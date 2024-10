The Weeknd aumenta l’attesa per l’uscita del suo nuovo album e dopo “Dancing in the Flames”, la star internazionale ha pubblicato “Timeless” (con Playboi Carti), il secondo singolo estratto da “Hurry Up Tomorrow”, accompagnato dal lyric video.

Presentato in anteprima insieme all’ospite a sorpresa Playboi Carti durante il concerto sold out di The Weekend a San Paolo tenutosi il 7 settembre, “Timeless” è diventato uno dei brani prediletti dei fan quando ancora la versione live era l’unica disponibile e ha dato il via ad una cascata di contenuti su TikTok che attualmente superano i 12.3K video. “Timeless”, prodotta da Pharell Williams, è la seconda collaborazione tra The Weeknd e Playboi Carti, dopo il singolo disco d’oro in Italia “Popular” (in cui è presente anche Madonna) nato come parte della colonna sonora della serie televisiva “The Idol”. Con questo singolo, i due artisti hanno portato la già affermata sintonia a nuovi livelli, con un brano innovativo e rivoluzionario.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE L’OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO DI “TIMELESS”.

Ecco il testo di Timeless di The Weeknd e Plaiboy Carti.

XO

Ooh, yeah, ooh, yeah, no

Ever since I was a jit, knew I was the shit (Ooh, yeah)

Shorty keep wanna come ‘round, she wanna get hit (Wanna get hit so hard)

She think she the main because I keep her by my side

Double-O, bust down the watch, she know that I’m timeless (Timeless)

I put my son in some Rick

I pull that gun off the hip

Pockets hold twenty-two clips (Ah)

I break her heart, Comme Garçon

Put on a shirt, get put on a blimp

Bitch like a stain, get ready to lick

I had to tell her that ever since I was a jit, knеw I was the shit (Oh)

She singin’ my songs, she wanna diе lit, tryna get hit

House like a bank, deposit this bitch, ‘posit that check

Smile on my face, ain’t playing shit, come and get checked (Uh)

Ice on my neck, double-O wrist

She in the Scat, hell of a ‘Cat

Fresh out the trench, four hundred packs

Uh, yeah, I’m spinnin’ in Paris (Uh)

Dress for these hoes, they finna flock

Just poured a four in a soda, it pop

Them drugs finna hit, I’m feelin’ ill

I’m wrestlin’ all of my demons, I feel like The Rock

(Shit, uh, yeah)

Ever since I was a kid, I been legit (Jit, ooh, nah)

If I was you, I would cut up my wrist (Dumb bit’)

XO tatted all over her body, yeah (Yeah)

She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it, yeah

Ever since I was a jit, I been legit (Ooh, nah, uh)

You should let her go, she wanna be it (Oh, yeah)

Double-O tatted on her body, yeah

It don’t matter what they say, I’m timeless, yeah (Schyeah)

Oh, city on fire when I’m comin’ home

Fill up the sky (Yeah), I fill up the Dome

They’ll play it one day (Yeah), it’s a hell of a show

But it’s gonna hurt ‘cause we did it first

Feel like Skateboard P, BBC boys on the creep

Feel like it’s ’03, Neptune drum with a beam (Yeah)

She hippie-flippin’ a bean, she wanna fuck with the team

She fell in love with the cream (Yeah), she fell in love with the scene

Ooh, yeah, her man quiet, not a peep (Oh, nah)

Broke his heart, PTSD (Oh, nah)

Hold his chest, let it breathe

Let it breathe, niggas scheme

And I got a priest, he got a cross

Get out of line, send him to God

I shed a tear, pray for a loss, ooh, yeah (Yeah)

Ever since I was a kid, I been legit (Homixide, Homixide, Homixide, oh, oh)

If I was you, I would cut up my wrist (Ah)

XO tatted all over her body, yeah (Body, yeah)

She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it, yeah

Ever since I was a jit, I been legit (Yeah, ooh, nah)

You should let her go, she wanna be it (Oh, nah)

Double-O tatted on her body, yeah (Body, yeah)

It don’t matter what they say, I’m timeless

Timeless (Oh), timeless, timeless

Timeless, timeless, timeless, we timeless, oh

Timeless, timeless, timeless (Yeah), timeless

Timeless (Yeah), timeless, timeless, we timeless, oh

Oh (Blatt)

Oh (Yuh, lit)