

Ecco il testo di That Guy di Tyler The Creator.

Them niggas used to press me on the carrot-colored bus

El Segundo and Prairie

That’s why I’m paranoid now ‘cause niggas weird and really bums

Huh

Woof, woof, woof, woof, woof

Okay

Hey now, say now, I’m all about them bands

Shit, I’m on, bitch, you wouldn’t understand

Hey now, say now, I’m all about my guap

AP, Richie, hmm, not on my watch

‘Cause brodie said don’t even press the issue

Yellow boogers in my ear lobe, I need a tissue

Oh my God, I’m really that guy, huh

Yeah, bitch, I’m outside (Grr)

LaFerrari popping on the 40 with the 5 (Huh)

One ticket, two ticket, three ticket, four million

Put that lil’ Maybach truck in the garage, huh

Lil’ Bunny Hop out, you seen me at The Pop Out

Pandеmonium screaming like they brought ’Pac out

Stop it with thе chit chat, we airing out the kickback

Big stud energy the way I get my lick back, huh (Huh)

Hey now, say now, I’m all about them bands

Shit, I’m on, bitch, you wouldn’t understand (Huh)

I’m the suspect, baby, I don’t play victim

I’ll buy that nigga building just to evict him

What that Coachella pay like? It was eight figures

Why don’t I fuck with them guys? ‘Cause I hate niggas

Oh (Oh) my (My) God (God), I’m (I’m) really (Really) that (That) guy, huh

I got my Chuck Taylors on, but they look like loafers (Hey now)

I ain’t sitting with you niggas, fuck, I look like Oprah?

Rather put ‘em in the ground, you niggas look like gophers (Hey now)

Open doors for my niggas, bitch, I look like chauffeur, huh

RIP The Ruler, keep it sewer

Stack the gouda, mind ya business, eat the cooter (Yeah)

Oh my God, I’m really that— (Man, turn this shit the fuck up)

I was up at Westchester dodging all the high beams

Gardena swap meet, shopping bogus ice cream

I’m a hawthorne, baby shit, is not warm baby

Four or five main bitches, I am not yours, baby

All these women is a habit

Boyfriends mad ‘cause they thought I was a—, hey now

Hey now, say now, get sticky like a hun bun

You will never be the main guy, you’re a plus one

300k in four days, CHROMAKOPIA (Ugh)

Twelve days gold, I ain’t even drop deluxe one (Ugh)

Sold a million tickets first day for that new stage (Bang, bang, bang, bang)

Want smoke? We can puff one (Huh)

One whip, two whips, black bitch, blue strips

Green face Grinch, Tyler on his Dr. Seuss shit

True shit, I can put a number where your roof is

Paranoid ‘cause niggas beef curtains, they got loose lips

Oh my God (Oh my God), I’m really that guy

Hand claps? Congrats? Never said to me

Put him on a Pro Club, that nigga dead to me (Lose my number, nigga)

Stop with that fake shit, stop with that fake shit

Stop with that fake shit, just stop with that fake shit (Fake shit)

Le FLEUR* got me fitted in my best

If you got a problem with me, nigga, get it off your chest (Woo)

Nigga, what?

(Huh, huh, ooh)

Get it off your chest (Huh)

Get it off your chest (Huh, huh, ooh)

I am not a tough guy, nigga, get it off your chest (Huh, huh, huh)

I’m the type to bust on her and just lick it off her breast, nigga, uh (Huh, huh, huh)

I’m a freak, I don’t beef (Huh, huh)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, bitch, it’s T (Huh, huh)

Cuttin’ niggas off, want the rope? Aight, come, get it

You don’t love me, you love the optics that come with it

Uh, uh, bitch

CHROMAKOPIA now

Worry ‘bout tomorrow