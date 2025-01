Take Me Back to LA è una canzone di The Weeknd tratta dal disco “Hurry Up Tomorrow“. L’artista ha suonato questa canzone durante una sessione live su Instagram il 25 marzo 2020, rendendola probabilmente un pezzo lasciato fuori da After Hours (Deluxe). Poi fu eseguita dal vivo durante il suo tour After Hours Til Dawn, quasi tre anni dopo.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “TAKE ME BACK TO LA” DI THE WEEKND.

Leggi il testo di Take Me Back to LA di The Weeknd.

Take me back to LA

Where the sun would kiss on my face

Now the sunshine tracks my skin

I stayed too long

Take me back to a time

When my blood never tasted like wine

My love could fill a sea

But now I can’t even feel the breeze

And it hurts when I think about

The nights we would always shout

My voice cracking when we scream

You scream, we scream

And I watched while you wiped your eyes (Wiped your eyes)

Thеn I learned to cover minе

And that’s when I realized that

It’s better when I’m by myself, yeah

By myself

Uh, by myself, yeah

Oh, it’s better when I’m by myself

Take me back to a place

Where the snow would fall on my face

And I miss my city lights

I left too young

Take me back to a time

The trophies that I had would still shine

Now I have nothing real left

I want my soul

And it hurts when I think about (Think about)

The days I would tell myself

It’s okay for me to scream

To scream, to scream

I put my hand over the fire (‘Ver the fire)

And see if I can still cry (Can still cry)

And that’s when I realize that

I hate it when I’m by myself

By myself (Oh)

By myself

Oh, I hate it when I’m by myself (Oh)

Oh, myself

Oh, by myself

(I don’t wanna be, I don’t wanna be)

I hate it when I’m by myself

By myself

Cold, by myself

By my— oh

By myself

By myself

By myself

By myself