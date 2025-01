Hurry Up Tomorrow è una canzone di The Weeknd che chiude l’omonimo disco di inediti pubblicato il 31 gennaio 2025. Prodotto da Mike Dean, ascolta il brano, leggi testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah

Wash me with your fire

Who else has to pay for my sins?

My love’s fabricated, it’s too late to save it

Now I’m ready for the end

So burn me with your light

I have no more fights left to win

Tie me up to face it, I can’t run away, yeah

And I’ll accept that it’s the end

And I hope that I’ll find what I’m looking for (Ooh)

I hope that He’s watching from up above (Ooh)

I’m done with the lies, I’m done with the laws

I hope my confession is enough

So I sing Heaven after love

I want heaven when I die

I want to change

I want the pain no more

I took so much more than their lives

They took a piece of me

And I’ve been tryin’ to fill that void that my father left

So no one else abandons me, I’m sorry (Yeah)

I promise I’m sorry, yeah

But now I’m drownin’ in the same tub where I learned how to swim

With my mother trying to save every ounce of my innocence

I failed her life, I failed myself, I’m sorry (Yeah)

Mama, I’m sorry, ooh, yeah

And I hope that I’ll find what I’m looking for

I hope that He’s watching from up above

I’m done with the lies, I’m done with the laws

I hope this confession is enough

So I sing Heaven after love

I want heaven when I die

I want to change

I want the pain no more, ooh, yeah

No, I need Heaven after love

I want heaven when I die

I want to change

I want the pain no more, no more, no more

Oh-oh-oh-oh