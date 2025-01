Niagara Falls è un brano di The Weeknd tratto dal disco “Hurry Up Tomorrow“. A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “NIAGARA FALLS” DI THE WEEKND.

Leggi il testo di Niagara Falls di The Weeknd.

Yeah, yeah

With a smile on my face

I used to love you, girl, before the sun goes down

In Niagara Falls, ooh-yeah

Your baby daddy been a scrub, let’s keep it hush

Trust me I know, yeah

I remember that you rolled me blunts before we fucked

When I was a ghost (Yeah, uh)

I had you up in the St. Regis just when it was the Trump

I was a boy

Still the kid from the borough, uh

Pull up to the city dolo, uh

You know you can always reach me

Tryna see you with your clothes off

‘Cause I know he really loves you, uh

But you tellin’ me the nеxt move, uh

‘Cause in your head, you’rе my baby

You’ve relivin’ what we been through, oh

With a smile on my face

I used to hold you, girl, before the sun came up

It was dusk ‘til dawn, ooh-yeah (With a smile on my face)

Your ex man tried to end your run, you’re a shining star

Trust me I know, ooh, yeah

‘Cause I got my finger on the pulse every single time

I’ve done it before, yeah

But I’ll never take the credit ‘cause you were bound to shine

I was just a spark

Gave your heart just to borrow

Tried to help you with the sorrow (Sorrow)

You know you can always reach me (Reach me)

‘Cause I know you runnin’ on low (On low)

And he never really loved you (Loved you)

Tellin’ me about his next move (Next move)

‘Cause in your head, you’re my baby (Baby)

You know who you’re really loyal to

With a smile on my face

Oh (Oh)

Oh (Oh-oh)

The sky is burnin’ bright

Set my heart on fire (Fire)

Set my heart on fire

I lost my life

Goin’ back in time

(Goin’ back in time)