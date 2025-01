Nelle scorse ore Travis Scott si è esibito durante l’Halftime Show della finale del College Football Playoff National Championship e, in quell’occasione, ha presentato al pubblico una nuova canzone, 4×4, in uscita venerdì 24 gennaio 2025. A seguire potete ascoltare un’anteprima di “4×4”, dove Scott si è esibito in cima al Mercedes-Benz Stadium, insieme a testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Il testo di 4X4 di Travis Scott (anteprima).

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Four-by–)

Four-by-four, I tint my windows up, yeah (Windows up)

Damn, my bro, he did it, one-and-done (One-and–, one-and-done), yeah

Out my closet, that shit none-of-none (None-of-none), yeah

That’s a vibe, that’s a one-of-one (Yeah), yeah

Pillow talk (Talk), yeah, makin’ up, can you run? Can you come?

Yeah, fuck the sun, find the moon, find some fun, yeah

Hella fumes in the room, one to nonе (Yeah), yeah, yeah

Likе a pro, not a rook’, bring it back, touch your toes (Yeah, ooh)

Hit a batch, take the sack, can you roll?

It was the X, I relaxed, take control (Ooh)

We gon’ get ‘em back, they too close (They too close)

Ain’t no watchin’ me, not in the scope (In the scope)

Fix your energy, all inner soul (Inner soul)

Do you love me? Man, I need to know (Need to know, need to–, need to–, need–)

