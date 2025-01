Reflections Laughing di The Weeknd è una canzone che fa parte del disco” Hurry Up Tomorrow” disponibile dal 31 gennaio 2025. Il brano vede alla produzione Travis Scott, The Weeknd & MIKE DEAN. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE REFLECTIONS LAUGHING DI THE WEEKND.

Leggi il testo di Reflections Laughing di The Weeknd.

Don’t you let me down

If you let me drown

I’ll die in your arms again

I’ll die in your arms

I won’t make a sound

Blood on the ground

When they take my crown

If they take my crown

Oh

Oh

Oh

Reflections lookin’ back at me

They’re smilin’, they’re smilin’

I’m trapped inside a gilded cage

A golden blade I’m sharpening

It pleases you, I’ll see it through

I feel your chill across my skin

The seasons never change

Don’t you let me down

If you let me drown

I’ll die in your arms again

I’ll die in your arms

I won’t make a sound

Blood on the ground

When they take my crown

If they take my crown

Oh

Oh

Oh

Oh

I know you’re up

You think I don’t know you’re staying up all night

Cooped up in that hotel room?

I know you

You still got that adrenaline from the concert

Ain’t no way you’re asleep

My girl told me she saw you in Dallas, said you didn’t look good

That you barely finished the show

I just hope you’re not back to the old you

How much longer you in Texas for?

I’m just worried, you worked so hard to be better

And now you’re back, drowning in that shit

Don’t let this industry break you, baby

Don’t let them take you from me

Wait

I been up tourin’ state

45 off a safe

At the top is my place

You and I, different wave

Always know when you’re late

I could never tell you wait

Made me talk at the lake

Lavish life type of estate

Losin’ time when you pace

What we can do if you’d waste

I know the sky’s been in haze

You never been through this phase

Been in fire, livin’ fake

Know you try, but it’s late

I run the lobby, every summer

Buy her body, two-step a stutter

Platinum ‘round my wrist, bird chirp like I’m Stunna

Look around this bitch while the DJ set cut up

Flashes from the pics in my sections while I’m fucked up

Bad bitch I been waitin’ to get with, hope I don’t nut up

Yeah, nut up, man, this shit is trouble

I been hittin’ licks, seein’ splits, doin’ double

No, it’s no events, check my temp, watch it bubble

Don’t you let me down

If you let me drown

Die in your arms again

I won’t make a sound

Blood on the ground

When they take my crown

If they take my crown

What does that shit feel like anyway?